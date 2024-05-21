20 Vegan Lunch box Ideas - Back To School Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Vegan Lunch box ideas for Back to School. Sandwiches, Wraps and Snacks for lunch and easy meals for weekday lunch or weeknight dinner. Healthy Vegetarian Lunch Recipes. Glutenfree Soyfree options

The kids are back to school, so it’s time for some wraps and sandwiches for the lunch box and quick and easy weeknight meals!

I love wraps as an alternative to sandwiches, just as easy to make and perfect for lunch boxes. My Samosa Wraps are made with spiced potato, chickpeas and chutney for a taste explosion.

TheseJamaican Jerk Jackfruit Wraps with black beans and mango have Loads of flavor and textures for everyone.

My Cauliflower Sweet Potato and Chickpea Tikka Wraps are topped off with coconut chutney for a delicious Indian inspired easy meal. They are nut free, soy free and can easily be made gluten free.

I adore the classic flavors of buffalo and ranch, if you do too, you need to try my vegan Buffalo (chickpea) Tofu Wrap! Tofu is tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped with celery, spinach, cucumbers and vegan ranch dressing for the perfect quick and easy meal. No Soy!

Some Black Bean Chimichurri Wraps are refreshing for any day.

Avacado chickpea sandwich is always a hit.

Tofu Egg salad sandwich is perfect cold sandwich for lunch boxes.

Tempeh Scramble, Jalapeno Popper Dip, Broccoli Wraps pack a punch of flavor, protein and fun.

Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich is another popular sandwich!

Peanut Butter Bitesare great for quick snacking or breakfast. Use other nut butters or sun butter to make them for school.

Sunbutter Cookies, easily made into snack bars.Cookie that is super tasty and also filling!

Who doesnt love choolate in any format. These Seedful Snack Barsare loaded with oats and seeds for a filling and tasty snack.

These Almond flour cookie dough bars or balls are perfect for the sweet snack craving.

This one pot soup makes one of your favorite meals into a weekday classic. Vegan Instant Pot Lasagna Soup is filling, warming and so so easy to make.

This Instant Pot Mushroom Tetrazzini is a perfect pasta dinner or lunch, and is on the table in less than 30 minutes with no fuss.

Pasta is such a great option when you want to get dinner in a hurry.Vegan Pesto Pasta with Charred Broccoli is served with roasted cherry tomatoes and charred broccoli, and contains a whopping 21 gm of protein!

You can’t beat a good chili, especially when it’s on the table quickly. My Instant Pot Vegan Chili is made with red lentils and kidney beans for a heartwarming bowl.

Sheet pan dinners are a hassle free way of getting dinner on the table with out the mess. This Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu and Chickpeas is dressed with a miso maple syrup for a delicious and hassle free meal.

Risotto doesn’t need to be a labor intensive meal. My Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto takes just 30 minutes to make. A Soy-free, Nut-free, Gluten-free, Vegan Recipe.

Next up, a flavourful curry that’s ready in 35 minutes! My Vegan Japanese Curry is a perfect weeknight option full of fresh and delicious ingredients.

This Cauliflower Meat makes a great filling in tacos, Nachos, Quesadillas or whatever you fancy!

More Tacos to try!Jerk seasoned Black Bean TacoBean tacos for the win.

These Taco spiced Bean Pepper Jack Quesadillasare great for snack or lunch!