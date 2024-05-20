21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (2024)

1. Coat your turkey with butter before you cook it instead of brining or marinating. 2. Use crescent roll dough to make tiny apple pies. 3. Cook mashed potatoes in a slow cooker... 4. ...then use an electric mixer to mash them! 5. If you make a root vegetable mash instead of mashed potatoes, you can puree it in a blender. 6. Or, if you're willing to break from tradition, roasted potatoes are way easier than mashed. 7. Cook baby carrots instead of whole carrots so that you don't have to peel or cut them. 8. Bake a soft cheese in its wooden box for an easy appetizer that looks fancy. 9. Make a no-bake pie. 10. Use frozen hash browns to make your potato casserole. 11. Cook sweet potatoes in the microwave, then peel and mash them. 12. Swap the green bean casserole for easy stovetop green beans. 13. Bake a semi-homemade pie with premade pie dough and homemade filling. 14. Add cheese and nuts to a simple green salad for lots of added flavor and minimal added prep. 15. Make a quick, sweet appetizer with cream cheese, caramel sauce, and toffee pieces. 16. Cook squash with the skin on so that you don't have to waste time peeling it. 17. If you're cooking for fewer than 5 people, don't bother with a whole bird. 18. Dress up frozen dinner rolls with garlic and cheese to make them more special. 19. Use prepackaged bread cubes for stuffing instead of slicing your own. 20. Make a 3-ingredient green bean casserole with canned soup, canned green beans, and boxed fried onions. 21. Ditch pie and make a pumpkin icebox cake instead. Still worried about cooking for Thanksgiving? Click here for step-by-step instructions on exactly how to cook a simple Thanksgiving dinner.

Be thankful for slow cookers and crescent roll dough.

Christine ByrnePublished on November 20, 2014
1. Coat your turkey with butter before you cook it instead of brining or marinating.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (3)

Macey Foronda / BuzzFeed

No brining means no need to clear out your entire fridge for two days before Thanksgiving in order to fit a five-gallon cooler in there. The butter will keep your meat moist and add flavor. Just remember to thaw your turkey a few days in advance.

Recipe: Easiest Thanksgiving Turkey and Gravy

2. Use crescent roll dough to make tiny apple pies.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (4)

3. Cook mashed potatoes in a slow cooker...

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (5)

lecremedelacrumb.com

Just throw everything in, let it do its thing, then mash. You don't even have to peel the potatoes!

Recipe: Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

4. ...then use an electric mixer to mash them!

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (6)

Macey Foronda / BuzzFeed

Because mashing takes a lot of time and a lot of forearm strength.

Recipe: Easy Whipped Potatoes

5. If you make a root vegetable mash instead of mashed potatoes, you can puree it in a blender.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (7)

marthastewart.com

Easy doesn't have to be simple or boring.

Recipe: Apple and Parsnip Mash

7. Cook baby carrots instead of whole carrots so that you don't have to peel or cut them.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (9)

damndelicious.net

These carrots take 15 minutes to make and don't require an oven.

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Baby Carrots

8. Bake a soft cheese in its wooden box for an easy appetizer that looks fancy.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (10)

frenchflakes.com

Serve with bread or crackers.

Recipe: Gooey Baked Camembert

9. Make a no-bake pie.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (11)

iheartnaptime.net

Because of the no-bake nature of this pie, the apples are crunchy, not soft. Still delicious, though.

Recipe: Caramel Apple Pie

10. Use frozen hash browns to make your potato casserole.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (12)

carpeseason.com

No peeling. Enough said.

Recipe: 5-Minute Potato Casserole

11. Cook sweet potatoes in the microwave, then peel and mash them.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (13)

food52.com

SO much faster than using the oven.

Recipe: Mashed Maple Chipotle Sweet Potatoes

12. Swap the green bean casserole for easy stovetop green beans.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (14)

foodiecrush.com

Green bean casserole has many parts (bechamel, fried shallots, etc.) and it isn't even very good. This one-skillet green bean dish is easier, faster, fresher, and more delicious.

Recipe: Pancetta and Hazelnut Green Beans

13. Bake a semi-homemade pie with premade pie dough and homemade filling.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (15)

Macey Foronda / BuzzFeed

Using store-bought crust means all you have to do is unroll it into a pie dish, then mix your filling ingredients together and pour them in. No waiting for the dough to "come together," no flour-coated countertops!

Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Pie

14. Add cheese and nuts to a simple green salad for lots of added flavor and minimal added prep.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (16)

julieblanner.com

"Easy salad" doesn't have to by synonymous with "lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a bowl with bottles of store-bought dressing on the side." Easy salad can actually taste like something (preferably nuts and cheese).

Recipe: Irresistably Easy Salad

15. Make a quick, sweet appetizer with cream cheese, caramel sauce, and toffee pieces.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (17)

shewearsmanyhats.com

A sweet appetizer might be the best way to gear up for a mountain of savory food. Plus, having something for guests to snack on will keep them from asking when dinner is going to be ready.

Recipe: Easy Caramel Apple Cream Cheese Spread

16. Cook squash with the skin on so that you don't have to waste time peeling it.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (18)

jellytoastblog.com

The skin will add color, and lots of people like to eat it. Leave the squash in big pieces too. This will save you time, but it'll also make it easier for skin-averse guests to peel it off.

Recipe: Maple Roasted Acorn Squash

17. If you're cooking for fewer than 5 people, don't bother with a whole bird.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (19)

butterwithasideofbread.com

Just the breast will be enough. Cooking it in a slow cooker will keep it moist and save you valuable oven space. Recipe here.

18. Dress up frozen dinner rolls with garlic and cheese to make them more special.

19. Use prepackaged bread cubes for stuffing instead of slicing your own.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (22)

savorysweetlife.com

It'll still be more delicious than boxed stuffing mix, since all of the seasoning and vegetables will be from scratch.

Recipe: Mom's Thanksgiving Stuffing

20. Make a 3-ingredient green bean casserole with canned soup, canned green beans, and boxed fried onions.

If you ~insist~ on a green bean casserole, this one is about as easy as food gets.

Recipe: 3-Ingredient Green Bean Casserole

21. Ditch pie and make a pumpkin icebox cake instead.

21 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes For Lazy Cooks (25)

diethood.com

Give yourself a break and let your freezer do the work.

Recipe: Pumpkin Icebox Cake

Still worried about cooking for Thanksgiving? Click here for step-by-step instructions on exactly how to cook a simple Thanksgiving dinner.

buzzfeed.com

