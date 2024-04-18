21 Low Carb Holiday Recipes - Easy Ideas For Thanksgiving And Christmas (2024)

If you are looking for some delicious and easy recipes to celebrate these holidays, I share a few tasty low carb holiday recipes that are perfect for thanksgiving or Christmas. These recipes are easy to make, made with few simple ingredients and your family, guests, friends will love!

21. Creamy Spinach Cheese Dip

Creamy spinach cheese dip is a delicious appetizer that is made with sour cream, cream cheese, spinach, cheeses and served with bread or whatever you want.

Get the recipe here.

Related: Keto Recipes Under 5G Carbs

20. Low Carb Veggie Zucchini Pizza

This zucchini veg pizza crust is made with only 4 ingredients, and ready in just 20 minutes. It is tasty and low carb, perfect for any occasion or any holidays.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested Ideas:

Fried Zucchini RecipesKeto Pizza RecipesVeg Cheese Pizza RecipePaneer Pizza RecipeLow Carb Low Calorie RecipesHigh Protein Low Fat Recipes

19. Low carb Chicken Nuggets

These chicken nuggets are crispy, tasty, low carb and easy to prepare with just 5 ingredients. Best ever one of my favourite low carb holiday recipes that you will love!

Get the recipe here.

Related: High Protein Snack Ideas

18. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette

Roasted brussels sprouts with lemon thyme vinaigrette is healthy and delicious. Easy to make this recipe is the best side dish with full flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested: High Protein Vegan Recipes

17. Low Carb Pumpkin Cake With Maple Frosting

Don’t love pumpkin? Try this pumpkin cake with maple frosting on this holiday or Christmas days. This is the ultimate delicious easy dessert or snack that you definitely love.

Get the recipe here.

Related Desserts:

Keto Cupcake RecipesKeto Dessert RecipesKeto Mug Cake RecipesWeight Watchers Dessert RecipesNut Free Dessert RecipesKeto Ice Cream RecipesKeto Muffin RecipesKeto Fat Bombs RecipesKeto Cream Cheese Dessert Recipes

16. Roasted Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Casserole

Roasted cauliflower mac and cheese casserole is delicious and makes you full for a long day. This recipe is so creamy, cheesy, and comfort food when you’re on the keto diet and very low in carbs!

Get the recipe here.

Suggested: Keto Casserole Recipes

15. Keto Garlic Bread Rolls

Garlic bread rolls are low carb and keto friendly. So tasty and perfect for a snack full of flavours. These bread rolls are one of my favourite low carb holiday recipes that you need to try.

Get the recipe here.

Related: Homemade Bread Recipes

14. Cauliflower Rice And Sausage Stuffing

Cauliflower rice and sausage stuffing makes a quick side meal that is ready in just 30 minutes.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested: Keto Sausage Recipes

13. Loaded Green Beans

Green Bean Casserole is the best for health and those looking for healthy vegetables and keto low carb recipes, this recipe is good for them. Easy-to-make and ready just within 30 minutes, serve hot in your lunch or dinner meal.

Get the recipe here.

Related Meals:

Meals Under 200 CaloriesKeto Dinner RecipesKeto Cauliflower RecipesHigh Protein Lunch RecipesKeto Lunch RecipesWeight Watchers Lunch RecipesHigh Protein Meal Prep Recipes

12. Bacon Cranberry And Cream Cheese Bites

Bacon cranberry and cream cheese bites are tasty and perfect thanksgiving appetizers.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested Thanksgiving Ideas:

Thanksgiving Appetizer IdeasKeto Thanksgiving RecipesThanksgiving co*cktailsTasty Thanksgiving Dessert RecipesThanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

11. Keto Cranberry White Chocolate Layer Cake

Cranberry white chocolate layer cake is a delicious dessert to celebrate any holidays, thanksgiving days or Christmas.

Get the recipe here.

Related Christmas Ideas:

Christmas Cake RecipesChristmas Vegan RecipesChristmas Cookie RecipesChristmas Treat Ideas

10. Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

Garlic mashed cauliflower! The easiest, healthy side dish perfect for holidays or any days.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested: High Protein Vegetarian Recipes

9. Instant Pot Whole Roasted Cauliflower In Indian Masala

Instant pot whole roasted cauliflower in creamy thick Indian masala makes a delicious dish that is perfect for the holiday season.

Get the recipe here.

Related Instant Pot Ideas:

Instant Pot Chicken RecipesInstant Pot Dump Dinner RecipesKeto Instant Pot RecipesInstant Pot Lunch IdeasInstant Pot Mexican Recipes

8. Keto Pumpkin Pie

Keto pumpkin pie is an amazing dessert to celebrate fall and winter holidays. It is sugar free, low carb and one of the best low carb holiday recipes ever for your family or friends.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested Fall Ideas:

Keto Pumpkin Dessert RecipesFall Dessert RecipesKeto Pumpkin RecipesFall Dinner RecipesFall Soup RecipesFall Cookie RecipesFall Breakfast Recipes

7. Keto Low Carb Almond Flour Cinnamon Donuts

Low carb almond flour cinnamon donuts are so tasty and easy to make with few simple ingredients. It is coated with sugar and a perfect snack on the go.

Get the recipe here.

Related: Baked Donut Ideas

6. Bacon Garlic Herb Stuffed Peppers

Bacon garlic herb stuffed peppers are loaded with flavor and delicious recipes that you can take as a snack or lunch or appetizer.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested: Low Calorie Snack Recipes

5. Cauliflower Potatoes Mash With Sour Cream

Cauliflower potatoes mash with sour cream recipe is a healthy and low carb side dish that you can serve with any dish.

Get the recipe here.

Related: Keto Side Dish Recipes

4. Roast Chicken In The Oven

Roast chicken recipe made with garlic, butter and herbs makes an easy, crispy and juicy dish that is perfect for weekend or weeknight dinners.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested: Keto Chicken Recipes

3. Keto Squash Casserole

Keto squash casserole is loaded with 8 ingredients and is ready in just 10 minutes. This recipe is low carb, gluten free, sugar free and keto friendly.

Get the recipe here.

Related: Keto Recipes Under 3G Carbs

2. Low Carb Ham Casserole

This hum casserole is loaded with cauliflower rice, broccoli and hum. So tasty and comfortable meals for lunch or dinner the whole family loves.

Get the recipe here.

Suggested: Keto Kale Recipes

1. Paleo Devilled Eggs With Bacon Jam

Devilled eggs with bacon jam is a delicious and amazing appetizer for any holidays or thanksgiving or Christmas days.

Get the recipe here.

If you like this article about Low Carb Holiday Recipes, please share this with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Also, you can subscribe to my blog to get all the latest articles first on your mobile.

SHARING IS CARING!

FACEBOOK|TWITTER|PINTEREST

Did you like this recipe and make it later at home? SAVE this pin to your favourite board on Pinterest!