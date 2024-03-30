21+ Mouthwatering Instant Pot Sous Vide Recipes (2024)

Wondering what to cook using the Instant Pot Sous Vide Function? This list of recipes covers all the bases.

Learn how to make tender, perfectly cooked meats, veggies and eggs with these tasty Instant Pot Sous Vide recipes.

Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here.

The Instant Pot took the cooking world by storm because of its ability to cook food fast. You can even cook frozen chicken and make yogurt in a pressure cooker.

But now, they’ve slowed things down a bit and the newer Instant Pot models come with a Sous Vide function!

Sous Vide is French for “under vacuum” and is a process of cooking vacuum-sealed food in a warm water bath for longer periods of time.

The slow process is perfect for foods you don’t want to risk overcooking, such as eggs, meat and fish – and the results are tender and juicy.

Once you’ve learned how to use the Sous Vide function on your Instant Pot with my step-by-step tutorial, you’ll want to practice cooking tender and delicious sous vide food.

Do I Have To Use Instant Pot Sous Vide Recipes?

Cooking with the sous vide method boils down to time and temperature. Whether you use a traditional circulator or your Instant Pot, you will need to cook your selected food at a specific temperature for an extended amount of time.

Both of these tasks are achievable with the Instant Pot sous vide function, and just about any sous vide recipe will work.

Of course, many traditional circulators are larger in size, so you may need to stick with recipes for smaller cuts of meat simply due to the space available in the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Sous Vide Recipes to Try

If you’re not sure what to cook using the Instant Pot sous vide function, you are going to love this list of recipes to help you get started.

From main dishes to sides and desserts, there’s something for everyone.

Pick a couple to try while you’re getting used to this new setting on your Instant Pot!

More Instant Pot Tutorials and Resources:

I’ve written several tutorials and created resources to help you get the most out of your Instant Pot!

How to Halve Instant Pot Recipes

How to Reheat Leftovers in the Instant Pot

Converting Your Favorite Slow Cooker Recipes to Pressure Cooker Recipes

How to Proof Dough in the Instant Pot

Best Pot-in-Pot Accessories for Your Instant Pot

Instant Pot Gift Guide

How to Make an Instant Pot Gift Basket

Save Time with Instant Pot Freezer Meals

Want to Learn More?

If you’d like to learn more about using your Instant Pot, sign up for my free Instant Pot Jumpstart below!