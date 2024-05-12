21 Delicious Mascarpone Recipes That You Will Love! (2024)

Mascarpone cheese is the Italian cream cheese, that is very sweet, light, subtle, and refreshing in flavor, you’ll find it in any grocery store. To create new delicious recipes, add this mascarpone cheese to make those recipes delicious, and tasty. These holiday recipes of creamy cheese can be so amazing much more than any other dessert or meal. Here I share some delicious mascarpone recipes that are perfect side dishes or dessert recipes that cover everything from parfaits to pasta. Also, so tasty, sweet, and amazing in flavor that your whole family will love it. Scroll down, choose your favorite recipe and enjoy!

21. Mascarpone Toast with Burst Tomatoes Recipe

If you are looking for some toast. make this amazing easy mascarpone toast with burst tomatoes. So easy to make with few ingredients and ready in just 10 minutes for your morning breakfast. This is one of the best mascarpone recipes ever that you will love.

20. Chocolate Mascarpone Bundt Cake

Chocolate Mascarpone Bundt Cake is a soft, moist, dense, buttery, and perfect tasty chocolate cake for all those chocolate lovers. These holiday recipes are ready in just 30 minutes or less with a few basic tips.

19. Mascarpone Pesto Pasta

Mascarpone pesto pasta is a healthy and delicious meal for busy lunch or weeknight dinners for the family. This pasta is loaded with simple ingredients including mascarpone cheese. Get pasta sauces, and basil pesto flavor all around and ready in just 15 minutes at home.

18. Berry Mascarpone Layer Cake

This Berry Mascarpone Layer Cake is so tasty, packed with fluffy vanilla cake, fresh berry filling and mascarpone whipped cream frosting! Get blueberries and strawberries flavor in every bite and so delicious, moist, soft, and best ever mascarpone recipes that you will love.

17. No-Bake Mascarpone Cheesecake Recipe

This no-bake mascarpone topping cheesecake is one of my favorite mascarpone recipes that makes you happy with every bite. It is so creamy, with almond-scented filling, a layer of cherry jam on top, and a simple almond biscotti crust on the bottom. It takes only 30 minutes to prepare at home.

16. Mushroom, Thyme, and Mascarpone Parcels

These Mushroom, Thyme, and Mascarpone Parcels are so tasty, crispy, soft, and super satisfying, savory treat. These holiday recipes are so delicious, amazing in flavor, and perfect for holiday night appetizers or snacks.

15. Lemon Mascarpone Layer Cake

This Lemon Mascarpone Layer Cake is so delicious, an amazing dessert that is packed with smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! These mascarpone recipes are light, sweet tangy lemon flavors get in every bite to enjoy this holiday or any occasion.

14. Lemony Mushroom Mascarpone Toast with Beans & Herbs

These delicious toast are easy to make with a few simple ingredients such as toasted bread, creamy mascarpone cheese, caramelized mushrooms and shallots, butter beans, and lots of flavor from lemon, balsamic vinegar, crushed red pepper, and herbs. It takes only 20 minutes to prepare at home for breakfast or lunch.

13. No-Churn Hazelnut Coffee Mascarpone Ice Cream

No-Churn Hazelnut Coffee Mascarpone Ice Cream is so delicious, amazing in flavor and texture, and a perfect dessert. This is one of the best holiday recipes or Mascarpone Recipes that you will love so much. If you are a big fan of coffee lovers, you will definitely love this recipe.

12. Lemon Mascarpone Cream Pie Recipe

This Lemon Mascarpone Cream Pie is smooth, creamy, and loaded full of lovely lemon flavor! It is so tasty, light, and packed with creamy mascarpone cheese, sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Perfect dessert for summer days and any holiday occasions for your whole family.

11. Strawberry Lemon Mascarpone Mousse

The combination of strawberry and lemon makes this dessert so amazing and loaded with tart strawberry puree for a creamy and decadent summer dessert! This is one of the best ever mascarpone recipes that your whole family will love during this holiday or summer season. This is ready in just 20 minutes at home.

10. Spaghetti with Mascarpone, Meyer Lemon, Spinach, and Hazelnuts

Love spaghetti? You must try this Spaghetti with Mascarpone, Meyer Lemon, Spinach, and Hazelnuts recipe that is so delicious, easy to make, and an amazing lunch meal. Get lemon and mascarpone cheese flavor in every single bite, perfect holiday recipes that are perfect for weeknight dinners.

9. Mascarpone Apple Crumble Torta

This rustic dessert is so flavorful, packed with an almondy, crunchy crumble, a mascarpone cheesecake layer in the center, and fresh apples. Soft, crispy, and perfect snacks for fall days or winter days that your whole family will love to taste.

8. Fresh Strawberry Pie with Mascarpone Filling

Strawberry lover? Must try this fresh Strawberry Pie this holiday or summer season. This recipe is so tasty, easy to make, loaded with a creamy Mascarpone & Cream filling, and then topped with fresh strawberries. It takes only 30 minutes to prepare at home for your sweet cravings or any celebration.

7. Mascarpone Panna Cotta Recipe

Panna Cotta Recipe is a perfect delicious dessert that everyone will love. But made with Mascarpone Cheese make this dessert creamy, soft, gluten free, keto-friendly and smooth. These holiday recipes are so delicious that your mouth will melt after taking a bite.

6. Pan Seared Salmon in Garlic Mascarpone Sauce

This one-pan creamy smoked salmon with mascarpone sauce makes this meal prep so tasty and so delicious. With just garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted bell peppers, with pan-seared salmon with parmesan, lemon, and basil creates amazing mascarpone recipes for a lunch meal or weeknight busy dinner for all.

5. Mascarpone Cheese Scones

Mascarpone Cheese Scones of holiday recipes are so tasty, easy to make with a few simple kitchen staples and get orange and butter flavor. Soft, delicious, dense inside with flaky, crispy outside and corners and amazing dessert recipes that you will love.

4. Banana Bread with a Mascarpone and Cream Cheese Swirl

If you love banana bread, try this recipe that is made with mascarpone cheese and other few simple ingredients. Soft, delicious, moist, and amazing flavor get in every bite that you can serve as a breakfast meal or holiday recipes or desserts.

3. Strawberry and Mascarpone Bread Pudding

This delicious bread pudding is so tasty, delicious, and loaded with creamy mascarpone cheese and strawberry jam. If you are a strawberry lover must try this meal that is perfect for breakfast or snacks or desserts. Enjoy These delicious Mascarpone Recipes this holiday or on any other occasion!

2. Keto Gingerbread Cake with Mascarpone Cheese Frosting

Love cakes? Try this gingerbread cake which is made with few cake ingredients and loaded with mascarpone cheese to make this keto cake so tasty. These gingerbread dessert recipes are so delicious and topped with mascarpone cheese frosting and walnuts.

1. Mascarpone Tart Recipe

This Mango Mascarpone tart recipe is so tasty, delicious, and full of mango in flavor. Make these creamy mascarpone recipes for this holiday that are made with a few simple ingredients and ready in just 30 minutes or less.

