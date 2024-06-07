22 Recipes that use Sourdough Discard (2024)

I’ve put together a collection of recipes that use sourdough discard. If you’re a sourdough baker, you know how painful it is to throw away that hard earned yeasty goodness each time you have to feed the starter.

If you love to bake bread but haven’t delved into the world of sourdough yet, I encourage you to dive-in head first.

If you don’t have a sourdough starter yet, jump right in. I’ll teach you how to make a sourdough starter from scratch.

You can also read how I feed and maintain my sourdough starter to keep my starters (I have 3!) active.

When you add unfed sourdough discard to a recipe, it’s not there to add extra leavening since it’s not really active. If the sourdough starter is not a leavener, why is it in there?

The sourdough discard imparts an interesting texture and lovely complex flavor even if it’s not adding a big rise.

Try my Sourdough Discard recipes or create your own. Each cup (about 8 oz) of sourdough discard can replace 4 oz of flour and 4 oz of liquid in almost any recipe.

Since you’ve got your starter fed, peruse the entire list ofMy Best Sourdough Recipes.Have fun!