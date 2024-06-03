22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
by Alena

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (1)

Try these carnivore-approved jackfruit recipes for dinner or during your next BBQ! Everyone will love these mouth-watering meatless meals.

Looking for meaty recipes to satisfy your cravings for hearty food or feed your family?

This collection of carnivore-approved jackfruit recipes features burgers, sandwiches, wraps, soups, seafood substitutes, and more delicious ideas full of flavor, texture, and bite!

Make these high-protein meals for Game Day, Father’s day, or your next BBQ.

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (2)

Best Jackfruit Recipes

1

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (3)

BBQ Jackfruit Tacos

Photo Credit:www.rainbownourishments.com

Made with less than 10 accessible ingredients, these BBQ jackfruit tacos feature an incredible pulled pork texture and are bursting with flavor! Serve with salad greens, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream.

2

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (4)

Veggie "Pulled Pork" Nachos

Photo Credit:evergreenkitchen.ca

This epic crowd-pleasing nacho platter is made with shredded jackfruit, BBQ sauce, guacamole, black beans and cheese. Who could say no to that?

3

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (5)

Plant Based Crab Cakes

Photo Credit:www.veganosity.com

The taste and texture of these crab cakes are crazy delicious! Made with just 10 ingredients in under an hour, this crowd-pleaser is best served with tartar sauce.

4

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (6)

Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich

Photo Credit:happykitchen.rocks

Looking for simple comfort food? This warm and juicy jackfruit sandwich will satisfy all BBQ cravings — plus, it’s packed with nutrients and fiber.

5

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (7)

Jackfruit Caesar Salad

Photo Credit:www.discoverdelicious.org

Make Ceasar salad much more delicious by adding pan-fried jackfruit to it! Together with crunchy lettuce, croutons and a creamy dressing, this is such a crowd-pleaser.

6

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (8)

Jackfruit Chili

Photo Credit:www.vnutritionandwellness.com

Get ready for the perfect cozy meal loved by veggies and carnivores! This easy jackfruit chili is loaded with plant-based goodness, and zippy flavors and takes only 15 minutes of prep to make.

7

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (9)

Shawarma With Roast Jackfruit

Photo Credit:mygoodnesskitchen.com

Grab a napkin because this shawarma is ridiculously tasty, addictive and 100% carnivore-approved! Plus, it’s easier to make than you might think.

8

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (10)

Tasty Jackfruit Nuggets

Photo Credit:quitegoodfood.co.nz

Ready for some kid-friendly finger food? These crunchy and wonderfully textured nuggets with golden coating are made from chickpeas, jackfruit, breadcrumbs and delicious spices — a wonderful treat for the whole family.

9

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (11)

Creamy Jackfruit Curry

Photo Credit:veganpunks.com

Thanks to the canned jackfruit, this creamy curry offers a lovely “meaty” texture which makes it suitable for mixed diet families! You’ll love the rich, tomatoey flavors combined with naan bread or rice.

10

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (12)

Jackfruit “Pulled Pork” Tostadas

Photo Credit:www.worldofvegan.com

Do you love Mexican food? Make these flavorful jackfruit tostadas with homemade refried beans, avocado, corn, lettuce, tomatoes and salsa.

11

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (13)

30-Minute Taco Soup

Photo Credit:www.veggiessavetheday.com

Easy to make in only 30 minutes, this hearty taco soup features simple pantry staples like black beans, canned jackfruit, diced tomato and corn. Top with crushed tortilla chips and vegan cheese for a family-friendly dinner!

12

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (14)

Teriyaki Jackfruit Sushi Bowl

Photo Credit:www.elephantasticvegan.com

Pulled jackfruit slathered in teriyaki sauce is the key component for this rice bowl! Serve with pickled ginger, fresh spinach, wakame and sesame seeds to make this delicious dinner.

13

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (15)

"Chicken" Salad

Photo Credit:myquietkitchen.com

Use that canned jackfruit to make protein-packed jackfruit chicken salad! This creamy, nostalgic and wonderfully textured recipe is excellent for meal prep and quick lunches.

14

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (16)

Jackfruit Bao Buns

Photo Credit:veggiedesserts.com

This dish brings together a delectably seasoned Chinese sauce with pulled jackfruit, tangy pickled onions and soft, delicate bao buns. It’s easy to make in 30 minutes and tastes divine!

