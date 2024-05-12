21 Day Fix Vegetarian Meal Plan Recipes (2024)

This site contains affiliate links. Please seePoliciesfor more information.

These 21 Day Fix Vegetarian Meal Plan recipes are perfect for your healthy lifestyle! The delicious vegetarian recipes I’ve gathered in this post will help you avoid meat and still eat a wide variety of meat-free recipes.

The 21 Day Fix can be difficult to plan for even without any other dietary restrictions, which is why I’ve assembled a full 12 days of meal ideas that take into consideration that some of you may want to avoid meat. I’ve tried to work protein into your snacks and breakfasts to help make sure you have plenty of great options to keep you going.

You can make all of these recipes or just pick a few–these days are not planned out according to containers. If you’re looking for a 21 Day Fix meal plan for specific container brackets, I recommend these Easy Meal Plans.

These 21 Day Fix recipes are great for a Vegetarian meal plan because each recipe has container counts calculated for you AND they have no animal products. It takes all of the guess work out of it for those of us who are looking for 21 Day Fix options as well as vegetarian options.

A few notes about doing the 21 Day Fix program as a Vegetarian:

There are two ways to do the Fix as a Vegetarian. I’ve seen success both ways, and encourage you to try both to see what works best for you:

Follow the vegan diet plan, but occasionally use a red for animal protein.

Eat according to the regular plan, using your reds for vegan protein, and instead of using your yellows for things lower on the food list (rice cakes, tortillas, bread) use them for only items higher up on the food list (sweet potatoes, quinoa, beans) to keep the most nutrients you can in your diet.

Pay attention to what goes into your yellow containers. Instead of using them for items lower on the food list, you’re going to want to eat from higher up. Since lots of the yellow container foods on the regular plan are now red container foods for you, it’s a place where you could be losing out on some nutrition.

Don’t forget that portion control is still the focus, just like any other weight loss program.

As someone with a background in Nutrition, I have some strong opinions about how to be Vegetarian on the Fix.

I love that Beachbody separates the grains on the 21 Day Fix vegan meal plan into two categories–this is so important and other mainstream diets don’t do this. Eating quinoa as a vegan isn’t the same as eating bread, for example. The yellow a and yellow b lists make so much sense to me.

My main issue with the Vegan food list is that almost all of the proteins are processed (looking at you veggie burger requirements). As someone who eats plant based (I don’t eat tofu, tempeh, other meat substitutes, or processed foods) I struggle a bit with the Vegan Fix and finding complete proteins. I’ve had to play with my portions a bit to find enough protein and it’s not quite as cut and dry as Beachbody makes it seem.

Vegan foods doesn’t mean processed foods. For me, eating Vegan means focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes – healthy foods that fill me up.

If you’re looking to make your own Fix meal plan, I have a Portion Fix Meal Plan Template that auto updates and make it so easy!

Portion Fix / 21 Day Fix Vegetarian Recipes :

Day 1: Monday

Breakfast: Amish Baked Oatmeal Baked oatmeal recipes are great for meal prepping because you can bake once and be good for the whole week. I love adding chia seeds in place of eggs in this recipe.

Baked oatmeal recipes are great for meal prepping because you can bake once and be good for the whole week. I love adding chia seeds in place of eggs in this recipe. Lunch: The leftovers for this meal are simply the best. I love when a meatless meal is so satisfying and filling that I make it time and time again. If you’re looking to add extra veggies, I love adding fresh green beans to this recipe.

The leftovers for this meal are simply the best. I love when a meatless meal is so satisfying and filling that I make it time and time again. If you’re looking to add extra veggies, I love adding fresh green beans to this recipe. Dinner: Vegetable Chowder Leave out the Greek Yogurt if you prefer non-creamy soup (I do!). You’re going to love this hearty vegetable soup.

Leave out the Greek Yogurt if you prefer non-creamy soup (I do!). You’re going to love this hearty vegetable soup. Snack: Apple “Cookies ” Apple cookies will curb the sweet tooth and with nut butter they can also give you a little extra protein boost!

” Apple cookies will curb the sweet tooth and with nut butter they can also give you a little extra protein boost! Dessert: Lemon Bars These lemon bars are light and refreshing, and so easy to prepare.

Day 2: Tuesday

Breakfast: Fajita Breakfast Casserole I love this healthy way to start your day! The fajita veggies are delicious for breakfast.

