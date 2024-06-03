22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (2024)

by Alena
Try these carnivore-approved jackfruit recipes for dinner or during your next BBQ! Everyone will love these mouth-watering meatless meals.
Looking for meaty recipes to satisfy your cravings for hearty food or feed your family?
This collection of carnivore-approved jackfruit recipes features burgers, sandwiches, wraps, soups, seafood substitutes, and more delicious ideas full of flavor, texture, and bite!
Make these high-protein meals for Game Day, Father’s day, or your next BBQ.
Best Jackfruit Recipes
1
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos
Photo Credit:www.rainbownourishments.com
Made with less than 10 accessible ingredients, these BBQ jackfruit tacos feature an incredible pulled pork texture and are bursting with flavor! Serve with salad greens, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream.
2
Veggie "Pulled Pork" Nachos
Photo Credit:evergreenkitchen.ca
This epic crowd-pleasing nacho platter is made with shredded jackfruit, BBQ sauce, guacamole, black beans and cheese. Who could say no to that?
3
Plant Based Crab Cakes
Photo Credit:www.veganosity.com
The taste and texture of these crab cakes are crazy delicious! Made with just 10 ingredients in under an hour, this crowd-pleaser is best served with tartar sauce.
4
Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich
Photo Credit:happykitchen.rocks
Looking for simple comfort food? This warm and juicy jackfruit sandwich will satisfy all BBQ cravings — plus, it’s packed with nutrients and fiber.
5
Jackfruit Caesar Salad
Photo Credit:www.discoverdelicious.org
Make Ceasar salad much more delicious by adding pan-fried jackfruit to it! Together with crunchy lettuce, croutons and a creamy dressing, this is such a crowd-pleaser.
6
Jackfruit Chili
Photo Credit:www.vnutritionandwellness.com
Get ready for the perfect cozy meal loved by veggies and carnivores! This easy jackfruit chili is loaded with plant-based goodness, and zippy flavors and takes only 15 minutes of prep to make.
7
Shawarma With Roast Jackfruit
Photo Credit:mygoodnesskitchen.com
Grab a napkin because this shawarma is ridiculously tasty, addictive and 100% carnivore-approved! Plus, it’s easier to make than you might think.
8
Tasty Jackfruit Nuggets
Photo Credit:quitegoodfood.co.nz
Ready for some kid-friendly finger food? These crunchy and wonderfully textured nuggets with golden coating are made from chickpeas, jackfruit, breadcrumbs and delicious spices — a wonderful treat for the whole family.
9
Creamy Jackfruit Curry
Photo Credit:veganpunks.com
Thanks to the canned jackfruit, this creamy curry offers a lovely “meaty” texture which makes it suitable for mixed diet families! You’ll love the rich, tomatoey flavors combined with naan bread or rice.
10
Jackfruit “Pulled Pork” Tostadas
Photo Credit:www.worldofvegan.com
Do you love Mexican food? Make these flavorful jackfruit tostadas with homemade refried beans, avocado, corn, lettuce, tomatoes and salsa.
11
30-Minute Taco Soup
Photo Credit:www.veggiessavetheday.com
Easy to make in only 30 minutes, this hearty taco soup features simple pantry staples like black beans, canned jackfruit, diced tomato and corn. Top with crushed tortilla chips and vegan cheese for a family-friendly dinner!
12
Teriyaki Jackfruit Sushi Bowl
Photo Credit:www.elephantasticvegan.com
Pulled jackfruit slathered in teriyaki sauce is the key component for this rice bowl! Serve with pickled ginger, fresh spinach, wakame and sesame seeds to make this delicious dinner.
13
"Chicken" Salad
Photo Credit:myquietkitchen.com
Use that canned jackfruit to make protein-packed jackfruit chicken salad! This creamy, nostalgic and wonderfully textured recipe is excellent for meal prep and quick lunches.
14
Jackfruit Bao Buns
Photo Credit:veggiedesserts.com
This dish brings together a delectably seasoned Chinese sauce with pulled jackfruit, tangy pickled onions and soft, delicate bao buns. It’s easy to make in 30 minutes and tastes divine!
