21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (2024)

We get commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

PinterestFacebookRedditFlipboardYummlyEmail

Everybody’s a non-drinker sometimes, and that’s where mocktails come in. Whether you’re the designated driver, an expecting mom-to-be, a dieter or just not a drinker at all, you can still enjoy delicious and gorgeous mocktails and non-alcoholic co*cktails.

You need a better plan than leaving the rum out of the Rum and co*ke. So we’ve put together this list of mocktails, non-alcoholic mixed drinks, and traditional co*cktail recipes that taste just as good with or without the alcohol.

Pin

This list also helps hosts and hostesses provide their non-drinking guests with beverages that look and taste just as fun as alcohol-based co*cktails.

And if this list isn’t enough for you, maybe you need a book full of 100Zero Proof co*cktails.

Entertaining with Mocktails

You don’t want to be that host or hostess who offers co*cktails for the drinking guests and points non-drinkers to a table with cans of soda. It’s fine if that’s what they actually want, but this makes it visually obvious they’re not drinking.

It can also look like you don’t care whether your non-drinking guests are having a fun time. It’s far more thoughtful and memorable to have beautiful looking, delicious drinks for the non-drinkers, too.

So when you’re entertaining, remember you can also dress up mocktails by serving them beautifully. This gives them a glamorous or fun look for your get-together.

Add some cuteness with co*cktail umbrellas . They can add a fun, tropical look to any drink.

. They can add a fun, tropical look to any drink. Invest in a gorgeous set of glasses just for the non-drinkers. Like these beautiful colorful Rainbow Splash co*cktail Glasses in various shapes and sizes.

Like these beautiful colorful Rainbow Splash co*cktail Glasses in various shapes and sizes. Or these elegant Bormioli Rocco Martini glasses , which are beautiful in their simplicity.

, which are beautiful in their simplicity. Temporarily personalize your guests’ glasses with these beautiful, washable wine glass markers.

with these beautiful, washable wine glass markers. Decorate glasses with these cute, funny Social Climber wine charms. They look like animals climbing up your glass!

Now for the recipes!

Mocktails are non-alcoholic drinks that look and taste like a particular alcoholic co*cktail. They even have names designed to remind you of the original co*cktail. Non-alcoholic co*cktails aren't designed to remind you of any particular co*cktail. They're just delicious and beautiful beverages someone has created to look like a co*cktail. And then there are the classic drink recipes that taste just great without the alcohol, or just need a single ingredient swap to be non-alcoholic. 1 Cuddles on the Beach mocktail You get three alternative recipes for a non-alcoholic version of Sex on the Beach. One tastes very close to the original, and the other two get a little more creative. They all taste wonderful, and all without the alcohol. 2 Blue Shoe A MixThatDrink original featuring blue fruit punch (or Koolaid's Ice Blue Raspberry Lemonade) and cranberry juice. Because non-drinkers shouldn't have to miss out on the fun of a blue, bubbly co*cktail. 3 See Also Vegan Casserole Recipes for Cold Nights2 Ingredient Lemon Bars RecipeCitrus Pan-Seared Shrimp Recipe (Easy Shrimp Dish!) | foodiecrush.com1 Year Old Meal Ideas - Food Chart, Menu, Meal Planner & Recipes Strawberry-Banana Margarita Recipe This fruit smoothie of a margarita tastes just as wonderful without the tequila and triple sec. You can also replace the triple sec with orange juice if you want to be sure you get some of that orange flavor. 4 Strawberry Margarita drink recipe The Strawberry Margarita adds a strong dose of strawberry puree to the traditional margarita flavors of lime juice and orange juice. The tart and sweet flavors balance each other in a way that's just right. 5 Mockmosa (Non-Alcoholic) A surprising alternative to the Mimosa. While most non-alcoholic versions of this co*cktail call for sparkling apple cider - which changes the flavor completely - this one uses a different non-alcoholic bubbly. You can make these dry or sweet, depending on your preference. 6 Cherry co*ketail mocktail recipe Coca Cola with cherry, vanilla and lime. The flavor here is just phenomenal. In terms of deliciousness, this one beats a Jack and co*ke anytime. It also beats a plain ol' cherry co*ke. 7 Golden Dream co*cktail Recipe For a non-alcoholic version of the Golden Dream co*cktail, leave out the Galliano and triple sec, and replace them with orange juice and a splash of vanilla extract. 8 Poinsettia drink: a champagne co*cktail recipe Just replace the champagne with dry sparkling white grape juice or ginger ale, and the Cointreau with a touch of orange juice. 9 See Also Vegan Casserole Recipes for Cold Nights Nojito Mocktail A Mojito with all the flavor, but none of the rum. Seriously, the taste and look is so close to the original, no one would know it's a mocktail. 10 Hurricane Mocktail This fruity co*cktail tastes like the original Hurricane, which is really delicious. It's the passion fruit syrup that makes it special. 11 Virgin Mary (Non-Alcoholic) Basically a Bloody Mary without the vodka. But this one has a really flavorful, savory recipe for the tomato base. This is definitely not just plain ol' tomato juice with a garnish. 12 Pina Colada (Pineapple Coconut) Mocktail You probably already know a Pina Colada tastes as good without the alcohol as it does with. Just leave out the rum, and you're good to go. It has such great flavor from the pineapple juice and coconut. 13 Bella Bellini The Bellini, but with substitutions instead of champagne, and a couple of other tweaks. 14 Sea Breeze Drink Recipe This classic combines vodka with cranberry and grapefruit juice, so it has all the flavor even if you leave out the vodka. 15 Gabbie's Punch (Non-Alcoholic) This lightly sweet tropical fruit, ginger ale and lemonade punch goes down great at parties. 16 Raspberry-Lime Rickey drink recipe Just drop the raspberry vodka and maybe add a touch more raspberry syrup. 17 Tomato Lassi drink recipe A yogurt and tomato based savory drink. Imagine a creamy tomato soup with a little bit of tang from the yogurt, and you get the idea. 18 Luscious Lou Drop the orange vodka and Cointreau, and increase the orange juice. 19 Cranberry co*ke Recipe This tasty soft drink blends the flavor of cranberry with cola to make a delicious, refreshing drink that's perfect for summertime. 20 Vodka Cooler Drink Recipe If you have any non-drinking guests, simply leaving out the vodka makes this a delicious non-alcoholic “mocktail.” It tastes a lot like a Moscow Mule. And no, the ginger beer is not alcoholic. It's just spicier than ginger ale, and so yummy. 21 Sex in the Driveway co*cktail Recipe For a non-alcoholic version, replace the vodka, peach schnapps, and blue curaçao with equal parts of lemonade, peach nectar, and blue sports drink. Follow the same steps for preparation and enjoy a refreshing mocktail.