I love this healthy way to start your day! The fajita veggies are delicious for breakfast. Lunch: Quinoa Tacos Whether you make this vegetarian taco filling into proper tacos or use it to top a salad or baked potato, this is a delicious lunch idea!

Whether you make this vegetarian taco filling into proper tacos or use it to top a salad or baked potato, this is a delicious lunch idea! Dinner: Calabacitas Tacos

Snack: Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Bites These are the snack that everyone always wants–make extra if you have other people in the house.

Day 3: Wednesday

Breakfast: 2 Ingredient Banana Pancakes This recipe is so simple and delicious. It’s best eaten right after you make them.

This recipe is so simple and delicious. It’s best eaten right after you make them. Lunch: Island Green Smoothie I love a light lunch. If this isn’t enough for you, pair with some raw veggies and healthy dip or leftovers from dinner.

I love a light lunch. If this isn’t enough for you, pair with some raw veggies and healthy dip or leftovers from dinner. Dinner: Vegan Chili I love how the carrots and celery give this recipe crunch and texture. Beans in this recipe provide 20 grams of protein per serving to keep you full, too!

I love how the carrots and celery give this recipe crunch and texture. Beans in this recipe provide 20 grams of protein per serving to keep you full, too! Dessert: Healthy Dole Whip Recipe This easy recipe is perfect for an after dinner snack.

This easy recipe is perfect for an after dinner snack. Snack: 2 hard boiled eggs

Day 4: Thursday

Breakfast: Healthy Breakfast Tacos Leftover veggies make these even easier!

Leftover veggies make these even easier! Lunch: Easy Minestrone Soup

Dinner: Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Snack: Buffalo Cauliflower Bites This recipe is addicting–even friends who don’t care for cauliflower have LOVED it!

Day 5: Friday

Breakfast: Healthy Egg Bites There are several versions of these on this website, but feel free to experiment with your own “toppings” and make your favorites!

There are several versions of these on this website, but feel free to experiment with your own “toppings” and make your favorites! Lunch: Spinach and Artichoke Dip You can serve this with toasted pita or veggies or even spread it on cloud bread !

You can serve this with toasted pita or veggies or even spread it on ! Dinner: Mushroom Packed Miso Soup

Snack: No Bake Tahini Chocolate Chip Balls For when nothing but chocolate will do.

For when nothing but chocolate will do. Dessert: Pumpkin Chia Pudding I love that this dessert isn’t too sweet, but the flavors satisfy my craving.

I love that this dessert isn’t too sweet, but the flavors satisfy my craving. Snack: Homemade Salsa | Serve with some crisp veggies for dipping or toast some whole grain tortillas!

Day 6: Saturday

Breakfast: Baked Banana Bread Oatmeal I could eat baked oatmeal every morning. I love mixing up the flavors based on what is in season.

I could eat baked oatmeal every morning. I love mixing up the flavors based on what is in season. Lunch: Vegetarian Mexican Casserole I “accidentally” made this one night when I was hungry and didn’t think I had any food in the house–now it’s a favorite that is requested almost weekly! Fresh veggies, black beans, and rice will fill you up and keep you satisfied.

I “accidentally” made this one night when I was hungry and didn’t think I had any food in the house–now it’s a favorite that is requested almost weekly! Fresh veggies, black beans, and rice will fill you up and keep you satisfied. Dinner: Cream of Mushroom Soup I love making this to warm up with on cold days. It also freezes well for use in casseroles instead of buying canned.

I love making this to warm up with on cold days. It also freezes well for use in casseroles instead of buying canned. Snack: 21 Day Fix Dole Whip A fresh, delicious, and light summer treat that everyone will love!

Day 7: Sunday

Breakfast: Instant Pot Mini Fritattas You can make these once and warm them up all week long for breakfast. Add in your favorite fresh veggies to create a unique and delicious flavor.

You can make these once and warm them up all week long for breakfast. Add in your favorite fresh veggies to create a unique and delicious flavor. Lunch: Sweet Potato Crab Cake I love making these as a light meal when friends come for happy hour.

I love making these as a light meal when friends come for happy hour. Dinner: 3 Ingredient Low Carb Cauliflower Pizza This simple cauliflower pizza crust makes a delicious alternative to regular crusts and it’s 21 Day Fix friendly.

This simple cauliflower pizza crust makes a delicious alternative to regular crusts and it’s 21 Day Fix friendly. Snack: Healthy Ranch Pretzels I love this delicious grab and go recipe!

I love this delicious grab and go recipe! Dessert:

Snack: Cloud Bread |I bet you didn’t think a “bread” would be on the snacks list!

