21 Sweet Potato Recipes - Mashed, Baked, Air Fried, Casserole & More - Foodiosity (2024)

1. Roasted Sweet Potato Cubes

A Nutrient-Rich Side Dish

These roasted sweet potato cubes make a nutritious and flavorful side dish that complements any main course. Their natural sweetness gets a boost from roasting, and the edges become deliciously crispy. Each cube delivers a punch of vitamins and fiber, making it a healthy choice.

Perfect for Any Occasion

Roasted sweet potato cubes are great for a weeknight dinner or special occasions. Their vibrant color and rich flavor make them a standout dish that your family or guests will love.

Make It Your Own

Feel free to season the sweet potatoes according to your preference. Use your favorite herbs, spices, or even a sprinkle of cheese to suit your taste.

2. Sweet Potato Soup

A Creamy Comfort Food

This sweet potato soup is a bowl of comfort, perfect for cold days or when you’re in need of a pick-me-up. The sweet potatoes provide a natural creaminess and sweetness that contrasts beautifully with savory elements.

Quick and Nutritious Meal

This soup is an excellent choice for a quick, nutritious meal. Packed with vitamins and fiber from the sweet potatoes, it’s both filling and healthy.

Tailor It to Your Tastes

Customize this soup by adding in other vegetables, herbs, or spices. Consider a dash of chili for heat or top it with toasted pumpkin seeds for crunch.

3. Sweet Potato Fries

A Healthier Take on Fries

Sweet potato fries are a delicious and healthier alternative to regular fries. When baked in the oven, they become crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, providing an irresistible texture.

Snack or Side Dish

These fries are perfect as a snack on their own or as a side dish with burgers or sandwiches. Their natural sweetness pairs well with a variety of dipping sauces.

Customize Your Seasonings

Season your sweet potato fries with your preferred spices or herbs. From smoky paprika to zesty garlic, the options are endless.

4. Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

A Vegetarian Delight

Sweet potato and black bean tacos are a vegetarian dish that is satisfying and full of flavor. The sweetness of the sweet potato balances the savory black beans, while the soft tortilla wraps it all up in one delicious bite.

Perfect for Taco Tuesday

These tacos make a fun and healthy option for Taco Tuesday. They’re packed with fiber and protein, ensuring a nutritious meal that will keep you satisfied.

Personalize Your Tacos

Feel free to add in additional toppings like avocado, salsa, or cheese to personalize your tacos. You can even switch the black beans for another bean variety if you prefer.

5. Sweet Potato Casserole

A Classic Holiday Dish

Sweet potato casserole is a classic holiday dish that brings comfort and joy to any table. It’s sweet, creamy, and topped with a crunchy pecan layer that adds a delightful contrast in textures.

Bring Joy to Your Gathering

This casserole is the perfect addition to your holiday gathering, and it’s sure to impress your family and friends. The rich flavors and comforting nature of this dish make it a holiday favorite.