15

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (17)

Hearty Veggie Gyros

Photo Credit:www.lazycatkitchen.com

This Greek-inspired recipe is a meat lover’s dream: flavorful, chewy jackfruit meets garlicky tzatziki and soft, fluffy pita bread. Add some crunchy fresh veggies and see this goodness gobbled up quickly!

16

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (18)

BBQ Jackfruit Pizza

Photo Credit:www.hotforfoodblog.com

This pizza is loaded with BBQ jackfruit, creamy roasted garlic sauce, chopped kale and sliced onion. We love this family-friendly plant-based dinner idea!

17

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (19)

Wild Rice Soup

Photo Credit:www.staceyhomemaker.com

Packed with vegetables, nutty wild rice, mushrooms and tender chunks of jackfruit, this wild rice soup is rich and undetectably plant-based. The broth is incredibly creamy and the whole meal takes minimal effort to make.

18

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (20)

French Dip Sandwich

Photo Credit:cadryskitchen.com

This hearty sandwich is served on toasted ciabatta and loaded with sautéed onions, horseradish mayonnaise and jackfruit that’s been flavored with red wine, vegan Worcestershire sauce, tamari and broth! Yes, please.

19

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (21)

Kedgeree with Lentils

Photo Credit:quitegoodfood.co.nz

Spiced basmati rice, lentils and tender chunks of marinated jackfruit meet in this exquisite recipe. Traditionally made with smoked fish and boiled eggs, this version is just as delicious!

20

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (22)

Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit Bowl

Photo Credit:herbivoreskitchen.com

Make this Jamaican jerk jackfruit bowl with rice, beans and mango salsa for dinner! It’s deep in flavor, spicy, citrusy and sweet all at the same time.

21

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (23)

Hearty Faux Beef Stew

Photo Credit:mypureplants.com

This hearty and filling beef stew is made with jackfruit chunks, mushrooms, potatoes, carrots and a few other ingredients. With only 15 minutes of prep time, this family-friendly dinner is a must-try!

22

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (24)

Pozole Verde

Photo Credit:www.veggiesdontbite.com

Make pozole verde plant-based by swapping the chicken for jackfruit! You’ll love this flavorful and filling soup made from healthy and satisfying ingredients.

23

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (25)

"Chicken" Drumsticks

Photo Credit:www.theedgyveg.com

This recipe utilizes the best faux chicken hacks to create the ultimate drumsticks! They are made with canned jackfruit, silken tofu and lots of delicious spices and can either be served saucy or breaded.

Did you like these recipes and make any of them? Let us know in the comments below and leave a rating. You can also Pin this article here!

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (26)

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (Super Easy!)

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Try these carnivore-approved jackfruit recipes for dinner or during your next BBQ! Everyone will love these mouth-watering meatless meals. The following jackfruit kebabs are a crowd-pleasing addition to any cookout and so easy to make!

Ingredients

Jackfruit Veggie Kebabs

  • 1 can jackfruit in brine (400 g), drained
  • ½ cup BBQ sauce (120 g)
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 yellow bell pepper
  • 1 onion
  • 1 cup button mushrooms (100 g)

Instructions

  1. Toss the rinsed jackfruit in BBQ sauce until well coated.
  2. Cut all of the veggies into 1-inch pieces, then get a couple of skewers.
  3. Assemble to your preferences, alternating between the components to create a beautiful pattern!
  4. Grill until the veggies are tender and everything has grill marks, turning once halfway through.

Notes

  • Serve with potatoes, rice, fresh bread and other classic BBQ dishes.
  • Find 20+ more uses for jackfruit in the article above!
Nutrition Information:

Yield: 4Serving Size: ¼ recipe
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 198Total Fat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 368mgCarbohydrates: 47gFiber: 4gSugar: 34gProtein: 4g

Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (27)

22+ Delicious Jackfruit Recipes (28)Alena Schowalter is a Certified Vegan Nutritionist who has been a vegetarian since childhood and vegan since 2012. Together with her husband, she founded nutriciously in 2015 and has been guiding thousands of people through different transition stages towards a healthy plant-based diet. She’s received training in the fields of nutrition, music therapy and social work. Alena enjoys discussions around vegan ethics, walks through nature and creating new recipes.

