20 of the easiest tray bake recipes (2024)

1.Ranch-style chicken macaroni bake

Make this delicious ranch-style chicken macaroni bake for an easy week-night meal. Pro tip: use a barbecue chook from the supermarket to make this recipe in record time!Click here for the recipe.

2. Green vegetable bake

Andre Martin

With layers of fresh autumnal produce, like capsicum, zucchini, sage, parsley, rosemary, potato and spinach – this amazing green vegetable bake will thrill the table and make the whole house smell amazing.Click here for the recipe.

3. Vertical potato bake

Andre Martin

With a crispy top and creamy base, this bake is the ultimate balance of cheese and herb flavours. Need we say more? Click here for the recipe.

4. Roasted pumpkin, spinach and feta slice

Rob Shaw

Delicious the night you make it, even better as leftovers for lunch the next day.Click here for the recipe.

5. Tuna and veg pasta mornay

Everyone loves an easy tray bake, and this tuna and veg pasta mornay is an old-fashioned favourite that keeps everyone happy!Click here for the recipe.

6. Oven-baked chicken divan

It’s not just outdated homes that need makeovers, there are plenty of recipes that do, too! With chicken and broccoli smothered in mornay sauce topped with cheesy breadcrumbs, there’s plenty to love about the '70s classic, chicken divan.Click here for the recipe.

7. Parmesan meatballs with roasted sweet potato

Packed with healthy ingredients, flavour and a few cheat items, the whole family will love this comforting meal.Click here for the recipe.

8.Easy sausage and vegetable casserole

Andre Martin

Forget the cereal and get a load of this gourmet brekkie bake instead. Layer the ingredients in the pan, pop it in the oven, and then get back in bed while it bakes (just don't forget the timer)!Click here for the recipe.

9. Red lamb and vegetable tray bake

Andre Martin

Thisclassic Portuguese dish of lamb flavoured with red wine and smoked paprika,has everything you need and requires minimal effort.Click here for the recipe.

10.Spaghetti and meatballs tray bake

With pasta as the core ingredient in this one-pot wonder, it’s sure to be a show-stopper. It’s fuss-free and will save on dishes, but more importantly it’s delicious.Click here for the recipe.

11. Baked cauliflower cheese with breadcrumbs and walnuts

Swap your usual roast spuds for this creamy, crunchy beauty. It takesjust 10 minutes to assemble in a single oven dish, and is perfect for fussy eaters or as a healthyroast potatoalternative.Click here for the recipe.

12.Bacon, potatoand leek bake

It's the side dish that you won't be able to get enough of.Crispy bacon, cream, wine and thyme take potato bake from side dish to superstar.Click here for the recipe.

13. Roasted chicken sausages and capsicum tray bake

This low-carb Italian fare roastis simple to make anddiabetic-friendly. Filled withchicken sausages and capsicum, this dish is best whencaramelised to perfection. Click here for the recipe.

14. Tray-bake tomato sauce

Andre Martin

Roast whole tomatoes to create your own sauce and use it as the perfect addition to other dishes, or as a base to bake fish or sausages. Click here for the recipe.

15.Mediterranean vegetable and haloumi tray bake

You can serve this dish for meat-free Monday or with your best roast – it’s epically tasty either way.Click here for the recipe.

16.Roasted fish and spiced rice pilaf tray bake

Karen’s making roasted fish with rice, but adding some yummy spices and a zingy olive paste for extra flavour. It's the perfect midweek meal.Click here for the recipe.

17. Meatball and risoni bake

This meatball and pasta combo will impress the whole fam and is best served with flaked almonds (or any nuts/seeds of your choice) on top and a mixed green side salad. Click here for the recipe.

18. Potato bake with sour cream, brie cheese and chives

Andre Martin

It doesn't get much better (or tastier) than this creamy potato bake. Make a batch to take to your next family barbecue and it's sure to win everyone over. Click here for the recipe.

19. Maple-roasted oven baked chicken thighs

Maple syrup brings out the sweet notes in this classic oven-baked chicken thigh recipe with sweet potato wedges and Brussels Sprouts dish. Click here for the recipe.

20. Crunchy potato-topped tuna mac and cheese

Satisfying and filling, pantry and fridge staples are the base of this fam fave. Top your cheesy pasta bake with salt and vinegar chips for an instant ‘potato’ topping.Click here for the recipe.

21. Apple berry pie tray bake

This is hands down the easiest apple pie you will ever make, just toss your filling ingredients in the roasting tray, pop squares of short crust pastry on top, bake, dish it up and accept all the compliments! Click here for the recipe.

Frequently asked questions

What size tray should I use?

The size of the tray will depend on the recipe, but most recipes will specify the size of the tray needed. If it's not specified, a general rule of thumb is to use a tray that's around 9 x 13 inches (22 x 33 cm).

Can I use baking paper or aluminum foil to line the tray?

Yes, you can use baking paper or aluminum foil to line the tray, which will make cleaning up much easier. Make sure to grease the paper or foil with cooking spray or butter to prevent sticking.

Can I prepare the tray bake recipe ahead of time?

Yes, you can prepare most tray bake recipes ahead of time. You can make the recipe the day before and store it in the fridge until you're ready to bake it. Alternatively, you can prepare the ingredients ahead of time and assemble the recipe right before baking.

Can I freeze the tray bake?

Yes, most tray bake recipes can be frozen. Make sure to wrap the tray tightly in plastic wrap and aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn. Thaw the tray bake in the fridge overnight before reheating in the oven.

You may also like

10 easy slow cooker dessert recipes

16 warm and comforting slow cooker recipes