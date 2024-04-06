20 St. Paddy's Day Irish Recipes (2024)

Whether you're Irish or Irish at heart, St. Paddy's Day is a holiday worth celebrating for the food alone.

We'll be the last to let the day go by without cracking open a Guinness or enjoying a hot plate of corned beef and cabbage, and neither should you!

Below are some traditional and some modern takes on classic St. Paddy's meals. From dinner to dessert, and some other festive surprises, these recipes are sure to get you in the mood to celebrate.