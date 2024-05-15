21 Chicken Recipes For Two That Will Satisfy Every Craving (2024)

Keep your dinner interesting with these unique and versatile chicken recipes for two! Everything from easy chicken skillets to skewers, lasagna, pizza, stir-fries, nachos, and more!

The roundup of easy dinner ideas for twoI made in February forValentine’s Day got really popular on Pinterest. I guess people hate leftovers as much as I do, ha ha! Me and my hubby, we love keeping it interesting and having something new every evening. Of course, the lack of time lately makes it way more difficult but when we can, we do.

The success of the last “for two” post led me to create another one. This time it’s 21 crazy delicious chicken recipes for two! This list is packed with everything from chicken tenders to pasta, skewers, pizza, chicken skillets, lasagna, and more! Seriously, guys, this collection is so all-rounded. I tried to keep it interesting and include as much different awesome ideas as I could find.

Why chicken? It’s cheap, it’saccessible, it’s lean, it’s a type of meat almost everyoneloves. I met people who hate pork or don’t eat it for religious reasons (I’m not a fan either), people who can’t force themselves to eat lamb, people who find rabbits too cute to eat (I’m one of them) BUT I have yet to meet a person who doesn’t like chicken. Plus, you can find thousands of healthy chicken recipes online and that’s a big plus too if you want to keep your diet nutritious.

In my family, chicken and turkey are the most popular types of meat. Even though we have our differences with Igor, chicken is something we always agree on when choosing ingredients for dinner. That’s why I have over 60 chicken recipeson the blog!

To conclude: if you usually cook for you and your significant other or a friend, if you are not too keen on leftovers, and if you love chicken – this list is for you!

1. Chicken Cabbage Stir Fry

This Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry has absolutely zero flaws. It is quick & easy to prepare, filling but light at the same time, and packed with veggies which makes it super healthy. Rice noodles perfectly complement the chicken and vegetables!

Recipe by: Yummy Addiction

2. Easy Salsa Chicken for Two

This cheesy Salsa Chicken for Two is the easiest homemade chicken dinner ever. No cutting or measuring needed and made all in one pan!

Recipe by: Baking Mischief

3. Shredded Chicken Nachos for Two

Shredded chicken nachos for two – this is the meal that’ll get you through game day or Tuesday and consider it a win. Top it however you like!

Recipe by: Food Fanatic

4. Chicken Scallopini With Mushroom Sauce

Tender Chicken Scallopini with fettuccine topped with delicious and very rich mushroom, thyme, and caper sauce!

Recipe by: Yummy Addiction

5. Lemon Pesto Pasta With Grilled Chicken

Pasta drenched ina light, zesty pesto, gooey parmesan cheese and topped with perfectly grilled chicken. Ugh! So good!

Recipe by: The Blonde Chef

6. Chicken And Broccoli Baked Rice Hong Kong Style

Say hello to this Chicken and Broccoli Baked Rice Hong Kong style. Perfect to make for dinner for two!

Recipe by: Saucy Spatula

7. Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo chicken sliders are so easy and perfect for game day! Spicy buffalo sauce coats shredded chicken, then it’s topped with ranch and cheese. Yum!

Recipe by: A Flavor Journal

8. Buttermilk Brined Cornish Hens

Cornish hens cooked to tender perfection, all thanks to an extremely flavorful buttermilk brine. It’s the perfect dinner for two!

Recipe by: Homemade Hooplah

9. Grilled Chicken Margherita Pizza

A personal size pizza with smokey grilled chicken, roasted cherry tomatoes, melting cheese, and fresh basil. The ultimate pizza night for two!

Recipe by: Joyful Healthy Eats

10. Easy Individual Chicken Pot Pies for Two

These Individual Chicken Pot Pies are easy to make, stuffed with chicken, carrots, and celery, and topped with a delicious flaky buttermilk crust!

Recipe by: Baking Mischief

11. Pineapple Chili Chicken Skewers With Garlic Chive Dip

Full of flavor chicken skewers served with fantastic herb yogurt sauce!

Recipe by: How Sweet It Is

12. Pomegranate Chicken With Beets & Fennel

Sticky pomegranate chicken thighs with roasted beets and fennel, served with herb & pomegranate giant couscous!

Recipe by: The Last Food Blog

13. Chicken Karaage – Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese fried chicken: two bite pieces of chicken marinated in soy, ginger and garlic, tossed in potato starch and deep fried until crispy!

Recipe by: I Am A Food Blog

14. One-Skillet Chicken Enchiladas

Easy and delicious chicken enchiladas recipe made in a single cast iron skillet for easy cleanup. Topped with a handful of Mexican cheese and guacamole!

Recipe by: Kitchen Swagger

15. Favorite Chicken Quesadillas

Thesechicken quesadillas are quick, easy, and crazy delicious. All you have to do is simply combine chicken breast, sautéed veggies, and melty cheese – then eat!

Recipe by: A Flavor Journal

16. Lasagna Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Lasagna Stuffed Chicken is all the flavors you love from lasagna stuffed insidea chicken breast and it’s smothered in cheesy, saucy goodness. What’s not to love?

Recipe by: The Stay At Home Chef

17. 30 Mins Chicken Fried Rice

For those busy nights make this delicious hearty fried rice with marinated chicken and lots of veggies! Simple healthy meal in no time!

Recipe by: Naive Cook Cooks

18. Chinese Corn Soup With Chicken

A thick, warm soup on the table in 15 minutes! This Chinese Corn Soup, also known as Egg Drop Soup, will blow your mind!

Recipe by: Recipe Tin Eats

19. Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo is tangy, sweet, and hot curry with gravy. It is simple to prepare at home!

Recipe by: Rachna’s Kitchen

20. Stuffed Chicken One Sheet Meal

A super easy, fast and tasty one sheet meal, perfect for a weeknight dinner!

Recipe by: Slow The Cook Down

21. 15-Minute Mushroom Pancetta Gnocchi

Creamy pillows of pasta that hint of mashed potatoes, earthy mushrooms and salty pancetta, swirled in a light and creamy sauce!

Recipe by: Home And Plate