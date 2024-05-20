21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (2024)

Table of Contents
Tips for Making the Best Cookies Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies Brown Sugar Snickerdoodle Cookies Peanut Butter Cookies Cinnamon Snap Cookies Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies Pumpkin Cookies S'mores Cookies Giant Ginger Cookies Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies Butterscotch Cookies Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies Maple Cookies Gluten-Free Monster Cookie Bars Lime Icebox Cookies No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Nut-Free "Peanut Butter" Chocolate Chip Cookies Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Simple Soft Sugar Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Banana Cookies
Are you ready for after school snacks and baking season? It's starting soon. We have 21 easy cookie recipes to get you all ready. Time to soften the butter and bring those eggs to room temperature!

Updated August 23, 2022

21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (1)

You know it’s fall when suddenly the baking aisle in the grocery store becomes a lot more crowded. Ingredients such as fancy chocolate chips (the Guittard ones, oh my goodness) and pumpkin spice everything (that’s another story!) start making an appearance. When it’s quiet for a moment, you can almost hear the whir of the stand mixer calling to you. (Ok, maybe that’s just me.)

The need for cookie recipes, in my book, never ever wanes. We’ve gathered up some of our favorites for you to try this fall.

We've got a few chocolate chip cookie recipes—if you make them frequently and you’re anything like me, it means that you are always looking to improve and tweak them slightly. If chocolate chips are not your cookie kryptonite (I’ve met such people, they exist), there’s a plethora of spice-happy cookies such as snickerdoodles and cinnamon Snaps, or classics with peanut butter and/or chocolate in them.

Time to soften the butter and bring those eggs to room temperature! (Carrie Havranek)

Tips for Making the Best Cookies

  • Warming eggs: If your recipe calls for warmed eggs, you can quickly warm them by placing them in a bowl of warm water on the countertop
  • Cookies for later: If you don’t have time to make all your cookies at once, cover the bowl and stick in the fridge, and bake off the rest of the batch whenever you like. This way you have fresh cookies every day! (How dreamy.)
  • Freeze unbaked dough: You can also portion out any unbaked dough and freeze them on a sheet lined with wax paper. Then, transfer them to a zip-top bag and freeze until needed!
5 Tips for Baking Perfect Cookies Every Time

  • Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (2)

    Baking, for many of us, starts and ends with chocolate chip cookies. These have a delightfully chewy texture thanks to a secret ingredient: milk powder. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Brown Sugar Snickerdoodle Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (3)

    These cinnamon-dusted cookies are a great balance of soft and crispy, and they come together quickly. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Peanut Butter Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (4)

    There is something so satisfying about making peanut butter cookies. Maybe it’s those little cross-hatch marks you make with a fork. Maybe it’s the intense peanut flavor. Maybe it’s the nostalgia. This hits the mark. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Cinnamon Snap Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (5)

    I like cookies you can dunk in coffee. Or tea. These are those cookies. They’re snappy, spicy, and sweetened with honey. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (6)

    Rather than semi-sweet chips, this recipe uses milk chocolate. Rather than softened butter, this recipe uses browned butter. The adaptations make for a decadent, sophisticated cookie experience. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Pumpkin Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (7)

    These soft and moist cookies manage to put almost everything delicious about fall right into one cookie: cinnamon, cardamom, pumpkin, rolled oats, and pumpkin puree. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • S'mores Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (8)

    Bet you didn’t know you could bake cookies with marshmallows in them! Summer may be a memory, but you can conjure up a campfire treat with these s’mores cookies. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Giant Ginger Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (9)

    Along with the edict that there’s no such thing as too many chocolate chip cookies, I also firmly believe there’s no such thing as too many ginger-spicy cookies. These giant 4-inch cookies are deliciously gingery. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Here comes that browned butter again—along with pecan, oats, and shredded coconut for additional texture and flavor. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Butterscotch Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (11)

    Ok, we are guilty of a recurring theme here—browned butter. It really makes a big difference in these butterscotch cookies. They only look like they have molasses in them—but don’t! (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (12)

    Chocolate is such a great backdrop for the spices and molasses of gingerbread, as it rounds out the flavor and adds a depth and you didn’t know gingerbread needed, or could take. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Maple Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (13)

    It’s all about the maple syrup—grade B, specifically, which is richer in taste—in these soft and chewy cookies. (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Gluten-Free Monster Cookie Bars

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (14)

    Full of oats, peanut butter, M&Ms, and chocolate chips, these monster cookie bars made on a sheet pan give you an entire batch of cookies, in bar form, quickly. Line the pan with parchment paper for ease of lifting and super easy cleanup. (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • Lime Icebox Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (15)

    The great thing about these cookies, besides that they are irresistibly both sweet and tart, is that you store the dough in the refrigerator for up to 1 week and slice and bake as desired. Freshly baked, crisp and buttery cookies anytime you want! (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (16)

    Oh, this could be so dangerous! A cookie you can throw together and just refrigerate. No baking needed. Which means you can have these at your fingertips lickety-split. It’s the little things, right? (CH)

    Get Recipe

  • Nut-Free "Peanut Butter" Chocolate Chip Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (17)

    Nut-free, egg-free, and gluten-free, these cookies aren't any more difficult to make than peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. They just have different ingredients and cater to different diets. Sunflower butter takes the place of peanut butter in these vegan cookies. (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (18)

    Oatmeal. Raisins. These cookies are practically breakfast! (Don't quote us on that.) Soft and chewy in the center and crispy on the edges, bite into one of these classic cookies and you'll think you're at Grandma's house. (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • Simple Soft Sugar Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (19)

    So simple to make, simple is in their name. For a tiny little extra effort, you can add sprinkles or frosting, but that's not necessary for kids (and adults) to love them. (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (20)

    The beauty of any cookie bar recipe is that it takes much less time to make an entire pan of bars than it does individual drop cookies. These chewy, buttery, chocolatey cookie bars can satisfy your chocolate chip cookie craving quickly! (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (21)

    Gluten-free and dairy-free, these cookies contain just peanut butter, sugar, eggs, chocolate chips, baking powder, and salt. They're so simple because all the ingredients go into one bowl, and they're mixed together using just a fork. (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • Banana Cookies

    21 Best Cookie Recipes for Back to School Lunches and Snacks (22)

    Banana bread is not the only way to use up overripe bananas. These cookies are a good use for them, too. They're a little bit like muffin tops, soft and full of tons of flavor from cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, plus some crunch from pecans. (RS)

    Get Recipe

  • Recipe Collections
