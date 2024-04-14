21 Red Lobster Recipes to Recreate at Home (2024)

Jump to Recipe

With these Red Lobster recipes, you can recreate your favorite dining experience right at home!

Everyone loves Red Lobster! The delicious and budget-friendly seafood menu makes this restaurant a popular stop for birthdays and anniversaries.

Bring the party home with these copycat recipes! I have all of the secrets for your favorite dishes in this recipe list.

From scampi to sweet potatoes, there is a recipe here for all of your favorite menu items.

I hope you’re hungry! Treat your family to an at-home Red Lobster feast tonight!

1. Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

There’s no better way to start your meal than with Red Lobster cheddar bay biscuits. These deliciously buttery bites are easily the best biscuits out there.

Yes, they are infused with a generous amount of cheddar, but they have an irresistible garlic flavor, too. This makes them the perfect first course for dinner.

With all of these savory flavors, these aren’t your grandma’s biscuits. Cheddar bay biscuits are in a class of their own.

This is one of the most popular menu items. A generous helping of pasta is smothered with a delicious butter sauce and topped with plump, juicy shrimp.

Even picky eaters will love this dish!

Every fish dish needs a side of tartar sauce, and you can make your own with this copycat recipe!

It’s perfectly creamy with that “tart” flavor that gives the sauce its name.

Stores don’t carry tartar sauce like this. Discover the satisfaction of making your own today.

If you like pina coladas, you’ll have to try this tropical-flavored sauce! Top your savory filet with this fun and fruity flavor.

If you’re looking for a little hint of dessert with your dinner, you’ll love this pina colada sauce.

Cod is a sturdy fish that takes on the flavors of the seasoning you bake with. No one has a better seasoning than Red Lobster.

Copy their baked cod recipe for a delicious dinner your entire family will enjoy! These tender, flaky fillets will have everyone wanting more!

What could be special about a baked potato? Butter, sour cream, olive oil, and sea salt are some of the secret touches Red Lobster adds.

Enjoy this perfect comfort food right at home now that you know the secrets.

Clam chowder is a tricky dish that delicately balances a creamy broth with the savory flavor of clam. Nail it every time with this Red Lobster copycat recipe.

Sip on elegance with this high-end chowder recipe. It’s just so much better than chicken noodle.

If you thought whipped potatoes were just for white potatoes, think again! This recipe calls for sweet potatoes to be whipped to perfection.

Butter makes everything better, and it’s the secret ingredient in this recipe. Satisfy your sweet tooth with these whipped sweet potatoes.

Stuffed mushrooms are the perfect appetizer, and Red Lobster makes them even better by adding crab meat to the filling.

Take your stuffed mushrooms up a notch with this recipe!

Artichoke dip is a party staple, but why is Red Lobster’s so much better? Find out when you make this recipe!

All of your favorite ingredients are in this recipe, and more.

Enjoy a hot dish of creamy artichoke dip before dinner and make Wednesday night feel like a weekend.

Tilapia is a readily available fish fillet that you can transform into a gourmet meal.

This Red Lobster recipe is everything you’ll need for that five-star experience at home.

This recipe is easy to make, but I won’t tell! You’ll get flavorful, flaky fillets that are perfect to serve to guests.

You can take the nachos out of the bar, but you can’t take the bar out of the nachos! Give your favorite food a makeover with these shrimp nachos.

Tortilla chips need a break from their 9-5 and are headed to the beach. Top your nachos with shrimp for a tropical getaway right in your kitchen.

Don’t tell Ariel, but this recipe is to die for! While that may be unfortunate for the fish, it’s lucky for you!

Red Lobster’s flounder recipe takes this prime cut of fish and turns it into a delicious dinner. Enjoy this high-class meal at home with this recipe!

You’ve had Bananas Foster, you’ve had cheesecake, and now you get the best of both worlds with this Bananas Foster cheesecake!

Thank you Red Lobster for introducing us to this slice of heaven. Now, you are no longer limited to just a slice. Eat the whole thing when you make it at home!

Creamy alfredo is a favorite entree anywhere, but Red Lobster spruces things up with chunks of delicious crab meat.

If you can get the real stuff, all the better, but imitation crab works well, too!

Indulge in a rich dinner that will satisfy all of your food cravings.

Brussels sprouts are an earthy veggie that can steal the show when prepared properly. Learn from the best with this roasted sprouts recipe.

There isn’t a better side for your fish dinner!

Popcorn shrimp is a great introductory dish for seafood newbies and a beloved favorite of seasoned vets. The crispy outer layer makes it the perfect finger food.

Dip it in ketchup or tartar sauce. You can’t go wrong with popcorn shrimp.

This sweet breading is the perfect way to finish off juicy shrimp. Make this delicious dish at home the Red Lobster way using this recipe.

Coconut shrimp is a perfect summer patio dish, but it’s so good, you’ll want it year-round.

If you think you have a great corn on the cob recipe, wait until you try this one.

This classic seafood side is only improved with melted butter and flavor-enhancing sprinkles of salt.

Boil some fresh ears of sweet corn to pair with your other Red Lobster copycat recipes.

While this may not be a Red Lobster menu staple, it uses their biscuit mix to give chicken pot pie a new look.

We have already established that these biscuits are the best thing since sliced bread, so it only makes sense to add them to this classic comfort food.

If you don’t have time to roll out biscuits, try this loaf instead!

You’ll keep all of the great flavor and texture of their cheddar bay biscuits, but save yourself a step by baking it in a loaf pan.

Serve this loaf just like cornbread!

