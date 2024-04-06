20 St. Paddy's Day Irish Recipes (2024)

Get ready to party with these Irish recipes for appetizers, desserts, and more!
Whether you're Irish or Irish at heart, St. Paddy's Day is a holiday worth celebrating for the food alone.
We'll be the last to let the day go by without cracking open a Guinness or enjoying a hot plate of corned beef and cabbage, and neither should you!
Below are some traditional and some modern takes on classic St. Paddy's meals. From dinner to dessert, and some other festive surprises, these recipes are sure to get you in the mood to celebrate.
Table of Contents
- Corned Beef and Cabbage and Other Irish Dinner Recipes
- Irish Soda Bread and Other Irish Appetizers
- Irish-Inspired Desserts
Corned Beef and Cabbage and Other Irish Dinner Recipes
What better way to celebrate the luck of the Irish than with a delicious corned beef and cabbage recipe? From traditional, slow-cooked, corned beef and cabbage, to corned beef hash and even corned beef soup, these recipes will bring something tasty to your plate whether you're Irish or not. We recommend adding some slow-cooked fingerling or purple potatoes to theSt. Paddy's Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbagefor a hearty final touch.
If you're cooking for a crowd, or are just looking for something else to eat, we also have some other Irish dinner recipe ideas.Beef and Guinness Stewis one of our favorite Irish recipes, with its rich flavor. It is guaranteed to warm you up if March is still a little chilly where you are!
Slow Cooked Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup
Whether you are making this tasty soup for St. Patrick's Day or you just really love corned beef, this Slow Cooked Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup is one of our very favorite slow cooker soups recipes.
Guinness Chili
The weather is often still pretty chilly on St. Patrick's Day, and this Irish-inspired stew is the perfect thing to warm you up! Enjoy tons of flavor from hearty ground beef, beans, and spices. And, of course, the depth of added flavor from the Guinness beer just can't be beat.
Classic Corned Beef Hash
If you're like us, you know that nothing quite hits the spot when you need a hearty breakfast like corned beef hash. This recipe will come in handy anytime you need to scratch that itch.
Easy Corned Beef Recipe
An easy corned beef recipe that is the perfect alternative to a Sunday roast dinner - leaving you with plenty of leftover beef for easy lunches during the week or a corned beef hash!
Steak and Stout with Potatoes for St. Patrick's Day
Nothing says St. Patrick's Day like a hearty stew! Cook up Steak and Stout with Potatoes for St. Patrick's Day with it's tender pieces of steak in a rich, flavorful gravy!
Irish Soda Bread and Other Irish Appetizers
Making Irish soda bread might be one of your family's traditions, or perhaps you just really enjoy eating it. If you've always wanted to learn how to make this traditional Irish staple, we've included three different recipes below for you try out. Serve warm with some fresh Irish butter, and there's no way you'll go wrong!
Be sure to check out our other Irish-themed appetizers for St. Patrick's Day, too! With fun modern recipes likeIrish Nachos, you're sure to have one of the best get-togethers in your neighborhood. Your friends will be asking you where you found these clever ideas for Irish party snacks.
Whole Wheat Soda Bread
Quick and easy to make whole wheat soda bread - it mixes up in minutes and tastes fantastic! Perfect for St. Patrick's Day!
Irish Soda Bread with Brandy-Soaked Raisins
Irish Soda Bread is a staple for St. Patrick's Day every year. This tried and true version features raisins soaked in brandy for a fun twist on this Irish classic.
Luck of the Irish Nachos
These Irish Nachos take crisp potato rounds and top them with tasty bacon and gooey cheese. This easy appetizer recipe is likely to become one of your new favorites because it's so addicting! These are perfect for St. Patrick's Day, but work well for a game day, or other party too.
St. Patrick's Day Potato Pancakes
You'll think you've died and gone to Irish heaven after tasting these delicious Potato Pancakes. They're a great breakfast or brunch recipe for your St. Patrick's Day celebration. Just make sure you make enough because they won't last long!
Irish-Inspired Desserts
If you're having a party, it's gotta have desserts! That's just common sense. Below, we've included some of our favoriteSt. Paddy's-themed desserts so you can throw the best Irish bash or simply make the day a bit more festive. Whether you decide to make a traditional Irish dessert recipe likeIrish Bread Pudding, or a fun contemporary snack like Frosted Lucky Charms Treats, these recipes are sure to be a hit with your guests.
Irish Coffee Recipe
Irish Coffee Recipe: Spiked coffee topped with a super light Baileys Whipped Cream. This boozy coffee couldn’t be easier with only 5 ingredients.
Grasshopper Pie
Green may not be a popular color for pies, but we’re sure glad that someone came up with this minty-colored (and flavored) creation.
Rainbow Cheesecake
This crazy-colorful Rainbow Cheesecake is so memorable, you’ll be hearing about it for years. If you’re looking for a sweet way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, look no further!
Irish Bread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
You haven't truly lived until you've tried this Irish Bread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce. Made with a silky, buttery caramel sauce with the perfect touch of Irish whiskey, this bread pudding recipe knocks it out of the park in terms of flavor.
Irish Chocolate Coffee Bundt Cake
Boozy chocolate lovers, this cake is for you! From the made-from-scratch double chocolate cake to the rich chocolate glaze, this Irish Chocolate Coffee Bundt Cake is the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day treat.
St. Patrick's Day Mint Oreo Trifle
This Mint Oreo Trifle is the perfect dessert for those who love peppermint and chocolate! Absolutely perfect for a St. Patrick’s Day dessert! Save this to your favorite recipes!
Irish Apple Cake
There's nothing quite like a slice of fluffy, sweet Irish Apple Cake. It's especially amazing when topped with a gooey custard glaze!
Peppermint Cheesecake Brownie Bites
When you're hosting a party, you want to make sure your guests are satisfied with the snacks. These brownie bites are an appetizer dessert recipe you just can't pass up adding to the menu!