Day 8: Monday

Breakfast: French Toast This French toast recipe for one is PERFECT for a delicious, hot, breakfast to get you moving on Monday morning!

This French toast recipe for one is PERFECT for a delicious, hot, breakfast to get you moving on Monday morning! Lunch: Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers I love making these, and there are hardly ever leftovers. It’s a great way to use extra bell pepper.

I love making these, and there are hardly ever leftovers. It’s a great way to use extra bell pepper. Dinner: Fresh Veggie Spring Rolls If you’re needing a quick lunch for tomorrow, put all the leftovers on top of a salad and use the peanut sauce as a dressing!

If you’re needing a quick lunch for tomorrow, put all the leftovers on top of a salad and use the peanut sauce as a dressing! Snack: Easy Homemade One Step Salsa You can dip veggies, chips, or even cloud bread in this easy homemade salsa. Just one step and you’ll have delicious salsa for the whole week!

Day 9: Tuesday

Breakfast: Easy Egg Scrambles I love incorporating eggs into my 21 Day Fix vegetarian meal plan because they’re protein packed and lean!

I love incorporating eggs into my 21 Day Fix vegetarian meal plan because they’re protein packed and lean! Lunch:Portobello Mushroom Fajitas We love these with whatever veggies we have on hand!

Dinner: Lentil Tacos Taco Tuesday is back! We love this flavorful dish, and often serve them as lettuce wraps instead of in tortillas.

Taco Tuesday is back! We love this flavorful dish, and often serve them as lettuce wraps instead of in tortillas. Snack: Air Fryer Frozen Broccoli I love putting veggies in the air fryer! They’re perfectly snackable.

I love putting veggies in the air fryer! They’re perfectly snackable. Dessert: No Bake Mocha Coconut Bars |If you need a sweet dessert and also like to fill an orange container, this is a great recipe for you!

Day 10: Wednesday

Breakfast: Vegan Breakfast Hash Browns with Veggies Chopping veggies take a little time, so this is my favorite recipe to make when I don’t have to work early.

Chopping veggies take a little time, so this is my favorite recipe to make when I don’t have to work early. Lunch: Healthy Veggie Quesadillas SO easy and delicious. You’re going to love these.

SO easy and delicious. You’re going to love these. Dinner: Butternut Squash Soup You can make this one vegan buy omitting the cream & bacon topping, trust me it’ll be plenty smooth and delicious without it!

You can make this one vegan buy omitting the cream & bacon topping, trust me it’ll be plenty smooth and delicious without it! Snack: Instant Pot Applesauce

Dessert: Dairy Free Chocolate Ice Cream |This tasty treat will blow you away. It’s so simple to make but it packs big flavor and is completely 21 Day Fix friendly.

Day 11: Thursday

Breakfast: Easy Crepe Recipe This is such an easy recipe, and it’ll impress everyone in your house. Top with berries if you like, and enjoy!

This is such an easy recipe, and it’ll impress everyone in your house. Top with berries if you like, and enjoy! Lunch: Egg Salad Egg salad is great for meal prepping. You can make a few containers to grab for lunch during the week and then you don’t have to stress about what to eat on those busy days.

Egg salad is great for meal prepping. You can make a few containers to grab for lunch during the week and then you don’t have to stress about what to eat on those busy days. Dinner: Instant Pot Mac and Cheese A healthy alternative to the boxed stuff and the Instant Pot means it will be just as quick and easy without all those processed ingredients!

Day 12: Friday

Breakfast:Make these Healthy Whole Wheat Bagels for the week – you won’t be sorry!

for the week – you won’t be sorry! Lunch: Cauliflower Steaks with Chimichurri

Dinner: Gazpacho Soup with Turnip Fries | I love this as a summer night meal! Chilled Gazpacho Soup with hearty turnip fries–delish!

with | I love this as a summer night meal! Chilled Gazpacho Soup with hearty turnip fries–delish! Snack: Cloud Bread Cloud bread is great with dips, hummus, sandwiches, and more. You can whip up a batch for the whole week. It’s light, fluffy, and deliciously simple!

Cloud bread is great with dips, hummus, sandwiches, and more. You can whip up a batch for the whole week. It’s light, fluffy, and deliciously simple! Dessert: Coffee Ice Cream A no churn ice cream recipe that is perfect for one…or to share if you think you can!

These delicious recipes are meant to supplement the 21 Day Fix programs, not replace them.

