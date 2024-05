2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series scores, schedule (2024)

The 2024 NCAA DI softball tournament is here, and we are currently in the super regional round. The bracket was announced on Sunday, May 12 in a selection show.Following regional action, super regionals run from May 23-26. The tournament culminates with the eight-team 2024 Women's College World Series starting on May 30 in Oklahoma City.

The 2023 Women's College World Series finals ended with Oklahoma sweeping Florida State to win a third-straight national championship. Below you can find all the information about the 2024 DI softball tournament.

2024 NCAA DI softball tournament bracket

2024 NCAA DI softball tournament schedule

Here are the key dates for the 2024 NCAA DI softball tournament:

Selection show: May 12 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 See the full selections release here

May 12 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 Regionals: May 16/17-19

May 16/17-19 Super Regionals: May 23-25

May 23-25 Women's College World Series: May 30-June 6/7 in Oklahoma City

2024 DI softball Super Regionals schedule(May 23-25)

*All times Eastern

Austin Super Regional

Friday, May 24 Game 1:

Saturday, May 25 Game 2:

Sunday, May 2 Game 3if necessary:



Norman Super Regional

Thursday, May 23 Game 1: (2) Oklahoma 11,(15) Florida State 3

Friday, May 24 Game 2: (2) Oklahoma 4, (15) Florida State 2



🏆Oklahoma advances

Knoxville Super Regional

Friday, May 24 Game 1: (3) Tennessee 3, (14) Alabama 2

Saturday, May 25 Game 2: (14) Alabama 3, (3) Tennessee 2 (14th) Rewatchthe full bottom of the 14th inning

Sunday, May 26 Game 3if necessary: (3) Tennesse vs. (14) Alabama | 4 p.m. | ESPN



Gainesville Super Regional

Friday, May 24 Game 1: (4) Florida 4,Baylor 2

Saturday, May 25 Game 2: Baylor 5, (4) Florida 2

Sunday, May 26 Game 3if necessary: (4) Florida vs. Baylor| 2 p.m. | ESPN



Stillwater Super Regional

Friday, May 24 Game 1: (5) Oklahoma State 8, Arizona0

Saturday, May 25 Game 2: (5) Oklahoma State 10,Arizona4



🏆 Oklahoma State advances

Los Angeles Super Regional

Thursday, May 23 Game 1: (6) UCLA 8,(11) Georgia 0

Friday, May 24 Game 2: (6) UCLA 6, (11) Georgia 1



🏆UCLA advances

Columbia Super Regional

Friday, May 24 Game 1: (10) Duke 6, (7) Missouri 3

Saturday, May 25 Game 2: (7) Missouri 3,(10) Duke 1

Sunday, May 26 Game 3if necessary: (7) Missouri vs. (10) Duke | 6 p.m. | ESPNU



Stanford Super Regional

Friday, May 24 Game 1: (9) LSU 11, (8) Stanford 1

Saturday, May 25 Game 2: (8) Stanford3, (9) LSU 0

Sunday, May 26 Game 3if necessary: (8) Stanford vs. (9) LSU |9:30 p.m. | ESPN2



2024 DI softball regionals(May 17-19)

*All times Eastern

Austin Regional – Austin, Texas

Friday, May 17 Game 1: No. 1Texas (host) 5,Siena 0 Game 2: Northwestern 7, Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) 2

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 1 Texas 14,Northwestern 2 Game 4: Saint Francis 1, Siena vs. 0 Game 5: Northwestern 5, Saint Francis 1

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 1 Texas 7,Northwestern 0



🏆Texas advances

Norman Regional – Norman, Oklahoma

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Oregon 8,Boston University 0 Game 2: No. 2Oklahoma (host) 9, Cleveland State 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 2 Oklahoma 6, Oregon 3 Game 4: Boston University 8, Cleveland State 0 Game 5: Oregon8, Boston University 2

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 2 Oklahoma 3, Oregon 2



🏆 Oklahoma advances

Knoxville Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Virginia 7, Miami (Ohio) 0 Game 2: No. 3Tennessee (host) 3, Dayton 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 3 Tennessee 12, Virginia 0 Game 4: Miami (Ohio) 4, Dayton 0 Game 5: Virginia 6, Miami (Ohio) 0

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 3 Tennessee 6, Virginia 0



🏆 Tennessee advances

Gainesville Regional – Gainesville, Florida

Friday, May 17 Game 1: No. 4Florida (host) 6, Florida Gulf Coast 0 Game 2: South Alabama 1, Florida Atlantic 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 4Florida 9, South Alabama 1 Game 4: Florida Gulf Coast3, Florida Atlantic 2 Game 5: South Alabama5, Florida Gulf Coast 1

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 4 Florida 9, South Alabama 1



🏆 Florida advances

Stillwater Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Kentucky 4, Michigan 3 Game 2: No. 5Oklahoma State (host) 6, Northern Colorado 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 5Oklahoma State 6, Kentucky 2 Game 4: Michigan 4, Northern Colorado 2 Game 5: Michigan 4,Kentucky 2

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma State 4, Michigan 1



🏆 Oklahoma State advances

Los Angeles Regional – Los Angeles, California

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Virginia Tech 5,San Diego State 1 Game 2: No. 6UCLA (host) 9,Grand Canyon 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 6 UCLA 7,Virginia Tech 6 Game 4: Grand Canyon 9,San Diego State 7 Game 5: Grand Canyon 4, Virginia Tech 1

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 6 UCLA 9, Grand Canyon 1



🏆 UCLA advances

Columbia Regional – Columbia, Missouri

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Washington 8, Indiana 7 Game 2: Omaha 3, No. 7Missouri (host) 1

