21 Day Fix Vegan Recipes (2024)

With these 21 Day Fix Vegan Recipes you can pick and choose from delicious recipes without straying from your diet. You can also download the 21 Day Fix Vegan Meal Plan at the bottom of this post!

It’s no secret that most diet plans don’t really fit in with a vegan lifestyle. Some diet plans want you to eat premade meals, others have a set of dietary restrictions that you need to follow, and still others have additives and supplements that stray from the kind of ingredients vegan diets include.

Include some of these recipes in your next meal planning session to make your life on the 21 Day Fix even more simple. Because the 21 Day Fix is focused on healthy choices and portion control there is really no reason why it can’t be totally vegan friendly!

This is just one more reason to love the Portion Fix program. Much like 21 Day Fix Extreme, Core De Force, and 22 Minute Hard Corps, the container based programs from Beachbody can be whatever you need them to be.

You will still get healthy and lose weight because you are learning to control portion size and make healthy food choices. Focusing on more whole foods and less processed ingredients in our diets is a great way to not only lose weight, but also feel better in the long term.

Do these recipes include all vegan ingredients?

Some of these recipes call for cheese. I always assume that cheese is something you can substitute for a vegan alternative, there are a lot of vegan cheese options now and most of them are quite good.

Personally, when I see cheese in a recipe I just leave it out. I don’t care for cheese in any form so that’s easiest for me.

How do I use this vegan meal plan?

These are all great recipes for your vegan meal plan. You’ll build your meal plan using these recipes. When I pick and choose recipes for my weekly meal plans I pick a few recipes from each category, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and then go from there. I have found that making something unique for each meal all seven days of the week usually leaves us with an extraordinary amount of leftovers that we can’t eat before they go bad!

Another way you can use this vegan meal plan list is to bookmark the post and just come back to it when you need inspiration for recipes for a particular meal! I do this when I find a good routine with my meal plans but need to spice things up a bit.

To use these vegan recipes in a meal plan, you can use my free meal planning spreadsheet. It’s in my printable library so head there if you have a login, or sign up for my email newsletter for access!

Buffalo Cauliflower

View Recipe

Vegan Minestrone Soup

View Recipe

Vegan Chili Recipe

View Recipe

Vegan Pineapple Rice in the Instant Pot

View Recipe

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

View Recipe

Quinoa Tacos

View Recipe

Lentil Tacos

View Recipe

Crunchy Cabbage Salad with Peanut Dressing [21 Day Fix]

View Recipe

Turnip Fries

View Recipe

Turnip Fries

View Recipe

Homemade and Healthy Cream Of Mushroom Soup

View Recipe

Cauliflower Stuffing

View Recipe

Homemade Herb Crackers

View Recipe

Vegetable Rice Soup (21 Day Fix)

View Recipe

Hearty Vegetable Chowder Recipe

View Recipe

Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole

View Recipe

Lemon Garlic Tempeh

View Recipe

Easy Gazpacho Soup

View Recipe

Summer Confetti Salad with Papaya

View Recipe

Sweet Stuffed Acorn Squash | Baked Acorn Squash

View Recipe

Roasted Veggie Bowls with Sweet Onion Sauce [21 Day Fix]

View Recipe

