21+ Mouthwatering Instant Pot Sous Vide Recipes (2024)

Wondering what to cook using the Instant Pot Sous Vide Function? This list of recipes covers all the bases.
Learn how to make tender, perfectly cooked meats, veggies and eggs with these tasty Instant Pot Sous Vide recipes.
The Instant Pot took the cooking world by storm because of its ability to cook food fast. You can even cook frozen chicken and make yogurt in a pressure cooker.
But now, they’ve slowed things down a bit and the newer Instant Pot models come with a Sous Vide function!
Sous Vide is French for “under vacuum” and is a process of cooking vacuum-sealed food in a warm water bath for longer periods of time.
The slow process is perfect for foods you don’t want to risk overcooking, such as eggs, meat and fish – and the results are tender and juicy.
Once you’ve learned how to use the Sous Vide function on your Instant Pot with my step-by-step tutorial, you’ll want to practice cooking tender and delicious sous vide food.
Do I Have To Use Instant Pot Sous Vide Recipes?
Cooking with the sous vide method boils down to time and temperature. Whether you use a traditional circulator or your Instant Pot, you will need to cook your selected food at a specific temperature for an extended amount of time.
Both of these tasks are achievable with the Instant Pot sous vide function, and just about any sous vide recipe will work.
Of course, many traditional circulators are larger in size, so you may need to stick with recipes for smaller cuts of meat simply due to the space available in the Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Sous Vide Recipes to Try
If you’re not sure what to cook using the Instant Pot sous vide function, you are going to love this list of recipes to help you get started.
From main dishes to sides and desserts, there’s something for everyone.
Pick a couple to try while you’re getting used to this new setting on your Instant Pot!
These sous vide recipes are delicious options to try with your Instant Pot sous vide smart program!
Photo Credit:cookingwithcurls.com
Sous Vide Filet Migon
Sous Vide Filet Mignon in an Instant Pot comes out perfectly cooked every time. Simply place the seasoned filets in an air tight bag and push the button!
Photo Credit:www.streetsmartkitchen.com
Sous Vide Corn on the Cob
Delicious corn on the cob is cooked to perfection with the sous vide method.
Photo Credit:www.allrecipes.com
Sous Vide Hard-Boiled Eggs
There are many ways to make hard-boiled eggs, but cooking them sous-vide style allows you to get them just the way you like them.
Sous Vide Chicken RecipewithBok Choy Soup is a lighter soup but it's still loaded down with flavor.
Photo Credit:sipbitego.com
Sous Vide Chicken Wings Recipe with Buffalo Sauce (Hot Wings)
These mouthwatering Buffalo sous vide wings cook in just one hour and are ridiculously juicy, tender and moist.
Photo Credit:40aprons.com
Sous Vide Corned Beef
Corned beef is a lean meat that can often dry out during cooking. Using the sous vide method of preparation is a great way to keep it moist.
Photo Credit:chickenfriedkitchen.com
How to cook Chilean Sea Bass
Learn how to Sous Vide and Pan sear Chilean Sea Bass then plate it on an island of mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach surrounded with creamy roasted red pepper sauce!
Photo Credit:apressurecooker.com
Sous Vide Pork Roast | Pork Roast Tender and Perfectly Cooked
Learn how to water bath cook your pork for a whole new way to serve up your favorite pork. It's so good!
Photo Credit:www.cravethegood.com
Perfectly Cooked Sous Vide Carrots | crave the good
Sous vide carrots just turn up the flavour. They have incredible tender texture while retaining a little bit of bite. These sous vide carrots are cooked in their own juice with a brown sugar and butter glaze.
Photo Credit:sipbitego.com
Jenna's "Melting" Sous Vide Beef Short Ribs Recipe
Perfect sous vide beef short ribs are cooked for 24 hours. This might seem like a long time, but the “hands on” time is very short, and cooking low and slow is how this cooking method delivers incredible results and isso popular.
Photo Credit:apressurecooker.com
Sous Vide Chicken Breast Recipe | Tender Chicken Perfectly Cooked
Want a simple dinner that tastes great, too, don't miss out on thisSous Vide Chicken Breast Recipe. It's an easy way to cook chicken that makes every bite fork-tender as well.
Photo Credit:mondayismeatloaf.com
Instant Pot Sous Vide Chicken
Sous vide lemon chicken is the most perfect moist chicken with very little effort. Cook to tender perfection and then finished on the grill or in a pan this makes a great hands off meal prep.
Photo Credit:www.welcometomykitchen.net
Instant Pot Sous Vide Steak Fajitas
Sous Vide Steak Fajitas are perfectly marinated and cook up juicy and tender.
Photo Credit:www.cravethegood.com
Butter Poached Sous Vide Potatoes {fluffy + delicious}
These delicious sous vide potatoes are perfectly cooked, creamy and fluffy, and packed with flavor. A few minutes of prep and your sous vide will take care of the rest!
Photo Credit:www.platingsandpairings.com
Sous Vide Asparagus // 3 Flavoring Ideas
Learn how to cook perfect asparagus sous vide. Say goodbye to soggy asparagus, and hello to bright green, perfectly cooked spears.
Photo Credit:saltpepperskillet.com
Sous Vide Scrambled Eggs Recipe
Cloudy, light and fluffy is what comes to mind when you take your first bite of these sous vide scrambled eggs.
Photo Credit:lanaunderpressure.com
Instant Pot Sous Vide Steak and Tutorial
If you want a perfectly cooked steak, follow this sous vide tutorial for impeccable results!
Photo Credit:izzycooking.com
Easy Sous Vide Chicken Drumsticks
Chicken drumsticks are one of the most kid-friendly foods available. Sous vide cooking keeps them nice and juicy!
Photo Credit:www.savvysavingcouple.net
Sous Vide Garlic Butter Shrimp
If you want something that feels a little fancier, try this sous vide garlic butter shrimp! You could toss it with linguine or serve over a bed of rice.
Photo Credit:morethanthursdays.com
Butter-poached sous vide pears
These tender poached pears look delicious!
Photo Credit:www.theflavorbender.com
Sous Vide Creme Brulee
This sous vide creme brulee is a foolproof recipe that will guarantee perfect results, every time! Exceptionally creamy and delicious creme brulee, made in a sous vide!
