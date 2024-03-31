20+ Of The Best Chex Mix Recipes Ever (2024)

Home / Recipes / 20+ Of The Best Chex Mix Recipes Ever

From savory to sweet, we’ve got you covered with over 20 of the best Chex mix recipes that you will ever try! Make this family friendly snack for holidays, parties, movie nights, game day snacks or anytime you want a delicious treat! Includes savory Chex mix recipes, sweet Chex Mix Recipes and sweet and salty Chex mix recipes.

Table of Contents 20+ Chex Mix Recipes

Savory Chex Mix Recipes

Sweet Chex Mix Recipes

Sweet and Savory Chex Mix Recipes

Hi Crafty Friends!

Comfy cozy season is upon us and that means lots of evenings snuggled on the couch, under a blanket, watching our favorite movies!

No movie night is complete without snacks so today I am sharing with you over 15 of my very favorite Chex Mix Recipes!

Each of these holiday Chex mix recipes makes for the perfect and delicious Christmas movie night snack or dish to bring to your next holiday party!

Whether you are in the mood for something sweet, spicy, salty, or cheese, you will find a tasty recipe to fix just what you are craving here!

So try one of these holiday Chex mix recipes, or a few, and you will definitely have a new favorite holiday snack this year!

20+ Chex Mix Recipes

What is it about Chex Mix? It’s just so stinking good and everyone seems to have their own favorite way to make it!

One of my favorite holiday memories is having a “Chex Off” with my mom, her uncle and a few other family members. Everyone made their favorite version and the rest of us got to play the judges and vote for our favorites.

At the end there was no clear winner because we all had our own preferences! Some of us liked a savory Chex Mix, some liked a sweet Chex Mix and some of us liked a sweet and salty combo!

Today I’m sharing with you over 15 of my favorite Chex Mix recipes. Just like my family’s “Chex Off” there is no clear winner here– they are all so stinking good!

Savory Chex Mix Recipes

Original Chex Party Mix There's a reason it's a classic! Get the original Chex party mix recipe from Chex themselves! Find It Here

Zesty Three Cheese Snack Mix This cheesy Chex Mix is loaded with crunchy cheddar pretzels, nuts and tossed with zesty ranch seasoning for great flavor. Find It Here

Queso Taco Chex Party Mix The cheesy taco flavor you love in an easy-to-make Chex Mix recipe—perfect for summer outings and picnics. Find It Here

Ranch Chex Mix This easy ranch chex mix recipe can be made with just 5 minutes to prep and is a flavorful mashup of yummy ranch dressing with dill flavor. Find It Here

Gluten Free Air Fryer Chex Mix This gluten free air fryer chex mix recipe is a quick and easy way to have a savory snack in under 10 minutes. You can have a healthy, homemade fall snack with little effort. Find It Here

Spicy Chex Mix This Spicy Chex Mix recipe has bold flavors and a spicy kick that’s perfect for holiday snacking. It also makes a great gift for Christmas! Find It Here

Sweet Chex Mix Recipes

Holiday Chex Mix Recipe For The Sweet Tooth Chex Mix is a classic Christmas snack that is always a hit at holiday parties. This quick and easy Chex Mix recipe is sure to please any sweet tooth on your list. The secret ingredients are caramel and popcorn! Put it in a fun and festive bag or container for a great holiday gift idea for the foodie, or a sweet treat for a Christmas hostess gift! Find It Here

Pumpkin Pecan Chex Mix This Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix has everything a delicious snack mix needs – a little crunch, a little chocolate and a lot of flavor! Find It Here

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Puppy Chow Your favorite Chex Mix got a Christmas makeover–this Christmas Puppy Chow has the peppermint chocolate combo that the holidays are made of! Add some festive red and green M&M's to really get festive! Find It Here

Pumpkin Pie Spice Snack Mix This amazing crockpot Chex mix is a pumpkin pie spiced version of everyone’s favorite treat. Perfect for everything from game day at home to a big holiday party! Find It Here

Gluten-Free Snickerdoodle Chex Mix Get the classic taste of cinnamon and sugar cookies in a munchable snack mix that's ready in 15 minutes! Find It Here

Reindeer Chow No holiday party is complete without a big bowl of reindeer chow! This Christmas chex mix is loaded with chocolate flavor and is perfect for feeding a crowd. Find It Here

Oreo Cookie Truffle Chex Party Mix A holiday favorite, brought to life in this indulgent snack mix, Rice Chex cereal is coated in vanilla almond bark and crushed cookies, then tossed with additional cookies and chocolate candies. Find It Here

Caramel Chex Mix This caramel chex mix recipe is loaded with pretzel twists, sweet caramel flavor, Chex, popcorn, and more. It is great for the holidays and you can add red and green m&ms for a festive touch! Find It Here

Sweet and Savory Chex Mix Recipes

Thanksgiving Party Mix ThisThanksgiving Party Mix Recipe is easy to make and doesn't require any baking so you can make it quick!The trickto making this a Thanksgiving or harvest themed mix is the warm flavors and the touch of cinnamon. Find It Here

Sweet & Spicy Holiday Chex Sweet & Spicy Holiday Chex is super addictive, delicious, and it is super easy to make a big batch for the holidays! Find It Here

White Chocolate Chex Mix This White Chocolate Chex Mix is the all-time best savory & sweet snack! This recipe is so easy, made in 10 minutes, and seriously addictive. Add holiday-colored m&ms for a festive twist! Find It Here

Honey Glazed Crockpot Chex Mix A classic holiday party snack made even easier with this Crockpot Chex Mix recipe! The honey coating hardens into a shiny, sweet glaze that works deliciously with all of the different mix-ins, to make a salty-sweet, crunchy party mix that you won’t be able to stop eating! Find It Here

Smoked Sriracha Chex Mix This sweet and spicy smoked Chex mix recipe is a new holiday favourite! It combines a warming sriracha caramel with a hint of smoke for a delicious smoked party mix. Find It Here

Sweet & Salty Cranberry Snack Mix This Chex Mix is the best of sweet and salty. Yogurt covered pretzels and sweetened dried cranberries are paired with honey cinnamon cereal for an amazing snack! Find It Here

Hawaiian Furikake Chex Mix Furikake chex mix is a sweet-salty chex mix much loved by Hawaiians. It's super easy to make, and is the perfect addition to your Christmas parties! Find It Here

Tell me… What is your favorite Chex Mix Recipe? Do you prefer sweet, salty or a combination of the two?

