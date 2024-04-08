22 Leftover Prime Rib Recipes - Easy Ideas For Dinner - Foodiosity (2024)

5. Prime Rib Soup

A Hearty and Comforting Meal

Transform your leftover prime rib into a delicious Prime Rib Soup. This hearty, protein-rich soup is chock full of vegetables, tender chunks of prime rib, and savory broth, providing a comforting meal for chilly days.

Meal Prep Friendly

It’s a great make-ahead meal that only gets better with time as the flavors meld together. Prepare a large batch and enjoy a ready-to-serve meal throughout the week.

Add Your Personal Touch

Personalize your soup with your favorite veggies, or add barley or noodles for extra heartiness. Season it to your liking, and don’t forget the crusty bread for dipping!

Check this recipe.

6. Prime Rib Hash

A Savory Breakfast Treat

Utilize your leftover prime rib to create a savory Prime Rib Hash for breakfast or brunch. Combine it with crispy potatoes, onions, and peppers, then top it with a fried egg for a truly indulgent start to your day.

Weekend Brunch Special

This dish is perfect for a lazy weekend brunch. It’s hearty, satisfying, and packed with flavor, making it a hit with the whole family.

Personalize Your Hash

Feel free to add other ingredients to your hash like cheese, avocado, or even hot sauce for a spicy kick.

Check this recipe.

7. Prime Rib Pizza

An Upscale Pizza Experience

Elevate your homemade pizza with this Prime Rib Pizza recipe. The tender, flavorful prime rib, combined with gooey cheese and your choice of toppings, results in a gourmet pizza experience right at home.

Perfect for Sharing

This is a perfect dish for a fun family dinner or a social gathering with friends. The unique combination of flavors will be sure to impress your guests.

Experiment with Toppings

You can customize your pizza with different cheeses, sauces, and veggies. Experimenting with various combinations can make each pizza unique and exciting.

Check this recipe.

8. Prime Rib Pasta

A Hearty Italian Treat

Transform your leftover prime rib into a hearty Italian feast. The juicy, tender prime rib combined with pasta and your choice of sauce creates a decadent and filling dish.

Ideal for Weeknight Dinners

This recipe is quick and easy, making it perfect for a weeknight meal. It also pairs well with a simple salad or garlic bread.

Customize to Your Liking

Experiment with different kinds of pasta and sauces. You can also add vegetables or cheese to make it your own.

Check this recipe.

9. Prime Rib Quesadilla

A Mexican Classic with a Twist

Give your prime rib a Tex-Mex makeover with these Prime Rib Quesadillas. The combination of the savory prime rib, gooey cheese, and tortillas creates a delectable treat.

Perfect for Snacks or Meals

Quesadillas make a great snack or a light meal, perfect for lunch or a casual dinner. Serve with sour cream, guacamole, or salsa for a complete meal.

Customizable and Versatile

Add in other ingredients like beans, corn, or peppers. You can also experiment with different types of cheeses or tortillas.

Check this recipe.

10. Prime Rib Sandwich

A Hearty and Flavorful Lunch

Upgrade your sandwich game with a Prime Rib Sandwich. Use your leftover prime rib to create a hearty, flavorful lunch that’s far from ordinary. The combination of the savory meat, cheese, and a suitable bread makes for a satisfying meal.

Ideal for a Packed Lunch

This sandwich is perfect for packing for lunch, whether you’re headed to work, school, or a picnic. You can make it in advance, and it’s just as good served cold or heated up.

Personalize Your Sandwich

You can personalize your sandwich with different kinds of cheese, veggies, or sauces. Use horseradish sauce for a traditional pairing, or try out other condiments for a different flavor profile.

Check this recipe.

11. Prime Rib Stuffed Mushrooms

A Delicious Appetizer or Snack

Turn your prime rib leftovers into a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack. These Prime Rib Stuffed Mushrooms are packed with flavor and are sure to impress your guests.

Great for Parties

These stuffed mushrooms are perfect for parties or get-togethers. They’re bite-sized, flavorful, and easy to eat, making them an excellent choice for a finger food menu.

Make it Your Own

You can customize the stuffing with different cheeses, herbs, or even additional veggies. The options are endless and you can easily adapt the recipe to suit your taste.

Check this recipe.

12. Prime Rib Ragu

A Rich and Hearty Italian Dish

Use your leftover prime rib to make a rich and hearty Ragu. This Italian dish pairs well with pasta, polenta, or bread and makes for a warming and filling dinner.

Ideal for Cozy Evenings

A ragu is a perfect dish for those chilly evenings when you need something comforting. The rich flavors of the prime rib combined with the tomatoes and herbs create a satisfying meal.

Customize to Your Preference

Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Add more vegetables, use a different type of wine, or experiment with different herbs to create your perfect ragu.

Check this recipe.