21 Weight Watchers Summer Recipes You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker (2024)

Made with refreshing, hydrating ingredients!

These 21 Weight Watchers summer recipes are perfect for warm weather, because they can be made in your slow cooker! Made with refreshing ingredients like tomatoes, zucchini, and pineapple, these recipes capture the flavors of hot summer months. Using the slow cooker means you don’t have to slave away in a hot kitchen.

Weight Watchers summer recipes are a great way to stay healthy and enjoy delicious, nutritious meals. From light and refreshing salads to tasty main dishes, there are plenty of recipes to choose from. With Weight Watchers’ simple points system, you can easily track your progress and stay on track with your weight loss goals. Try some Weight Watchers summer recipes today!

Ranging from 3 to 13 SmartPoints, there’s a dish in here to fit into everyWeight Watchers plan. The recipes are made with clean and simple ingredients you can find anywhere, and they’re packed with amazing flavor. Dig in!

1. Barbecue Pulled Chicken (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

There’s nothing like barbecue to kick off the warm summer months. This pulled chicken is great on a toasted bun, in tacos, or even tossed into a refreshing summer salad.

Get the recipe: Barbecue Pulled Chicken

2. Barbecue Beans (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Speaking of barbecue, if you’re looking for a vegetarian option, try these yummy barbecue beans. Slow-cook these beans to perfection and use them as a side or as a main dish in vegan sloppy joes or tacos.

Get the recipe: Barbecue Beans

3. Pineapple Chicken (4 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Pineapple is incredibly refreshing and adds a touch of sweetness to this versatile chicken recipe. There’s just something about it that screams tropical vacation.

Get the recipe: Pineapple Chicken

4. Chickpea Stew with Apricots (2 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This chickpea recipe also incorporates fruit in an interesting way. Blending chickpeas with diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, zesty lemon, and sweet dried apricots, this stew is perfect over rice or crumbled cauliflower. Sweet and savory at its best!

Get the recipe: Chickpea Stew with Apricots

5. Skinny Lemon Chicken (10 Freestyle SmartPoints)

The lemon in this recipe gives the chicken an amazing, complex flavor. A hint of honey balances the citrus and gives a touch of sweetness.

Get the recipe: Skinny Lemon Chicken

6. Caramelized Chicken (12 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This sweet and savory chicken is surprisingly easy to prepare. Honey, apple cider vinegar, and soy sauce combine to make a traditional caramel flavor. A little pineapple juice gives this recipe an additional shot of sweetness and a dash of tropical fruity taste.

Get the recipe: Caramelized Chicken

7. Simple Italian Chicken (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Made with tomatoes and parmesan, this chicken is reminiscent of classic Italian dishes but without all the carbs. It’s light, flavorful, and family-friendly. Not to mention, it’s a breeze to make!

Get the recipe: Simple Italian Chicken

8. Cheesy Spinach Lasagna (9 Freestyle SmartPoints)

During the warm summer months, our bodies call for refreshing veggies instead of heavy meats. This cheesy lasagna is meat-free! There’s nothing but layers of fresh baby spinach and cheesy goodness.

Get the recipe: Cheesy Spinach Lasagna

9. Crockpot Cauliflower Fried Rice (3 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Delivery food is convenient, but it might feel too heavy on hot days. Our cauliflower fried rice is made with low-calorie cauliflower crumbled into rice consistency. With tons of veggies and optional turkey, it’s a great option for summer. It has the flavor of delivery, but doesn’t leave you feeling slow and groggy.

Get the recipe: Crockpot Cauliflower Fried Rice

10. Chicken Tacos (13 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Tacos are great for summer because you can load them with hydrating vegetables such as tomatoes and leafy greens. Our chicken taco keeps things clean with lean protein, guacamole, and Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.

Get the recipe: Chicken Tacos

11. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Soup (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

If you’re up for hot soup, this recipe is a great summer option. Diced tomato, salsa, onion, and cilantro combine for an authentic enchilada taste. Top with diced avocado for an extra dose of healthy fats.

Get the recipe: Skinny Enchilada Soup

12. Clean Eating Pork Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Slaw (12 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Pork tacos layered with your favorite veggies and refreshing salsa are perfect for barbecue parties, game day, or fun family dinners. Slow cookers are great for making tender, juicy pork with rich flavor.

Get the recipe: Clean Eating Pork Tacos with Cilantro-lime Slaw

13. Jambalaya with Chicken and Shrimp (12 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Jambalaya is a traditional Creole dish made with rice, veggies, and seafood. It’s similar to paella in its ingredient profile, but the spicy seasoning is all Creole. In this recipe, brown rice is mixed in with green pepper, onion, tomatoes, and seasoning.

Get the recipe: Jambalaya with Chicken and Shrimp

14. Pinto Beans, Tomatoes, and Onion Salad (9 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This minimalist bean salad is surprisingly filling. The beans provide 12 grams of gut-friendly fiber, which helps stop your stomach from rumbling later in the night. The pinto beans are mixed with sliced red onions and tomatoes and topped with fresh parsley.

Get the recipe: Pinto Beans, Tomatoes and Onion Salad

15. Chicken Gyros (7 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This classic Greek dish has been gaining popularity because of how fun and versatile it is. For our skinny chicken gyros, prep the ground chicken beforehand using your slow cooker, then layer on bread with chopped tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and low-fat plain Greek yogurt.

Get the recipe: Chicken Gyros

16. Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Chicken (5 Freestyle SmartPoints)

If you love spinach and artichoke dip, this is the recipe for you! Tender chicken is served with garlic, onion, cream cheese, tomatoes, and, of course, spinach and artichoke.

Get the recipe: Slow cooker Spinach and Artichoke Chicken

17. Skinny Spaghetti (5 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Spaghetti is great year-round, but did you know you can also make it in your slow cooker? This easy 4-ingredient recipe will give you perfect al dente pasta every time.

Get the recipe: Skinny Spaghetti

18. Slow Cooker Zucchini Ziti (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Zucchini is a great summer vegetable. Light, hydrating, and versatile, you can use it in many summer recipes, including this delicious ziti pasta dish. This recipe is a cheese lover’s dream.

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Zucchini Ziti

19. Italian Style Penne (6 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This pasta dish is a little more traditional. Incorporating tomatoes, beans, garlic, onions, and parmesan cheese, this recipe is a great option for family dinners.

Get the recipe: Italian Style Penne

20. Slow Cooker Macaroni and Cheese (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

The perfect meal for kids, this recipe is cheesy, cheesy, cheesy! Made with cheddar cheese and thickened with egg whites, this creamy recipe only takes 1-2 hours in the slow cooker, and you’ll get perfect al dente pasta.

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Macaroni and Cheese

21. Stuffed Cabbage Rolls (5 Freestyle SmartPoints)

These stuffed cabbage rolls are a great way to sneak more vegetables into your day. Ground turkey adds essential lean protein.

Get the recipe: Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Did you make any of these Weight Watchers summer recipes? We’d love to hear from you! Let us know what you think about this article or anything else you’d like to see on the site. Leave a comment in the section below.

