21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (2024)

Savor Thanksgiving this year by sticking to these relatively "stress-less" dishes. We have everything you need for a plant-based vegan Thanksgiving dinner, including appetizers, salads, cranberry sauces, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, desserts - there are plenty of options for the entire feast! These recipes are relatively quick to make and satisfy whole food plant-based lifestyles.

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (1)

How about reducing your stress this Thanksgiving? Sure, you could make complicated holiday dishes that takes up to two hours to prep and three hours to cook, and it would be totally worth it and delicious.But if "quick & easy Thanksgiving" sounds like a relief to you, you're in the right place. This entire list is compiled of recipes that are easy to make, with pretty basic ingredients, and with little prep time.In fact, I've included the amount of time it takes to make each dish, so you can base your decisions on the amount of time you wish to spend.There are only a couple recipes that take about 20 minutes prep; the rest are under that.

You'll find the estimated prep time included for each recipe, along with the link and author. Cook times can be found through the recipe links.

Let someone else make those time-consuming pies this year, or just serve the cookies below and call it good.Go ahead,take more time to laugh with Aunt Jean or play cards with Grandpa Joe.These Thanksgiving moments are special and only happen once each year.Let's savor them.

Thanksgiving Appetizers

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (2)
21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (3)

Spiced Pumpkin Hummus Dip
by Savory Tooth • 15 minute prep

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip with Cashew Cream
by Glue & Glitter • 10 minute prep

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (4)
21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (5)

Brazil Nut Cheese Log
by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep

Delicata Dippers
by Beautiful Ingredient • 5 minute prep

Thanksgiving Dinner

Cranberry Sauce & Relish

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (7)

Spiced Orange Cranberry Sauce
by Veggie Inspired • 5 Minute prep

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (8)
21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (9)

Cranberry Apple Relish Sweetened with Date
by Veggies Save the Day • 15 minute prep


by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep

Salad

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (10)
Salad with Persimmons & Delicata Squash
by Cadry's Kitchen • 10 minute prep

Stuffing

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (12)
Simple Baked Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs
by Beautiful Ingredient • 15 minute prep

Greens

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (14)
21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (15)

Potatoes

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (16)
21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (17)

Healthy Vegan Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
by V Nutrition • 15 minute prep

No Drain Instant Pot Vegan Mashed Potatoes
by Veggies Save the Day • 10 minute prep

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (18)
Instant Pot Potato Carrot Medley
by Vegan in the Freezer • 5 minute prep

Gravy

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (21)

Easy Vegan Mushroom Gravy
by Beautiful Ingredient • 20 minutes

Sweet Potatoes

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (22)
21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (23)

Maple Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes
by Fried Dandelions • 10 minutes prep

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (24)
Kale & Cranberry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
by Green Evi • 20 minutes

Mac & Cheese

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (27)

Vegan Pumpkin Mac & Cheese
by V Nutrition • 15 minute prep

Dessert

21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (28)
21 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (29)

No-Bake Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Pecans & Coconut
by Vegetarian Gastronomy • 10 minute prep

Baked Pumpkin Donuts
by Beautiful Ingredient • 10 minute prep

    • kari@beautifulingredient.com

      Thanks for your fabulous recipe!

      Reply