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: Omaha 3, Washington 2 Game 4: No. 7 Missouri 5, Indiana 1 Game 5: No. 7 Missouri 4, Washington 1

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 7 Missouri 5, Omaha 1 Game 7: No. 7 Missouri 1, Omaha 0



🏆 Missouri advances

Stanford Regional – Stanford, California

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Mississippi State 1, Cal State Fullerton 0 Game 2: No. 8 Stanford (host) 8,Saint Mary’s (California) 6

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 8Stanford 2, Mississippi State 1 Game 4: Cal State Fullerton6, Saint Mary's (California) 1 Game 5: Cal State Fullerton 7, Mississippi State0

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: Cal State Fullerton 8, No. 8 Stanford 1 Game 7: No. 8 Stanford 4, Cal State Fullerton 2



🏆 Stanford advances

Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Southern Illinois 5, California 4 Game 2: No. 9LSU (host) 5, Jackson State 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 9LSU 4, Southern Illinois 1 Game 4: California 15, Jackson State 0 Game 5: Southern Illinois 3, California 2

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 9 LSU 9, Southern Illinois 0



🏆 LSU advances

Durham Regional – Durham, North Carolina

Friday, May 17 Game 1: South Carolina 2, Utah 1 Game 2: No. 10Duke(host) 6, Morgan State 1

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 10 Duke 8, South Carolina 0 Game 4: Utah 1, Morgan State 0

Sunday, May 19 Game 5: South Carolina 5,Utah 1 Game 6: No. 10 Duke 10,South Carolina 1



🏆 Duke advances

Athens Regional – Athens, Georgia

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Liberty 6, Charlotte 3 Game 2: No. 11Georgia (host) 8, UNCW 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: Liberty 7, No. 11 Georgia 3 Game 4: Charlotte 5, UNCW 0 Game 5: No. 11 Georgia 5,Charlotte 0

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 11 Georgia 14, Liberty 5 Game 7: No. 11 Georgia 3, Liberty 2



🏆 Georgia advances

Fayetteville Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Arizona 14,Villanova 3 Game 2: No. 12Arkansas (host) 3, Southeast Missouri State 2

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: Arizona 2, No. 12 Arkansas 1 Game 4: Villanova 4, Southeast Missouri 1 Game 5: Villanova 7,No. 12 Arkansas 2

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: Arizona 9, Villanova 4



🏆 Arizona advances

Lafayette Regional – Lafayette, Louisiana

Friday, May 17 Game 1: No. 13Louisiana(host) 8, Princeton 0 (5)*

*Louisiana gained a run-rule win — closing out Game 1 after the fifth inning Game 2: Baylor 3, Ole Miss 1

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: Baylor 8, No. 13Louisiana 0 Game 4: Princeton 4, Ole Miss 2 Game 5: No. 13 Louisiana 2, Princeton 1

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 13 Louisiana 13, Baylor 0 Game 7: Baylor 4, No. 13 Louisiana 3



🏆 Baylor advances

Tuscaloosa Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Southeastern Louisiana 6, Clemson 2 Game 2: No. 14Alabama (host) 1, USC Upstate 0

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 14Alabama 6, Southeastern Louisiana 3 (OT) Game 4: Clemson8, USC Upstate 0 Game 5: Southeastern Louisiana6, Clemson 2

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 14 Alabama 12, Southeastern Louisiana 2 Game 7if necessary| 3:30 p.m.



🏆 Alabama advances

Tallahassee Regional – Tallahassee, Florida

Friday, May 17 Game 1: UCF 11, Auburn 6 Game 2: No. 15Florida State (host) 3, Chattanooga 2

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: No. 15 Florida State 5,UCF 1 Game 4: Auburn 9, Chattanooga 0 Game 5: Auburn 2, UCF 1

Sunday, May 19 Game 6: No. 15 Florida State 10,Auburn 4



🏆 Florida State advances

Bryan-College Station Regional – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Friday, May 17 Game 1: Texas State 4,Penn State 2 Game 2:

Saturday, May 18 Game 3: Game 4: Penn State 9,UAlbany 3 Game 5: Texas State 8, Penn State 4

Sunday, May 19 Game 6:



🏆 Texas A&M advances

2024 Women's College World Series schedule (all times ET)

May 30

Game 1 :TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN

:TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN Game 2 : TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 3 : TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. |ESPN2

: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. |ESPN2 Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30p.m. | ESPN2

May 31

Game 5 : TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 6: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

June 1

Game 7 : TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC

: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC Game 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 2

Game 9 : TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC

: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPNU

June 3

Game 11 : TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN

: TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN Game 12 (if necessary) : TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 13 : TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

June 5

WCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. | ESPN

June 6

WCWS Final Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. | ESPN

June 7

WCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs TBD,8 p.m. | ESPN

How the championship works: Regionals — at 16 sites — are double-elimination and scheduled for May 16/17-19. The 16 winners advance to super regionals and play a two-team, best-out-of-three series eitherMay 23-25 or May 24-26. The eight winners earn spots in the 2024 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The WCWS begins May 30 in double-elimination format. The final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship beginning June 5.

How to get tickets for the Women's College World Series

You canpurchase tickets for the 2024 WCWS here.The Women's College World Series is played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SoftballChampionship: Future dates

REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS WCWS 2025 May 16-18 May 22-25 May 29-June 6 2026 May 15-17 May 21-24 May 28-June 5 2027 May 21-23 May 27-30 June 3-11

Women's College World Series championship history

Below is the complete, year-by-year NCAA DI softball national championship history since 1982.

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2023 *Oklahoma (61-1) Patty Gasso 3-1 Florida State Oklahoma City 2022 *Oklahoma (59-3) Patty Gasso 10-5 Texas Oklahoma City 2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State Oklahoma City 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions