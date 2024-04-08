20 Vegetarian Dinner Recipes for Winter - Occasionally Eggs (2024)

To help get you started with healthy food for the new year, or any time during the winter, I’m sharing my top 20 vegetarian dinner recipes for winter time. These rely on cold-weather produce like carrots, cauliflower, and winter greens, for budget friendly and sustainable meals. Most are great for meal prepping and to have as leftovers so you can get more than one meal out of cooking once.

I hope this can inspire you if you’re on a journey toward healthier eating, or are moving toward a more plant centred diet, or just need a few ideas for weeknight dinners this winter. These recipes are easily adaptable and with the exception of one or two, can all be ready in about half an hour.

Cabbage Lentil Soup A comforting winter friendly recipe, this easy cabbage lentil soup uses what's available during the hungry gap for a filling meal. 50 minutes mins

Ten Minute Peanut Butter Noodle Salad A vegan peanut butter noodle bowl with raw vegetables and a zesty peanut sauce. This is ready in the time it takes the rice noodles to cook. 20 minutes mins

Chickpea Soup An easy vegan chickpea soup with vegetables you probably have on hand – canned tomatoes, carrots, & potatoes. Delicious with plenty of spices!

Winter Pizza A seasonal vegan winter pizza with caramelised onions, apples, mushrooms, and garlicky kale. Served on a spelt sourdough crust. 25 minutes mins

Creamy Spinach and Mushroom Stuffed Shells Vegan stuffed shells, filled with mushrooms, spinach, and cashew cream cheese. Baked in zesty tomato sauce, this is a great weeknight dinner. 40 minutes mins

Potato Galette with Caramelised Onions A delicious savoury potato galette with caramelised onions, thyme, and a vegan spelt crust. Perfect for potato lovers! 55 minutes mins

Lentil and Potato Stew This budget friendly, healthy vegan lentil and potato stew is full of comfort food goodness and seasonal ingredients, like carrots, greens, & winter herbs. 45 minutes mins

Roasted Vegetable Pie with Puff Pastry A roasted vegetable pie, made extra easy with (vegan) puff pastry is a great holiday main dish! With pumpkin, cauliflower, and parsnip, it's a seasonal dish that can be made any day of the week. 1 hour hr

Vegan Mushroom and Pumpkin Shepherd’s Pie This vegan shepherd's pie is a modern, plant based version of the classic – a rich mushroom and lentil base, topped with creamy mashed potato and pumpkin. Total cold weather comfort food. 1 hour hr

Chickpea Noodle Soup with Parsley and Lemon Vegan chickpea noodle soup with bright accents of parsley and lemon to lighten up this otherwise wintery soup. With plenty of vegetables and whole grain pasta for a healthy vegetarian spin on the classic. 35 minutes mins See Also Feta-and-Herb Phyllo Tart Recipe

Hummus Pasta Quick and easy hummus pasta, for a speedy plant-based dinner that's flexible with whatever you have on hand. Add any vegetables you like. 15 minutes mins

Roasted Potato Tacos Roasted potato tacos, with spicy, crispy potato pieces wrapped in a tortilla. Top with avocado and pickled onions for a great easy dinner. 38 minutes mins

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese This vegan butternut squash mac and cheese is an easy, healthier version of the classic. With roasted winter squash and protein-packed hummus to add a cheesy flavour and colour, no nutritional yeast or cashews needed! 55 minutes mins

Lentil and Greens Patties Easy lentil patties made with piles of leafy greens for an easy filling dinner. Soaked red lentils add great texture and a nice neutral base. 12 hours hrs 15 minutes mins

Winter Vegetable Minestrone A vegan winter minestrone made with winter vegetables, red wine, and herbs. This is a good soup for the coldest months, and for transitions in spring and autumn. 55 minutes mins

Black Bean Sweet Potato Chili This vegan sweet potato chili makes good use of winter vegetables like kale and mushrooms for a tasty and filling stew. Nothing fancy, just stick to your ribs cold weather food. 50 minutes mins

Caramelised Onion and Mushroom Pie A savoury vegan mushroom pie made with butternut squash, puff pastry, and caramelised onions. This is a great vegan main dish for the holidays and beyond. 3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins

Chickpea Pumpkin Curry A vegan chickpea pumpkin curry for a simple, seasonal autumn meal. Served with naan or brown rice, it's a budget friendly, filling, and healthy dinner that freezes well. 40 minutes mins

Warm Moroccan Roasted Vegetable Salad This Moroccan roasted vegetable salad is packed with cold weather comfort foods, like butternut squash, apples, and pomegranate. Vegan, gluten free, and very easy, this is a great weeknight meal. 40 minutes mins

Vegan red lentil soup with carrots, lentils, and a tomato base. This simple soup is a weeknight staple and can be made with common pantry items like canned tomatoes, frozen spinach, and dried red lentils. It takes about half an hour from start to finish and freezes well. 35 minutes mins

