21 Easy and Delicious Savory Pie Recipes (2024)

By Hannah Loewentheil
Published May 22, 2019
Raise your hand if you love pie. Us, too. And while we’llnever turn down a fruity tart or sugar-coated galette, why should sweet pies have all the fun? With so many delicious veggie-filled and cheesy options, we’re making a case for pies that you can dive into for breakfast, lunch and dinner—not just dessert. (Yep, we even have a bacon pie in there).Here, 21 savory pie recipes to add into your weekly rotation.
Cheesy Zucchini And Corn Pie
Zucchini, sweet corn, fresh garden herbs, Brie and cheddar cheese—these are a few of our favorite things. Especially when they’re baked together in a buttery sesame cracker crust.
Spinach And Artichoke Galette
For the most mouthwatering results, we recommend doubling up on the basil and topping it all off with a sticky balsamic glaze.
Five Onion Tart
Salad on the side?Yawn.This savory number adds a layer of lightly dressed arugulaon top.
Nectarine Prosciutto Galettes With Gorgonzola And Thyme
Full of different flavors and textures, this guy is almost too pretty to eat. Almost.
Bruschetta Tart With Whipped Goat Cheese
A delightful taste of summer—that you can tuck into all year-round.
Wild Mushroom Galette
What’s not to love about a pie that combines mushrooms, cheese, butter and onions?
Eggplant Parmesan Hand Pies
They’re small; take two. Oh, and did we mention they’re gluten-free?
Apple, Cheddar And Caramelized Onion Galettes
This one covers all the bases—savory, sweetandcheesy. Extra bonus? Everyone gets their own pie.
Asparagus, Pea And Ricotta Tarts
Store-bought puff pastrydoes it again. This one’s easy enough to whip up on a weeknight but fancy enough to serve at a dinner party.
Zucchini Ricotta Galette
When life hands you zucchini...make this delicious and buttery recipe. Made to look rustic,this guy is practically impossible to mess up.Not to mention it’s beautiful enough for the ’Gram.
The Ultimate Pasta Pie
Perhaps one of our favorite savory pies at the moment. It might look impressive and intimidating, but trust us when we say it’s a cinch to assemble.
Everything Bagel Tomato Galettes
They’re quick, easy and ready to eat right out of the oven. Umm, and they’re also adorable. Is it brunch yet?
Beet And Goat Cheese Tart
Back with one of our favorite vegetables: Beets. All you need is a flaky, buttery puff pastry with sliced beets and crumbled goat cheese. Bake until golden and voilà.
Tomato And Ricotta Tart
For this slice of summer, you’llneed heirloom tomatoes from the farmers market, premadepuff-pastry dough from the grocery storeand a few other choice ingredients.Simple, seasonal and oh-so-satisfying.
Asparagus, Egg, And Prosciutto Tart With Everything Spice
Buttery crust, flavor-packed spice and everything nice. Learn how to makethe ultimate jammy eggs here.
Savory Breakfast Pie With Bacon Lattice Crust
When it comes tothe first meal of the day, we don’t mess around.We fill a premade pie crust with a cheesy egg custard and then top it with a lattice made of bacon. Consider your morning upgraded.
Tomato Pie
This lighter take on a classic starts withcornmeal-crusted tomatoes that are then layered with mozzarella, Parmesan and basil in a crunchy gluten-free crust.
Green Bean Casserole Galette
Forget the boring casserole you used to know.Instead, wrap it in flaky pie dough for a hearty dish that’s guaranteed to please a crowd.
Falafel Pie With Cucumber-tomato Salad
This healthy, meatless dish is exceptionally filling and giving us serious Mediterranean vibes. Don’t skimp on the crumbled feta.
Heirloom Tomato, Zucchini, Caramelized Onion And Feta Galette
We have PureWow Coterie member Heidi Larsen to thankfor gifting us this beautiful dish full of summer veggies and colors.
Kale And Cheddar Cheese Galette
Eating your greens has never been so easy (and delicious). Idealasa savory side, this guy is ready in under an hour.
Additional reporting by Alexandra Hough
