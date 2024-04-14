23 Culver’s Copycat Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Katie BandurskiUpdated: Jan. 05, 2022
Every region has a favorite fast food chain. In the Midwest, it's Culver's. We found spot-on copycat recipes from the beloved restaurant—including butter burgers and custard—that you can make right at home.
Inspired By: Butterburger “The Original”
It’s no secret that Wisconsinites love their dairy—so much that they sometimes top their burgers with a generous pat of butter. My recipe is a lot like the butter burgers you’ll find in popular restaurants all over the state. —Becky Carver, North Royalton, Ohio
Inspired By: Vanilla Custard
I think my most memorable summertime dessert for get-togethers has always been homemade ice cream. This recipe is so rich and creamy and is the perfect splurge on a hot summer afternoon. —Martha Self, Montgomery, Texas
Inspired By: Wisconsin Cheese Curds
These beer-battered cheese curds are the ultimate in delicious comfort food. Some folks like to serve them with ranch dressing, ketchup or barbecue sauce for dipping. —Katie Rose, Pewaukee, Wisconsin
Inspired By: North Atlantic Cod Dinner
"Tuck in" as if you're in a traditional British pub. These oven-baked, moist fish fillets have a fuss-free coating that's healthy but just as crunchy and golden as the deep-fried kind. Simply seasoned and also baked, the crispy fries are perfect on the side. —Janice Mitchell, Aurora, Colorado
Inspired By: Grilled Chicken Sandwich
I created this chicken sandwich recipe based on a meal my daughter ordered at a restaurant. She likes to dip her sandwich in the extra honey-mustard sauce. —Marilyn Moberg, Papillion, Nebraska
Inspired By: Chicken Noodle Soup
My first Wisconsin winter was so cold, all I wanted to eat was homemade chicken noodle soup. Of all the chicken noodle soup recipes out there, this type of soup is my favorite and is in heavy rotation from November to April. It has many incredibly devoted fans.—Gina Nistico, Denver, Colorado
Inspired By: Georgia Peach Flavor of the Day
My state is well known for growing amazing peaches. This ice cream has been a family favorite for more than 50 years! —Marguerite Ethridge, Americus, Georgia
Inspired By: Beef Pot Roast Sandwich
I received this recipe when I was a newlywed, and it's been a favorite since then. The saucy steak barbecue makes a quick meal served on sliced buns or even over rice, potatoes or buttered noodles. —Lee Deneau, Lansing, Michigan
Inspired By: Buffalo Chicken Tenders
These crunch-coated chicken tenders are a little sweet, a little tangy and a whole lot of fun. In half an hour, your family's new favorite dish is ready to eat. When I have extra time, I roast garlic and add it to the sauce. —Andreann Geise, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Inspired By: Banana Split
It's a cinch to jazz up instant mashed potatoes with sour cream and cream cheese, then cook and serve them from a slow cooker. For a special touch, sprinkle this creamy mashed potatoes recipe with chopped fresh chives, canned french-fried onions or fresh grated Parmesan cheese. —Donna Bardocz, Howell, Michigan
Inspired By: Grilled Reuben Melt
New Yorkers say my Reubens taste like those served in the famous delis there. For a little less kick, you can leave out the horseradish. —Patricia Kile, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania
Inspired By: Red Raspberry Flavor of the Day
Making homemade ice cream is fun for the whole family, and the fresh raspberry flavor of this treat makes it a perfect summer activity. Kids can shake the bags until the liquid changes to ice cream and then enjoy the reward! —Erin Hoffman, Canby, Minnesota
Inspired By: Stuffed Green Pepper Soup
Inspired By: Cheddar Butterburger with Bacon
Where can you get a juicy burger that is so superior to drive-thru fare? Right in your backyard with this delicious bacon cheeseburger recipe. —Jackie Burns, Silverdale, Washington
Inspired By: Mint Chip Shake
Save a sleeve of Girl Scout cookies for this creamy milkshake that's fun for kids and adults, too. —Shauna Sever, San Francisco, California
Inspired By: Garden Fresco with Grilled Chicken Salad
Inspired By: North Atlantic Cod Fish Filet Sandwich
The seasoned breading of this hearty sandwich turns mild-flavored cod or halibut into a taste sensation, and the creamy sauce just keeps it going! —Mildred Caruso, Brighton, Tennessee
Inspired By: Cole Slaw
For me, this is the best coleslaw recipe because a package of shredded cabbage and carrots really cuts down on prep time. This coleslaw recipe is great for potlucks or to serve to your family on a busy weeknight. —Renee Endress, Galva, Illinois
Inspired By: Fudge Pecan Sundae
Inspired By: Original Chicken Tenders
I love the flavor profile of everything bagels, so I re-created it with traditional breaded chicken fingers. Serve them with your favorite chicken finger dip. —Cynthia Gerken, Naples, Florida
Inspired By: Potato with Bacon Soup
One of the ladies in our church quilting group brought this savory potato soup to a meeting, and everyone loved how the cream cheese and bacon made it so rich. It's easy to assemble in the morning so it can simmer on its own all day. —Anna Mayer, Fort Branch, Indiana
Inspired By: Strawberry Shake
Cool off with a thick and rich treat that will remind you of a malt shoppe! Nothing can beat this strawberry shake recipe. —Kathryn Conrad, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Originally Published: May 16, 2018
Katie Bandurski
As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.