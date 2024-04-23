21 Easy and Delicious Savory Pie Recipes (2024)

By Hannah Loewentheil

Published May 22, 2019

Raise your hand if you love pie. Us, too. And while we’llnever turn down a fruity tart or sugar-coated galette, why should sweet pies have all the fun? With so many delicious veggie-filled and cheesy options, we’re making a case for pies that you can dive into for breakfast, lunch and dinner—not just dessert. (Yep, we even have a bacon pie in there).Here, 21 savory pie recipes to add into your weekly rotation.

Cheesy Zucchini And Corn Pie

Zucchini, sweet corn, fresh garden herbs, Brie and cheddar cheese—these are a few of our favorite things. Especially when they’re baked together in a buttery sesame cracker crust.

Spinach And Artichoke Galette

For the most mouthwatering results, we recommend doubling up on the basil and topping it all off with a sticky balsamic glaze.

Five Onion Tart

Salad on the side?Yawn.This savory number adds a layer of lightly dressed arugulaon top.

Nectarine Prosciutto Galettes With Gorgonzola And Thyme

Full of different flavors and textures, this guy is almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

Wild Mushroom Galette

What’s not to love about a pie that combines mushrooms, cheese, butter and onions?

Eggplant Parmesan Hand Pies

They’re small; take two. Oh, and did we mention they’re gluten-free?

Apple, Cheddar And Caramelized Onion Galettes

This one covers all the bases—savory, sweetandcheesy. Extra bonus? Everyone gets their own pie.

PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL

Asparagus, Pea And Ricotta Tarts

Store-bought puff pastrydoes it again. This one’s easy enough to whip up on a weeknight but fancy enough to serve at a dinner party.

Get the recipe

PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL

Zucchini Ricotta Galette

When life hands you zucchini...make this delicious and buttery recipe. Made to look rustic,this guy is practically impossible to mess up.Not to mention it’s beautiful enough for the ’Gram.

ERIN MCDOWELL

The Ultimate Pasta Pie

Perhaps one of our favorite savory pies at the moment. It might look impressive and intimidating, but trust us when we say it’s a cinch to assemble.

Get the recipe

PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL

Everything Bagel Tomato Galettes

They’re quick, easy and ready to eat right out of the oven. Umm, and they’re also adorable. Is it brunch yet?

Get the recipe

ERIN MCDOWELL

Beet And Goat Cheese Tart

Back with one of our favorite vegetables: Beets. All you need is a flaky, buttery puff pastry with sliced beets and crumbled goat cheese. Bake until golden and voilà.

Get the recipe

PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL

Tomato And Ricotta Tart

For this slice of summer, you’llneed heirloom tomatoes from the farmers market, premadepuff-pastry dough from the grocery storeand a few other choice ingredients.Simple, seasonal and oh-so-satisfying.

Get the recipe

Asparagus, Egg, And Prosciutto Tart With Everything Spice

Buttery crust, flavor-packed spice and everything nice. Learn how to makethe ultimate jammy eggs here.

ERIN MCDOWELL

Savory Breakfast Pie With Bacon Lattice Crust

When it comes tothe first meal of the day, we don’t mess around.We fill a premade pie crust with a cheesy egg custard and then top it with a lattice made of bacon. Consider your morning upgraded.

Get the recipe

Tomato Pie

This lighter take on a classic starts withcornmeal-crusted tomatoes that are then layered with mozzarella, Parmesan and basil in a crunchy gluten-free crust.

PHOTO: MICHAEL MARQUAND/STYLING: JAKE COHEN

Green Bean Casserole Galette

Forget the boring casserole you used to know.Instead, wrap it in flaky pie dough for a hearty dish that’s guaranteed to please a crowd.

Get the recipe

PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL

Falafel Pie With Cucumber-tomato Salad

This healthy, meatless dish is exceptionally filling and giving us serious Mediterranean vibes. Don’t skimp on the crumbled feta.

Get the recipe

Heirloom Tomato, Zucchini, Caramelized Onion And Feta Galette

We have PureWow Coterie member Heidi Larsen to thankfor gifting us this beautiful dish full of summer veggies and colors.

PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL

Kale And Cheddar Cheese Galette

Eating your greens has never been so easy (and delicious). Idealasa savory side, this guy is ready in under an hour.

Get the recipe

Additional reporting by Alexandra Hough

Hannah Loewentheil

Freelance PureWow Editor

From 2015-2017 Hannah Loewentheil held the role of Editor covering entertainment, food, travel and all things nyc.

read full bio

