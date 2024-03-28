20 Power Bar Recipes to Amp Up Your Energy (2024)

The other day we yanked our shorts and swimsuits out of the back of the closet, and while we were standing there staring at them, thinking about squeezing into them, we decided it’s time to go back into full health mode. More than ever, now’s the time to get our bods back into tip-top shape. We’ve shared our favorite spring-worthy workouts and post-workout snacks, so now we’re getting personal with recipes you can make in your own kitchen. These homemade power bar recipes are sure to keep you going, whether powering through a workout or a work day!

1. Peanut Butter Oat Granola Bars: These no-bake bars are packed with flavor and easy to grab on the go! Did we mention they take less than 15 minutes to whip up? Yup, we’re fans. (via What’s Baking in the Barbershop?)

2. Raw Energy Bars: These might be raw but thanks to a recipe filled with cocoa and sweet Medjool dates, you might as well be devouring a fudge brownie. (via Sea Salt with Food)

3. Cherry Almond Power Bars: These truly are the mother of all power bars… not to mention perfect for your inner sweet tooth! (via Camille Styles) See Also 5-Minute Miso Glazed Salmon Recipe

4. Espresso Almond Power Bars: We all know power bars are a great source for energy. And with espresso in the mix? We dare you to indulge with your morning cup of coffee. You’ll be ready to conquer the world by noon! (via Serving Up Fort Collins)

5. Quinoa Fruit and Nut Bars: Quinoa is ever so popular these days, and yes, it’s even making its way into power bars. Trust us: This recipe will satisfy the “healthy nut” in everyone. (via Almonds & Avocados)

6. Homemade Larabars: Larabar fans everywhere love the fact that the ingredient list is simple, and this homemade version is no different. Why buy them in bulk when you can make them at home? (via Jesse Monds)

7. Cranberry Nut Energy Bars: Sweet and salty? Mmm, we want that. With this recipe, you’ll find tips to add even more nutrients to your bundles of energy. (via Jessica Gavin)

8. Vegan Gluten Free Carrot Cake Protein Bars: Here’s to going vegan! Flavored with coconut butter and coconut flour, these healthy bars have just the perfect amount of sweetness. (via 86 Lemons)

9. Pumpkin Pie Power Bars: Think pumpkin is only for the fall? Think again. These soft and chewy power bars are not only perfect for breakfast on-the-go or a post workout snack, they’re kid-friendly too! (via Parade)

11. Raw Cherry Nut Power Bars: With cherries and goji berries acting as the stars of this show, one bite will have you wanting more. (via Viva Pura)

12. Super Food Energy Bars with Cacao: Chia seeds, walnuts and dates? Need we say more? These bars take the cake when it comes to fiber and protein. Oh and did we mention they taste like cake too?! (via This Rawsome Vegan Life)

13. Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bars: Peanut butter makes everything better, including energy bars. We’d double this recipe if we were you. (via Never Homemaker)

14. Homemade Luna Bars: It’s hard to tell whether these taste more like Rice Krispies Treats or Samoas. Either way, they’re not offending us. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

15. Brownie Power Bars: A power bar that tastes like a brownie? You don’t have to tell us twice! These chewy bars truly do taste like brownies. The fact that they’re healthy and packed full of protein is almost unbelievable. (via Cooking a la Mel)

16. Lemon Poppy Protein Bars: Eating lemon poppyseed muffins as a diet and workout plan — yup, these zesty protein bars truly taste like the real deal. (via Ask Georgie)

17. Fudgy Millionare’s Protein Bars: Replace your afternoon candy bar with one of these gooey treats. Between the chocolate, almond butter and caramel, we can’t decide what we love most. (via Desserts with Benefits)

18. Supersonic Peanut Butter Energy Bars: Live your life on the run? This one’s for all the marathoners out there. (via Boulder Locavore)

19. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars: Let’s face it. We’re all suckers for raw cookie dough. But spare yourself the consequences that can come from eating raw eggs, and whip these up instead. (via Desserts with Benefits)

20. Chewy Fruit + Nut Bars: The name speaks for itself. This recipe is super easy to make and gives you the freedom to mix ingredients you love. (via Taste Williams Sonoma)

What’s your favorite go-to power bar? We’re dying to know! Share with us in the comments below.