22 Recipes That Prove Ramen Noodles Are The Best (2024)

Did you give up on Ramen noodles after you received your college diploma? It may be time to give these unlikely, yet inexpensive noodles another chance. Ramen noodles recipes are much more common than you might think!

TheseRamen Noodles Recipesprove that an abundance of tasty family favorites can be created with just a bit more effort than the college Ramen-cooking you remember.

Amazing Ramen Noodles Recipes

1. Ditch Takeout With This Simple To Make Ramen Noodles Recipe

If you’re a lover of takeout, especially Chinese food, here’s a dish that’ll make you want to prepare every single time once you find out how amazingly easy it is to make. Mongolian Beef Ramen Noodlesis a PF Chang’s copycat recipe that you won’t want to miss. It takes less time to make than the time you’d take ordering or driving out to get it! Unbelievable!

2. It’s Never Too Hot For Some Ramen Noodles

Nothing slaps quite like a crunchy salad on a hot summer afternoon. Say hello to summer produce and make this Strawberry Crunch Spinach Salad. With fresh spinach, sweet strawberries and some toasted ramen noodles topped off with a sweet and sour Honey-Red wine Vinaigrette, this dish takes this college staple from mehtommh…

3. You Can’t Go Wrong With This Ramen Vegetable Stir Fry Recipe

Ramen Vegetable Stir Fry combines veggies and noodles for a dish that the whole family can enjoy. This meal is quick, delicious, and perfect for when you’re in a bind. All you need is a packet or two of ramen noodles, some veggies, and sauce! You’ll have dinner ready in under 20 minutes.

4. Does Ramen-Wrapped Cod Sound A Bit Fishy?

Take Ramen noodles to the fanciest level yet with this Ramen-Wrapped Cod. It is also a great way to get kids to love fish! Simply wrap boring ol’ fish in ramen noodles and add delicious cajun spice for an ah-mazing dish. You can also use halibut mahi-mahi or snapper if you don’t have cod.

5. Lemongrass Chicken Soy Sauce Ramen Noodles

Lemongrass Chicken Soy Sauce Ramen is a little bit sweet and a little bit spicy, perfect for when the temperatures are much lower than you’d love them to be. There’s never been a better accompaniment for Ramen Noodles than this lemongrass-infused chicken. This is one easy-to-make and tasty comfort food.

6. Tantalizing Ramen Noodle Treats

Ramen Noodles are not just good for a quick meal. They also make great snacks, and healthy ones at that. With the right combination of fats and proteins, this Crunchy Ramen Snack Mixis perfect to share the Ramen love at a family reunion or a gathering with friends. It also makes for a perfect road-trip snack.

7. This Recipe Takes Ramen Noodles To A New Level Of Fancy

Make date nights at home extra special with Ramen Gnocchi with Mushroom and Peas. These dumplings are incredibly easy to make and are no match for the infamous brothy ramen soup. Dumplings and Ramen? I am totally in.

8. It’s Hard To Find Ramen Noodle Recipes That Make Broccoli Look Good

Asian Beef Broccoli features broccoli, carrots, ramen noodles, and orange rind for a delightful mix of flavors. This 30-minute meal is a family delight and I promise will be a hit even with those who can’t stand broccoli. Oh, and add whatever veggies you may have left over because this will work for those vegetables too.

9. Yummy Homemade Chicken Ramen Recipe

For a recipe with insanely awesome visual appeal, check outThai Chicken Ramen. The lime garnish is gorgeous and would be perfect when you need to impress a guest. The visual appeal is not all there is to this meal though. It is unbelievably easy to make and super delicious. And, get this. If you’re not a fan of chicken, you can use absolutely ANY PROTEIN and whichever veggies you prefer. Has dinner ever been this simple?

10. Turkey Isn’t Just For Thanksgiving

For an all-new smell and flavor, with the good old noodles you love, tryTurkey Ramen Bowls. This dish is a quick, easy, flavorful, and healthy alternative to the instant noodles we know. Simply use up leftover turkey for this meal or buy some if you don’t have leftovers. It is advisable to grill the turkey before using it. It enhances the flavor a gazillion times. You can use chicken as a substitute for turkey and enjoy this light, wholesome dish.

11. Vegan Thai Pumpkin Soup With Ramen Noodles

ThisVegan Thai Pumpkin Soupfeatures ramen noodles, curry, coconut milk, tofu, and veggies. It looks perfect for a cold, rainy night. Topped off with some sriracha sauce to your liking, this dish is filled with umami goodness. You won’t even miss the meat!

12. Thought You’d Seen All The Ramen Noodles Recipes? Think Again

I’m all for unconventional ways to make ordinary foods. Here’s a recipe I’m totally vouching for.Ramen Pepperoni Pizza – yes, Ramen noodle crust is a real thing! And it takes under 30 minutes to bake. Show me a dough-based pizza that can beat that. With a crispy base, sweet and sour sauce, and loads of cheese, this pizza is one in a million.

