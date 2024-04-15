21 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Make-Ahead

These make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes—including turkey and all the trimmings—can be made the night before (or even earlier!) to help ease the holiday rush.

Thanksgiving day moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you might miss it. While Ferris Bueller might not be a Thanksgiving movie, we all know the familiar feeling of getting so wrapped up in prep work that we miss out on the day itself.

So why not spare yourself some stress with these make-ahead recipes? Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, side dishes and desserts can be made ahead of time. And for that, we’re grateful.

Get inspiration for every celebration right in your inbox! Sign up for our free Holiday newsletter.