22 Taco Recipes That Top the Taco Truck's (2024)

01of 23 Carne Asada Tacos View Recipe Strips of beef are marinated in lime and pepper, then quickly sautéed, and served in soft corn tortillas with tomatillo sauce. "Easy and flavorful," says DIALIEN, the recipe submitter. "You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef." Jenna rates them 5 stars: "I loved these! I was raised in Mexico and they reminded me of the tacos from the street vendors we used to eat."

02of 23 Spicy Shredded Beef View Recipe Browned, cubed beef is simmered with diced tomatoes, cumin, and garlic, then shredded. "A good recipe for burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and all your favorite Tex-Mex foods," says Teresa C. Rouzer. "Freezes well in heavy duty plastic freezer bags."

03of 23 Dee's Roast Pork for Tacos View Recipe Pork shoulder roasts slowly with diced green chilies and seasonings until the meat just falls apart. "This is a dish that will make your tongue jump out of your mouth, slap you in the face, and say 'Oh yeah,'" says RMARMOLEJO. "Put meat and maybe some Pico De Gallo or salsa into warm tortillas to make tacos."

04of 23 Beef Birria Queso Tacos View Recipe These amazing tacos are a terrific "cook once, eat twice" option. Start with Chef John's recipe for Beef Birria, which combines beef chuck and short ribs in a rich broth to create a sensational savory stew. Save some stew meat for taco night! "This is my take on what is currently the world's most trendy taco recipe," says Chef John. "Seriously, it's blowing up everywhere and when you make these you're going to understand what all the fuss is about. Start with a batch of my Beef Birria and then combine this super savory, aromatic consomé with amazing beef and cheese tacos to take it up to another level." Beef Birria

05of 23 Restaurant-Style Taco Meat Seasoning View Recipe A classic restaurant-style beef taco recipe with seasoned ground beef. "This tastes very close to the taco seasoning favored by a very popular fast-food taco restaurant," says GVSWIFE. "You can make this at home, and let your family prepare tacos the way they like."

07of 23 Oaxacan Tacos View Recipe Traditional Oaxacan tacos. Grill or broil the steak and serve with jalapeños, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime. "I learned how to make these tacos while a man from Oaxaca, Mexico lived with my family," says Lola. "They are traditional Mexican tacos and one of the best things I know how to make. The steak may be broiled or grilled if you prefer."

08of 23 Taqueria-Style Tacos View Recipe Authentic taqueria-style carne asada tacos. Serve on soft corn tortillas with onion relish and salsa. "We're thinking about opening a taco stand with this recipe....ha ha!' says RNACHEFS. "Seriously this recipe was the best! We used our own salsa though--and grilled the steak on the BBQ finished it off in a pan."

09of 23 Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos View Recipe Crumbled chorizo sausage with scrambled eggs, Jack cheese, and hot sauce. "Excellent and easy, one of our new favorite breakfasts," says curioushodson. "I love this recipe as is, but might try to vary it up in the future maybe by adding potatoes."

10of 23 Double Decker Tacos View Recipe These tacos are twice as nice! Spread refried beans on a soft flour tortilla and wrap it around a crisp taco shell filled with seasoned beef and all the fixings. "Probably the best Taco I've ever had," says Ron. "My son & I always differed on the choice of hard Tacos (him), vs soft Tacos (me)--this recipe takes care of both."

11of 23 Taco Mix with Black Beans View Recipe A super-simple mixture of beef, black beans, salsa, and taco seasoning. Dinner's ready in about 15 minutes. "My kids gobble this filling up, and it has the benefit of being easy to make and nutritious, too!" says Stephanie Land. "Serve with taco shells and top with lettuce and cheese. My favorite use is on a taco salad with cheese, tortilla strips, salsa, ranch dressing, romaine lettuce, and peppers. Yummy!"

12of 23 Mexican Taco Pizza View Recipe When Taco Tuesday collides with Pizza Night, crazy deliciousness ensues. "EASY & FUN TO MAKE! Always a great answer to 'what do I do with the leftover tortillas?'" says Christina Siciliano. "You can make this even easier and faster by using canned black or pinto beans...ground up if you wish. Just BE SURE to drain out the juice that comes in the can. I sometimes use salsa & cheese sauce instead of tomatoes & grated cheese. It depends on what I have on hand and want to use up!"

13of 23 Fish Tacos View Recipe Beer battered cod, served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and a zesty white sauce. "I've made this recipe as is with the fried fish and it is great, but I have also grilled the fish and it has come out even more tasty," says Maya. "The sauce is amazing as is though. None of the flavors are too overpowering, and it's so tangy on the fish, a perfect combination!"

14of 23 Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa View Recipe Spicy grilled fish cooled down with a fresh crunchy, fresh corn salsa. "Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn," says LouiseCol. "Your guests will swim back for seconds!"

15of 23 Chipotle Shrimp Tacos View Recipe Fill warm corn tortillas with spicy chipotle shrimp and garnish with cilantro, onion, and a squeeze of lime. "This recipe was sooo good!" says Amy Connor Stivers. "I added one more pepper than what was called for and it had a great kick, which is how we like it. We also served these with a dollup of sour cream and chopped avocado which helped to cut the spice perfectly."

16of 23 Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing View Recipe Flavorful fish tacos are grilled instead of fried. Try them with salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro. "These are amazing. We have been looking for good fish taco's since moving from California, and this beats all the restaurants in town by far," says Owen. "The sauce is very hot though, and we reduced the chili powder & chipotle en adobo to our taste."

17of 23 Turkey and Yam Spicy Tacos View Recipe Sweet-hot tacos with low-fat turkey and a surprising yam twist. "Yams are so healthy and cheap, if only there were ways to use them besides topping with marshmallows! Enter this recipe! It's so good," says eclairical. "It's pretty forgiving, so don't worry too much about getting the right amount of everything."

18of 23 Lime Chicken Soft Tacos View Recipe Cubed chicken breast is gently seasoned with vinegar, lime juice, sugar, green onion, and oregano. "Fantastic recipe! Having a lime based flavor was a great change of pace from the typical tomato base I usually fix," says Debby Marney Mattingly. "Highly recommend!!

19of 23 Steve's Roasted Chicken Soft Tacos View Recipe Seasoned rotisserie chicken, pico de gallo, and cheese. Quick and easy, perfect for weeknights. "Easy to prepare, very simple, and tastes great," says Jillian. "Perfect for a quick weeknight meal! Plus it's a great way to use up leftover chicken."

20of 23 Black Bean Soft Tacos View Recipe These tangy black bean and salsa verde tacos are ready in about 25 minutes. "This is a very easy and delicious recipe," says cookin'mama. "I made them one day ahead of serving them for the flavors to blend and served them on homemade tortillas."

21of 23 Tofu Tacos I View Recipe Tofu is seasoned with chili powder, cumin, cayenne, lime juice and tomato sauce, and fried until crispy. "My husband loves tacos and since we have gone vegitarian he has missed them," says PICASSO_BLUE_DOG. "I made this recipe, and he ate it all. The tofu really takes the flavor that taco meat has. He loved it."

22of 23 Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos View Recipe These healthy vegan tacos are quick and easy, featuring chickpeas seasoned with traditional taco seasonings. "Use this mixture as you would taco meat in taco shells or tortillas," says Dana D. "Add desired toppings and enjoy!"