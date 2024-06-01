21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (2024)

Savor Thanksgiving this year by sticking to these relatively "stress-less" dishes. We have everything you need for a plant-based vegan Thanksgiving dinner, including appetizers, salads, cranberry sauces, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, desserts - there are plenty of options for the entire feast! These recipes are relatively quick to make and satisfy whole food plant-based lifestyles.

How about reducing your stress this Thanksgiving? Sure, you could make complicated holiday dishes that takes up to two hours to prep and three hours to cook, and it would be totally worth it and delicious.But if "quick & easy Thanksgiving" sounds like a relief to you, you're in the right place. This entire list is compiled of recipes that are easy to make, with pretty basic ingredients, and with little prep time.In fact, I've included the amount of time it takes to make each dish, so you can base your decisions on the amount of time you wish to spend.There are only a couple recipes that take about 20 minutes prep; the rest are under that.

You'll find the estimated prep time included for each recipe, along with the link and author. Cook times can be found through the recipe links.

Let someone else make those time-consuming pies this year, or just serve the cookies below and call it good.Go ahead,take more time to laugh with Aunt Jean or play cards with Grandpa Joe.These Thanksgiving moments are special and only happen once each year.Let's savor them.

Thanksgiving Appetizers

Spiced Pumpkin Hummus Dip

by Savory Tooth • 15 minute prep Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip with Cashew Cream

by Glue & Glitter • 10 minute prep

Brazil Nut Cheese Log

by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep Delicata Dippers

by Beautiful Ingredient • 5 minute prep

Thanksgiving Dinner

Cranberry Sauce & Relish

41 Easy College Dorm Room-Friendly Vegan Recipes

Spiced Orange Cranberry Sauce

by Veggie Inspired • 5 Minute prep

Cranberry Apple Relish Sweetened with Date

by Veggies Save the Day • 15 minute prep

by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep

Salad

autumn

Salad with Persimmons & Delicata Squash

by Cadry's Kitchen • 10 minute prep

Stuffing

air fryer

Simple Baked Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs

by Beautiful Ingredient • 15 minute prep

Greens

Potatoes

Healthy Vegan Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

by V Nutrition • 15 minute prep No Drain Instant Pot Vegan Mashed Potatoes

by Veggies Save the Day • 10 minute prep

winter

Instant Pot Potato Carrot Medley

by Vegan in the Freezer • 5 minute prep

Gravy

water flavors

Easy Vegan Mushroom Gravy

by Beautiful Ingredient • 20 minutes

Sweet Potatoes

Coconut Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Maple-Pecan Drizzle

by Kitchen Treaty • 10 minute prep Maple Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes

by Fried Dandelions • 10 minutes prep

co*cktails • mocktails

Kale & Cranberry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

by Green Evi • 20 minutes

Mac & Cheese

gluten-free

Vegan Pumpkin Mac & Cheese

by V Nutrition • 15 minute prep

Dessert