15
Hearty Veggie Gyros
Photo Credit:www.lazycatkitchen.com
This Greek-inspired recipe is a meat lover’s dream: flavorful, chewy jackfruit meets garlicky tzatziki and soft, fluffy pita bread. Add some crunchy fresh veggies and see this goodness gobbled up quickly!
16
BBQ Jackfruit Pizza
Photo Credit:www.hotforfoodblog.com
This pizza is loaded with BBQ jackfruit, creamy roasted garlic sauce, chopped kale and sliced onion. We love this family-friendly plant-based dinner idea!
17
Wild Rice Soup
Photo Credit:www.staceyhomemaker.com
Packed with vegetables, nutty wild rice, mushrooms and tender chunks of jackfruit, this wild rice soup is rich and undetectably plant-based. The broth is incredibly creamy and the whole meal takes minimal effort to make.
18
French Dip Sandwich
Photo Credit:cadryskitchen.com
This hearty sandwich is served on toasted ciabatta and loaded with sautéed onions, horseradish mayonnaise and jackfruit that’s been flavored with red wine, vegan Worcestershire sauce, tamari and broth! Yes, please.
19
Kedgeree with Lentils
Photo Credit:quitegoodfood.co.nz
Spiced basmati rice, lentils and tender chunks of marinated jackfruit meet in this exquisite recipe. Traditionally made with smoked fish and boiled eggs, this version is just as delicious!
20
Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit Bowl
Photo Credit:herbivoreskitchen.com
Make this Jamaican jerk jackfruit bowl with rice, beans and mango salsa for dinner! It’s deep in flavor, spicy, citrusy and sweet all at the same time.
21
Hearty Faux Beef Stew
Photo Credit:mypureplants.com
This hearty and filling beef stew is made with jackfruit chunks, mushrooms, potatoes, carrots and a few other ingredients. With only 15 minutes of prep time, this family-friendly dinner is a must-try!
22
Pozole Verde
Photo Credit:www.veggiesdontbite.com
Make pozole verde plant-based by swapping the chicken for jackfruit! You’ll love this flavorful and filling soup made from healthy and satisfying ingredients.
23
"Chicken" Drumsticks
Photo Credit:www.theedgyveg.com
This recipe utilizes the best faux chicken hacks to create the ultimate drumsticks! They are made with canned jackfruit, silken tofu and lots of delicious spices and can either be served saucy or breaded.
22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (Super Easy!)
Yield: 4 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Try these carnivore-approved jackfruit recipes for dinner or during your next BBQ! Everyone will love these mouth-watering meatless meals. The following jackfruit kebabs are a crowd-pleasing addition to any cookout and so easy to make!
Ingredients
Jackfruit Veggie Kebabs
- 1 can jackfruit in brine (400 g), drained
- ½ cup BBQ sauce (120 g)
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 yellow bell pepper
- 1 onion
- 1 cup button mushrooms (100 g)
Instructions
- Toss the rinsed jackfruit in BBQ sauce until well coated.
- Cut all of the veggies into 1-inch pieces, then get a couple of skewers.
- Assemble to your preferences, alternating between the components to create a beautiful pattern!
- Grill until the veggies are tender and everything has grill marks, turning once halfway through.
Notes
- Serve with potatoes, rice, fresh bread and other classic BBQ dishes.
- Find 20+ more uses for jackfruit in the article above!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 4Serving Size: ¼ recipe
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 198Total Fat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 368mgCarbohydrates: 47gFiber: 4gSugar: 34gProtein: 4g
Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!
Alena Schowalter is a Certified Vegan Nutritionist who has been a vegetarian since childhood and vegan since 2012. Together with her husband, she founded nutriciously in 2015 and has been guiding thousands of people through different transition stages towards a healthy plant-based diet. She’s received training in the fields of nutrition, music therapy and social work. Alena enjoys discussions around vegan ethics, walks through nature and creating new recipes.