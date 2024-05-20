21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (2024)

You know it’s fall when suddenly the baking aisle in the grocery store becomes a lot more crowded. Ingredients such as fancy chocolate chips (the Guittard ones, oh my goodness) and pumpkin spice everything (that’s another story!) start making an appearance. When it’s quiet for a moment, you can almost hear the whir of the stand mixer calling to you. (Ok, maybe that’s just me.)

The need for cookie recipes, in my book, never ever wanes. We’ve gathered up some of our favorites for you to try this fall.

We've got a few chocolate chip cookie recipes—if you make them frequently and you’re anything like me, it means that you are always looking to improve and tweak them slightly. If chocolate chips are not your cookie kryptonite (I’ve met such people, they exist), there’s a plethora of spice-happy cookies such as snickerdoodles and cinnamon Snaps, or classics with peanut butter and/or chocolate in them.

Time to soften the butter and bring those eggs to room temperature! (Carrie Havranek)

Tips for Making the Best Cookies

If you don’t have time to make all your cookies at once, cover the bowl and stick in the fridge, and bake off the rest of the batch whenever you like. This way you have fresh cookies every day! (How dreamy.) Freeze unbaked dough: You can also portion out any unbaked dough and freeze them on a sheet lined with wax paper. Then, transfer them to a zip-top bag and freeze until needed!