21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (2024)

We get commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

Entertaining » co*cktails for Parties

PinterestFacebookRedditFlipboardYummlyEmail

Everybody’s a non-drinker sometimes, and that’s where mocktails come in. Whether you’re the designated driver, an expecting mom-to-be, a dieter or just not a drinker at all, you can still enjoy delicious and gorgeous mocktails and non-alcoholic co*cktails.

You need a better plan than leaving the rum out of the Rum and co*ke. So we’ve put together this list of mocktails, non-alcoholic mixed drinks, and traditional co*cktail recipes that taste just as good with or without the alcohol.

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (1)Pin

This list also helps hosts and hostesses provide their non-drinking guests with beverages that look and taste just as fun as alcohol-based co*cktails.

And if this list isn’t enough for you, maybe you need a book full of 100Zero Proof co*cktails.

Entertaining with Mocktails

You don’t want to be that host or hostess who offers co*cktails for the drinking guests and points non-drinkers to a table with cans of soda. It’s fine if that’s what they actually want, but this makes it visually obvious they’re not drinking.

It can also look like you don’t care whether your non-drinking guests are having a fun time. It’s far more thoughtful and memorable to have beautiful looking, delicious drinks for the non-drinkers, too.

So when you’re entertaining, remember you can also dress up mocktails by serving them beautifully. This gives them a glamorous or fun look for your get-together.

Now for the recipes!

Mocktails are non-alcoholic drinks that look and taste like a particular alcoholic co*cktail. They even have names designed to remind you of the original co*cktail.

Non-alcoholic co*cktails aren't designed to remind you of any particular co*cktail. They're just delicious and beautiful beverages someone has created to look like a co*cktail.

And then there are the classic drink recipes that taste just great without the alcohol, or just need a single ingredient swap to be non-alcoholic.

1

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (2)

Cuddles on the Beach mocktail

You get three alternative recipes for a non-alcoholic version of Sex on the Beach. One tastes very close to the original, and the other two get a little more creative.

They all taste wonderful, and all without the alcohol.

2

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (3)

Blue Shoe

A MixThatDrink original featuring blue fruit punch (or Koolaid's Ice Blue Raspberry Lemonade) and cranberry juice.

Because non-drinkers shouldn't have to miss out on the fun of a blue, bubbly co*cktail.

3

Strawberry-Banana Margarita Recipe

This fruit smoothie of a margarita tastes just as wonderful without the tequila and triple sec. You can also replace the triple sec with orange juice if you want to be sure you get some of that orange flavor.

4

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (5)

Strawberry Margarita drink recipe

The Strawberry Margarita adds a strong dose of strawberry puree to the traditional margarita flavors of lime juice and orange juice. The tart and sweet flavors balance each other in a way that's just right.

5

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (6)

Mockmosa (Non-Alcoholic)

A surprising alternative to the Mimosa. While most non-alcoholic versions of this co*cktail call for sparkling apple cider - which changes the flavor completely - this one uses a different non-alcoholic bubbly.

You can make these dry or sweet, depending on your preference.

6

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (7)

Cherry co*ketail mocktail recipe

Coca Cola with cherry, vanilla and lime. The flavor here is just phenomenal. In terms of deliciousness, this one beats a Jack and co*ke anytime.

It also beats a plain ol' cherry co*ke.

7

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (8)

Golden Dream co*cktail Recipe

For a non-alcoholic version of the Golden Dream co*cktail, leave out the Galliano and triple sec, and replace them with orange juice and a splash of vanilla extract.

8

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (9)

Poinsettia drink: a champagne co*cktail recipe

Just replace the champagne with dry sparkling white grape juice or ginger ale, and the Cointreau with a touch of orange juice.

9

Nojito Mocktail

A Mojito with all the flavor, but none of the rum. Seriously, the taste and look is so close to the original, no one would know it's a mocktail.

10

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (11)

Hurricane Mocktail

This fruity co*cktail tastes like the original Hurricane, which is really delicious. It's the passion fruit syrup that makes it special.

11

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (12)

Virgin Mary (Non-Alcoholic)

Basically a Bloody Mary without the vodka. But this one has a really flavorful, savory recipe for the tomato base.

This is definitely not just plain ol' tomato juice with a garnish.

12

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (13)

Pina Colada (Pineapple Coconut) Mocktail

You probably already know a Pina Colada tastes as good without the alcohol as it does with. Just leave out the rum, and you're good to go. It has such great flavor from the pineapple juice and coconut.

13

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (14)

Bella Bellini

The Bellini, but with substitutions instead of champagne, and a couple of other tweaks.

14

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (15)

Sea Breeze Drink Recipe

This classic combines vodka with cranberry and grapefruit juice, so it has all the flavor even if you leave out the vodka.

15

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (16)

Gabbie's Punch (Non-Alcoholic)

This lightly sweet tropical fruit, ginger ale and lemonade punch goes down great at parties.

16

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (17)

Raspberry-Lime Rickey drink recipe

Just drop the raspberry vodka and maybe add a touch more raspberry syrup.

17

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (18)

Tomato Lassi drink recipe

A yogurt and tomato based savory drink. Imagine a creamy tomato soup with a little bit of tang from the yogurt, and you get the idea.

18

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (19)

Luscious Lou

Drop the orange vodka and Cointreau, and increase the orange juice.

19

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (20)

Cranberry co*ke Recipe

This tasty soft drink blends the flavor of cranberry with cola to make a delicious, refreshing drink that's perfect for summertime.

20

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (21)

Vodka Cooler Drink Recipe

If you have any non-drinking guests, simply leaving out the vodka makes this a delicious non-alcoholic “mocktail.” It tastes a lot like a Moscow Mule.

And no, the ginger beer is not alcoholic. It's just spicier than ginger ale, and so yummy.

21

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (22)

Sex in the Driveway co*cktail Recipe

For a non-alcoholic version, replace the vodka, peach schnapps, and blue curaçao with equal parts of lemonade, peach nectar, and blue sports drink. Follow the same steps for preparation and enjoy a refreshing mocktail.

PinterestFacebookRedditFlipboardYummlyEmail

21 Best Mocktail Recipes and Non-alcoholic co*cktails (2024)
Top Articles
WireGuard Protocol: A secure communication protocol | VPN Lumos posted on the topic | LinkedIn
8 Best VPNs for Crypto Trading in 2024
Portland downs Dash 4-1 for first win this season in the NWSL
Packers have plenty of holes to fill as spring practice opens
Latest Posts
Telephone history, plus see 50 old phones, like early rotary-dial models - Click Americana
The best Bluetooth speakers 2024: top portable speakers for any budget
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 6322

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.