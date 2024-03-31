21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (2024)

by

Kristine Cannon, Justina Huddleston

There’s nothing we love more than entertaining, and when we’re in need of a mouthwatering and showstopping dinner menu, we almost always find ourselves turning to chef and cookbook author Ina Garten for main course recipes. Why? They’re not only delicious and impressive to guests, but they also don’t require the culinary chops of a James Beard Award-winning chef to make.

Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

“What I’m always looking for is a remembered flavor,” Garten told The Kitchn in 2015 when asked for her best dinner party advice. And as it turns out, many if not all of Garten’s recipes have just that: familiar yet phenomenal flavor. For instance, Garten’s English rib roast may look complicated, but it’s actually an incredibly simple two-step process that leaves you with a juicy, perfectly seasoned piece of meat you can pair with a virtually endless list of side dishes.

So, let us save you all that time flipping through the Barefoot Contessa host’s many, many cookbooks or endlessly scrolling through her website for the perfect main course for your next dinner party. We did the work for you. Ahead, take a look at our favorite Garten recipes that are sure to impress your dinner guests.

  • Skillet-Roasted Chicken and Potatoes

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (3)

    Buttermilk-brined chicken is the star of this recipe. It remains juicy and tender even after cooking up in a skillet alongside some potatoes. This is a one-pan meal you can happily serve to company.

    Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

  • Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (4)

    Vegetarian entrees don’t have to be boring, as Garten’s roasted veggie lasagna proves. It’s made with eggplant and zucchini, and gets extra flavor thanks to the inclusion of garlic and herb goat cheese.

    Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

  • Panko-Crusted Salmon

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (5)

    These salmon filets are first crisped up in a skillet, skin-side down. Then the pan gets transfered directly to the oven, where the parsley-lemon panko topping toasts to a delicious golden-brown as the salmon cooks to tenderness.

    Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

  • Mustard-Roasted Fish

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (7)

    How do you liven up your weekly white fish meal? Serve it with a creamy sauce of mustard, crème fraîche, and briny capers.

    Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

  • French Apple Tart

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (8)

    The layered slices of this French apple tart make it perfect for serving company, but the truth is, it’s not that much harder to make than an apple pie.

    Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

  • Emily’s English Roasted Potatoes

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (9)

    Would you belive that this recipe comes from Ina Garten’s friend Emily Blunt? Her English roasted potatoes are perfectly crispy-crunchy outside, and tender within.

    Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

  • Seared scallops & potato celery root purée

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (10)

    Carefully follow Garten’s steps to chef’s-kiss worthy scallops, and you’ll leave your guests truly impressed.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Slow roasted spiced pork

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (11)

    Onions, jalapeños, cumin, chipotle Chile powder, and more make this tender, slow-roasted pork downright irresistible.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Herbed pork tenderloins with apple chutney

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (12)

    You can’t go wrong with pork, more pork, and homemade apple chutney.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • 1770 house meatloaf

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (13)

    Food blogger The Food Charlatan described this Garten dish best: “It’s tender, moist, and flavorful. The delectable garlic meatloaf sauce makes it extra fancy and tasty. Pure comfort food.”

    We second that.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa and The Food Charlatan.

  • Skillet roasted lemon chicken

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (14)

    Garten sure as hell knows how to make a roast chicken, and this roasted lemon chicken recipe proves it.

    Get the recipe from The Hungry Hutch.

  • Cioppino

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (15)

    Cioppino is an Italian-American fish stew dish that originated in San Francisco with of cod, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.

    Get the recipe at Food Network.

  • Brisket with onions & leeks

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (16)

    Purchase six pounds of brisket, sprinkle with salt, wrap it up, refrigerate it overnight; then, roast it for about three-and-a-half hours atop a mixture of onions and leeks.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Beef bourguignon

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (17)

    This beef stew is not only easy to make, but it’s also a great comfort food dish to make on chilly nights.

    Get the recipe at The View From Great Island.

  • Pastitsio

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (18)

    Pastitsio is a basically Greek lasagna with layers of meat, tomato sauce, pasta, and a creamy bechamel.

    Get the recipe from Vodka & Biscuits.

  • Chicken thighs with creamy mustard sauce

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (19)

    Picture it: juicy chicken thighs with crispy skin, swimming in a creamy, wine-and-Dijon mustard sauce. Now, make it.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Coq au vin

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (21)

    Coq au vin — chicken braised with wine, lardons, and mushrooms — may be one of the most famous French dishes, but it’s surprisingly not the most difficult dishes to tackle, especially if you carefully follow Garten’s instructions.

    Get the recipe at Feed Feed.

  • Filet mignon with mustard & mushrooms

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (22)

    Advanced home chefs, this flavorful, decadent filet mignon with mustard and mushroom recipe will test your culinary skills.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Moroccan lamb tagine

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (23)

    Don’t own a tagine? This Moroccan lamb tagine recipe alone is worth the purchase.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • English rib roast

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (24)

    For a meal that looks impressive but takes virtually zero work, Garten’s standing rib roast requires just a thick layer of salt and pepper and a couple of hours in the oven.

    Get the recipe at Taste and See.

  • Truffled Mac & Cheese

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (25)

    Mac & Cheese for dinner, for company, might sound crazy. But when Garten adds luxe ingredients like white truffle butter, cremini mushrooms, sherry, and more, it all starts to make sense.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Lobster Pot Pie

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (26)

    Summer comfort food, anyone? That’s the name of the game in Ina Garten’s rich lobster pot pie recipe.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Baked Rigatoni With Lamb Ragù

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (27)

    If you have guests who are on the pickier side, try this riff on baked ziti. It’s made with a rich lamb ragout (if they’re super picky, swap that for pork or beef), and has all of the classic Italian-America flavors so many of us crave.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Baked Cod with Garlic & Herb Ritz Crumbs

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (28)

    You never know what your guests do and don’t like, so if you want to serve seafood, opting for a mild, flaky white fish like cod is the move. Pair with Garten’s buttery Ritz and panko crumb topping, and dinner is likely to get devoured.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Heirloom Tomato and Blue Cheese Salad

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (29)

    Sometimes the perfect accompaniment to a rich dinner party meal is a striking salad. Garten’s relies on ripe heirloom tomatoes, so it’s best to keep this recipe on rotation in the summer months.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

  • Saffron Risotto with Butternut Squash

    21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your Table (30)

    What are two things that will never fail to impress a dinner guest? Saffron and risotto. Pair them in this savory-sweet dish that’s made with butternut squash and plenty of Parm.

    Get the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