13. Summertime? More Like Salad Time

ThisSummer Saladcan be thrown together in a hurry when you need a salad as a side. It is PERFECT for Spring and Summer Potlucks and so easy to put together. It also holds up really well and the dressing is amazing! Your lunch guests will love this salad. The ramen noodles make this salad a bit more filling than ordinary vegetable salad.

One of the issues with making salad is bland lettuce. It’s a problem that needs addressing – Unknown

14. Classic Chinese Ramen Noodle Salad

Onions, almonds, and sesame seeds make thisChinese Noodle Salad a unique choice. The crunchy ramen noodles plus the fresh and snappy vegetables make for a perfect side dish. Have your guests begging for the recipe with this delectable treat.

See Also Easy Spaetzle Recipe: How To Make German Egg Noodles

15. A Ramen Noodles Recipe For Old Times’ Sake

One of the most common and fondest memories of most kids is homemade soup whenever you had a cold. This classic soup is just what you’d have when you catch a cold. Carrots, kale, and scallions add a huge punch of flavor to this Blackened Chicken Ramen Soup. The soup is extremely adaptable so you can literally use any vegetables you have. The Ramen Noodles are a welcome addition to this year-round soup.

16. When You’re Unsure How To Cook It, Stir Fry It!

With just a 30-minute total prep time,Ramen Noodle Stir Fry is quick enough for a weeknight meal but delicious enough for a weekend night in! The semi-crunchy noodles when fried are nothing like that horrible soup you ate for all those years in college and you can make an easy sauce to go with the stir fry. For those who prefer to be on the healthier side of life, this dish is it!

17. Leftover Veggies? Ramen To The Rescue!

Whip up a whole new meal using leftover veggies with this foolproof ramen noodles recipe.Just mix and match! Find veggies in your fridge add an egg and ramen! YUM! The kids won’t notice you’ve used leftovers. We promise.

More Yummy Ramen Noodle Recipes

18. Japanese Miso Ramen Noodles Recipe

Miso Ramen Recipeis a big combination of flavors and textures and is sure to be a new favorite. The egg topping is optional but once you have ramen with eggs, you’ll be sure to go back for more. The Miso Tare – a mixture of miso paste, mirin, sake, ginger, and sesame oil- gives the dish a flavor seldom found in your everyday dish.

19. Ever Heard Of Ramen Noodle Sandwich?

I thought I’d seen it all until I came across a Ramen Sandwich. Talk about versatile food! There’s maybe nothing quite likeRamen Hoagie Rolls. Whip them up as a crazy surprise dinner and your family will be astonished. I know you’re wondering how on earth you’d made a sandwich loaf from ramen noodles. You only need two packets of instant noodles, some potato starch, an egg, and salt. This recipe requires a bit of time but it is totally worth the wait.

20. Here’s One Of The Most Cheesy Ramen Noodles Recipes

Tastespotting.com’s Ramen Grilled Cheese Sandwich is maybe the most unique grilled cheese ever! When I stumbled upon this recipe, I couldn’t wrap my head around the possibilities of having ramen noodles in a grilled cheese sandwich. But stick with me and you’ll want to try this recipe. You will need the following ingredients:

1/2 packet of ramen noodles

1/2 of the ramen seasoning packet

A handful of kimchi, chopped and squeezed of excess ‘juice’

I tbsp oil for cooking (any oil will do)

2 tbsp softened butter

2 thick slices of bread

A handful of Mozzarella or Jack Cheese

A handful of American or Cheddar Cheese

21. Mouthwatering Broccoli Peanut Butter Ramen Noodles

Another peanut butter flavored dish,Broccoli Peanut Butter Ramenis stuffed with veggies and hot sauce. It is both creamy and crunchy with a bit of spice. This Thai Peanut Noodle copycat is almost too easy to make and makes for a great late-night snack or a complete meal. Yum!

22. Ramen Noodles With Peanut Soy Sauce

Easy Peanut Noodlesare another tasty option when you need a dinner option at the last minute. Vegetarian, gluten-free, and full of flavor, these noodles don’t disappoint. You can add a few nuts to make this dish crunchy, some red pepper flakes for a bit of spice, and some chicken or shrimp for a meaty dish. It’s super easy to make and makes for a light, tasty, meal.

23. Sesame Peanut Butter Ramen Noodles

Sesame Peanut Butter Noodles are most likely kid-friendly (hold the onions?). They have honey in the recipe for a sweet twist and can be made in under 10 minutes! Try getting take-out in that time. It is so funny that both honey and peanut butter appear in this non-sandwich meal solution.

There you have it! A collection of Ramen Noodles Recipes that will change your life! Which one will you try first?

