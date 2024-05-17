21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (2024)

Savor Thanksgiving this year by sticking to these relatively "stress-less" dishes. We have everything you need for a plant-based vegan Thanksgiving dinner, including appetizers, salads, cranberry sauces, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, desserts - there are plenty of options for the entire feast! These recipes are relatively quick to make and satisfy whole food plant-based lifestyles.
How about reducing your stress this Thanksgiving? Sure, you could make complicated holiday dishes that takes up to two hours to prep and three hours to cook, and it would be totally worth it and delicious.But if "quick & easy Thanksgiving" sounds like a relief to you, you're in the right place. This entire list is compiled of recipes that are easy to make, with pretty basic ingredients, and with little prep time.In fact, I've included the amount of time it takes to make each dish, so you can base your decisions on the amount of time you wish to spend.There are only a couple recipes that take about 20 minutes prep; the rest are under that.
You'll find the estimated prep time included for each recipe, along with the link and author. Cook times can be found through the recipe links.
Let someone else make those time-consuming pies this year, or just serve the cookies below and call it good.Go ahead,take more time to laugh with Aunt Jean or play cards with Grandpa Joe.These Thanksgiving moments are special and only happen once each year.Let's savor them.
Thanksgiving Appetizers
Spiced Pumpkin Hummus Dip
by Savory Tooth • 15 minute prep
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip with Cashew Cream
by Glue & Glitter • 10 minute prep
Brazil Nut Cheese Log
by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep
Delicata Dippers
by Beautiful Ingredient • 5 minute prep
Thanksgiving Dinner
Cranberry Sauce & Relish
Spiced Orange Cranberry Sauce
by Veggie Inspired • 5 Minute prep
Cranberry Apple Relish Sweetened with Date
by Veggies Save the Day • 15 minute prep
by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep
Salad
Salad with Persimmons & Delicata Squash
by Cadry's Kitchen • 10 minute prep
Stuffing
Simple Baked Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs
by Beautiful Ingredient • 15 minute prep
Greens
Vegan Creamed Kale
by Dianne's Vegan Kitchen • 10 minute prep
Potatoes
Healthy Vegan Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
by V Nutrition • 15 minute prep
No Drain Instant Pot Vegan Mashed Potatoes
by Veggies Save the Day • 10 minute prep
Instant Pot Potato Carrot Medley
by Vegan in the Freezer • 5 minute prep
Gravy
Easy Vegan Mushroom Gravy
by Beautiful Ingredient • 20 minutes
Sweet Potatoes
Coconut Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Maple-Pecan Drizzle
by Kitchen Treaty • 10 minute prep
Maple Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes
by Fried Dandelions • 10 minutes prep
Kale & Cranberry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
by Green Evi • 20 minutes
Mac & Cheese
Vegan Pumpkin Mac & Cheese
by V Nutrition • 15 minute prep
Dessert
No-Bake Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Pecans & Coconut
by Vegetarian Gastronomy • 10 minute prep
Baked Pumpkin Donuts
by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep
Reader Interactions
Comments
Jenn
What a delicious roundup! Thank you so much for including my Cranberry Sauce!
Reply
Kari
Thanks for your fabulous recipe!
Reply
Amy Katz from Veggies Save The Day
What a beautiful collection of recipes! Thank you for including a couple of mine. And I absolutely love your napkins!
Reply
Kari
Thanks so much, Amy! I'm finally seeing this - sorry it took me so long. 'Tis a very busy season! I'm so glad you enjoy the napkins - I love hearing that. 🙂
Reply
Cadry
What a gorgeous line-up! There are so many beautiful options here for Thanksgiving. Thank you for including my delicata squash salad in the mix.
Reply
Kari
Cadry, I have to tell you - I made your salad for Thanksgiving and it was a big hit! So very Thanksgiving-y. Thanks so much for your great recipe!
Reply
Letty | Letty's Kitchen
Thank you Kari for including my Garlicky Kale recipe in this fun stress-free roundup!
Reply
Kari
Letty, I so appreciate your sharing this recipe with my readers to help them have a stress-free holiday. Thank you!
Reply