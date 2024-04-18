22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (2024)

In this collection of Christmas cookie recipes, we're sticking with beloved favorites, like spicy gingerbread, buttery shortbread, classic sugar cookies, and jam-filled linzer stars. If these treats aren't your favorites, consider whipping up a batch of our thumbprint cookies with brightly colored centers, or something a little unexpected, like Chocolate Espresso Snowcaps. And if you haven't gotten your seasonal fix of eggnog just yet, then you'll be pleased to know that we're also sharing a cookie version of the classic drink you're guaranteed to love.

Pick any of these time-honored cookie recipes to make and give over the holiday season. They're perfect for sharing, and a wonderful way to bring cheer to the ones we love. Happy baking!

20 Classic Christmas Sugar Cookie Recipes to Help You Get in the Holiday Spirit

01of 22

Classic Sugar Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (1)

Nothing says "Christmas" quite like a classic sugar cookie. This tried-and-true recipe can be rolled into any shape you like and decorated with colorful frosting.

View Recipe

02of 22

Noel Nut Balls

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (2)

Similar to Mexican Wedding Cakes and Russian Tea Cakes, these diminutive treats look like sweet snowballs and are made with nuts. For our Noel Nut Balls, we use Martha's family recipe which calls for pecans and contains a touch of bourbon or fresh orange juice. Which will you use?

View Recipe

03of 22

Gingerbread Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (3)

Cutout gingerbread cookies made with honey-spice dough or traditional boiled gingerbread dough are spectacular when dusted with sanding sugar on top of freshly piped icing. It gives the impression of new-fallen snow. We added some Dark-Chocolate Cutout Cookies here too for their contrasting shade—and because chocolate works so well with ginger.

View Recipe

04of 22

Peppermint Spritz Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (4)

For some, it's just not Christmas without spritz cookies. If you're in that camp, we've got you covered with these peppermint glazed cookies made using your trusty cookie press.

View Recipe

05of 22

Anise Pizzelle

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (5)

These thin, waffle-like cookies hail from the Italian region of Abruzzo. They get their intricate shape from a special pizzelle iron. Originally the plates of these irons had family crests embossed on them, but nowadays you'll find them with geometric, floral, or even snowflake patterns.

06of 22

Chocolate-Espresso Snowcaps

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (6)

Chewy mocha cookies that look like little snow-covered mountains are a Christmas classic.

View Recipe

07of 22

Shortbread Three Ways

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (7)

A trio of sweet, simple embellishments—chocolate chunks, boozy dried fruit, and coconut with pecans—sends a classic cookie over the top. Stick with the Classic Shortbread recipe or turn it into Chocolate-Chunk Shortbread, Fruitcake Shortbread, or Coconut-Pecan Shortbread.

08of 22

Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (8)

They tick all the necessary traditional boxes but the flavors have of these pretty wreath cookies been updated. Meyer lemons add their sweet, citrus perfume and rosemary brings a woodsy note.

View Recipe

09of 22

Finnish Star Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (9)

These favorite Finnish cookies, joulutorttu, are made with a rich, pliable dough that uses cream cheese. It's folded to make a simple star shape. Use your favorite jam in the center, bright colors are best.

View Recipe

10of 22

Thumbprints and Ball Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (10)

One versatile dough and so many cookies! Start with our easy vanilla cookie dough and make five different kinds of thumbprint cookies as well as three different ball cookies. It's all about adding citrus zest, cinnamon, or cocoa powder to plain vanilla dough, and decorating with a variety of toppings from ganache to peppermints, to make a marvelous array of treats.

View Recipe

11of 22

Lucinda's Molasses Drops

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (11)

Some of the best family heirlooms are edible, like these cookies, a tweaked version of Lucinda Scala Quinn's great-grandmother's recipe.

View Recipe

12of 22

Cinnamon Star Cookies (Zimsterne)

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (12)

A favorite in Germany, these angelic star cookies are light and chewy. To ensure their soft, almond dough doesn't harden, be sure not to over bake.

View Recipe

13of 22

Pfeffernussen

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (13)

The snowy sugar surface of these pfeffernussen contrasts with the peppery flavor that defines this traditional German cookie.

View Recipe

14of 22

Martha's Speculaas Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (14)

You'll need specially designed springerle molds to shape the fragrant spiced dough for these traditional Dutch cookies.

View Recipe

15of 22

Lebkuchen

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (15)

The German town of Nuremberg has been famous for its lebkuchen since the late 1300s; the soft, cakey cookies are traditionally made with several spices, candied citrus peel, hazelnuts, and almonds.

View Recipe

16of 22

Rum Balls

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (16)

Break a batch of brownies into bits, mix with dark rum, and roll into balls, then coat them with sparkling sugar to make this delicious holiday treat.

View Recipe

17of 22

Biscotti

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (17)

The festive duo of Cranberry-Pistachio Cornmeal Biscotti and Cherry-Almond Biscotti make an excellent gift—along with a pound of your favorite coffee for dunking.

View Recipe

18of 22

Chewy Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (18)

A combination of fresh and ground ginger, molasses, and chunks of semisweet chocolate makes these egg-free cookies just irresistible. They're sophisticated enough for adults yet still chocolaty enough for children.

View Recipe

19of 22

Brandied-Fruit Tartlets

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (19)

Our take on the traditional English mince pies, these dried-fruit tartlets have decorative toppers made by using different cookie cutters or aspic cutters. Another option is to cut decorative vents with a sharp knife.

View Recipe

20of 22

Chrusciki Leaves

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (20)

The recipe for these traditional Polish fried cookies, also known as angel wings, comes from Martha's mother, Mrs. Kostyra.

View Recipe

21of 22

Brandy Nutmeg Crescents

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (21)

Sure, cinnamon is a popular spice, but we prefer nutmeg when it comes to Christmas cookies. Here's a moon-shaped take on the snow-dusted, buttery cookies that everyone loves.

View Recipe

22of 22

Linzer Stars

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (22)

Based on the famous linzer torte, these classic cookies combine the classic nutty and fruity elements but in a smaller package.

View Recipe

22 Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make and Share All Season Long (2024)
Top Articles
40 Amazing Vegan Holiday Recipes
About RecipeTin Eats
References - Introduction to Political Science | OpenStax
Probate Shortcuts in Iowa
Latest Posts
Honey Taffy -- An Easy One Ingredient Recipe
Tasty Yorkshire Puddings Recipe: Traditional English Popovers
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 5750

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.