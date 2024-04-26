20-Minute Creamy Spaghetti Recipe With Fresh Spinach & Sundried Tomatoes | Pasta | 30Seconds Food (2024)

Ready for another delicious sundried tomato pasta recipe? After making my caramelized cabbage pasta recipe, I had half a box of whole-wheat spaghetti noodles leftover. That didn't last long after seeing this creamy spaghetti recipe with fresh spinach and sundried tomatoes. This easy pasta dinner is on the table in about 20 minutes.

To make this creamy vegetarian pasta dish, you will need just a few ingredients. Here is your shopping list: fresh baby spinach, whole-wheat-spaghetti noodles, sundried tomatoes in oil, an onion, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, low-sodium chicken broth, ricotta cheese or sour cream, Parmesan cheese and optional butter. The Italian-inspired dinner cooks in about 15 minutes and has minimal prep.

Serve this quick and easy spaghetti dinner with your favorite side dishes. It would be delicious with broccolini, broccoli, green beans or a fresh garden salad.

Note: 30Seconds is a participant in the Amazon affiliate advertising program and this post contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission or fees if you make a purchase via those links.

Cuisine: Italian / American

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

8ounces baby spinach

8 ounceswhole-wheat spaghetti noodles

1 tablespoon sundried tomato oil (from jar of sundried tomatoes in oil)

1/2 cup juliennedsundried tomatoes in oil

1 small onion, cut into thin slices,

4 cloves garlic, minced

crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

1 cup low-sodiumchicken broth

1/2 cup ricotta cheese or sour cream

1/4 - 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon butter (optional)

Helpful Products

Recipe Notes

If you don't like or have whole-wheat pasta, you can use regular pasta or even gluten-free pasta.

You could add some shredded or chopped cooked chicken to the recipe.

The original recipe called for sour cream. To me, ricotta seemed like a better choice so I used that. But use whichever you prefer.

The butter is optional, but does add an extra layer of richness to the dish.

Instead of spinach, try this recipe with fresh kale.

Here's how to make it:

Put the noodles into a pot of boiling salted water and cook until al dente, according to package directions. When the pasta is done cooking, add the spinach and stir until it wilts. Drain andset aside. In a large skillet, heat the sundried tomato oil over medium heat. Add the onion and julienned sundried tomatoes and cook, stirring, until onions soften, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and black pepper, to taste. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Turn up the heat to high and add the chicken broth. Cook, stirring, until it reduces, about 2 minutes. See Also Vegan Pancakes Recipe - The BEST Fluffy Pancakes!6 Vegan Gourmet Potato Cleanse Recipes (Starch Solution/HCLF)Healthy Red Cabbage Slaw Recipe - Little Sunny KitchenEasy Vegetable Broth Recipe Add the ricotta or sour cream, Parmesan cheese and butter, if using. Stir until smooth and combined. Add the spaghetti-spinach mixture. Toss to coat and combine the ingredients. Serve with more grated Parmesan and crushed red pepper flakes.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving

Calories: 376

Total Fat: 8.9g

Saturated Fat: 3.1g

Cholesterol: 12mg

Sodium: 270mg

Total Carbohydrate: 62.5g

Dietary Fiber: 10.2g

Total Sugars: 3.5g

Protein: 20.1g

Vitamin D: 1mcg

Calcium: 494mg

Iron: 8mg

Potassium: 1604mg

Recipe cooking times, nutritional information and servings are approximate and provided for your convenience. However, 30Seconds is not responsible for the outcome of any recipe, nor may you have the same results because of variations in ingredients, temperatures, altitude, errors, omissions or cooking/baking abilities. This recipe has been analyzed by VeryWellFit. However, any nutritional information is provided as a courtesy and it is up to the individual to ascertain accuracy. To ensure image quality, we may occasionally use stock photography.

Need to convert cooking and baking measurements? Here are some kitchen conversion charts. Here's how to submit your recipes to 30Seconds.

Take 30 seconds and join the 30Seconds community, and follow us on Facebook to get recipes in your newsfeed daily.

Related Products on Amazon We Think You May Like:

30Second Mobile, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.