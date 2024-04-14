23 Culver’s Copycat Recipes (2024)

23 Culver’s Copycat Recipes (1)Katie BandurskiUpdated: Jan. 05, 2022

    Every region has a favorite fast food chain. In the Midwest, it's Culver's. We found spot-on copycat recipes from the beloved restaurant—including butter burgers and custard—that you can make right at home.

    1/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: Butterburger “The Original”

    It’s no secret that Wisconsinites love their dairy—so much that they sometimes top their burgers with a generous pat of butter. My recipe is a lot like the butter burgers you’ll find in popular restaurants all over the state. —Becky Carver, North Royalton, Ohio

    Get Our Recipe for Wisconsin Butter-Basted Burgers

    2/23

    TMB Studio

    Inspired By: Vanilla Custard

    I think my most memorable summertime dessert for get-togethers has always been homemade ice cream. This recipe is so rich and creamy and is the perfect splurge on a hot summer afternoon. —Martha Self, Montgomery, Texas

    Get Our Recipe for Old-Time Custard Ice Cream

    3/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: Wisconsin Cheese Curds

    These beer-battered cheese curds are the ultimate in delicious comfort food. Some folks like to serve them with ranch dressing, ketchup or barbecue sauce for dipping. —Katie Rose, Pewaukee, Wisconsin

    Get Our Recipe for Deep Fried Cheese Bites

    4/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: North Atlantic Cod Dinner

    "Tuck in" as if you're in a traditional British pub. These oven-baked, moist fish fillets have a fuss-free coating that's healthy but just as crunchy and golden as the deep-fried kind. Simply seasoned and also baked, the crispy fries are perfect on the side. —Janice Mitchell, Aurora, Colorado

    Get Our Recipe for Fish and Fries

    5/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: Grilled Chicken Sandwich

    I created this chicken sandwich recipe based on a meal my daughter ordered at a restaurant. She likes to dip her sandwich in the extra honey-mustard sauce. —Marilyn Moberg, Papillion, Nebraska

    6/23

    Inspired By: Chicken Noodle Soup

    My first Wisconsin winter was so cold, all I wanted to eat was homemade chicken noodle soup. Of all the chicken noodle soup recipes out there, this type of soup is my favorite and is in heavy rotation from November to April. It has many incredibly devoted fans.—Gina Nistico, Denver, Colorado

    Get Our Recipe for The Ultimate Chicken Noodle Soup

    7/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: Georgia Peach Flavor of the Day

    My state is well known for growing amazing peaches. This ice cream has been a family favorite for more than 50 years! —Marguerite Ethridge, Americus, Georgia

    Get Our Recipe for Georgia Peach Ice Cream

    8/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: Beef Pot Roast Sandwich

    I received this recipe when I was a newlywed, and it's been a favorite since then. The saucy steak barbecue makes a quick meal served on sliced buns or even over rice, potatoes or buttered noodles. —Lee Deneau, Lansing, Michigan

    Get Our Recipe for Shredded Steak Sandwiches

    9/23

    Inspired By: Buffalo Chicken Tenders

    These crunch-coated chicken tenders are a little sweet, a little tangy and a whole lot of fun. In half an hour, your family's new favorite dish is ready to eat. When I have extra time, I roast garlic and add it to the sauce. —Andreann Geise, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

    Get Our Recipe for Crispy Barbecue Chicken Tenders

    10/23

    Inspired By: Banana Split

    11/23

    It's a cinch to jazz up instant mashed potatoes with sour cream and cream cheese, then cook and serve them from a slow cooker. For a special touch, sprinkle this creamy mashed potatoes recipe with chopped fresh chives, canned french-fried onions or fresh grated Parmesan cheese. —Donna Bardocz, Howell, Michigan

    Get Our Recipe for Rich and Creamy Mashed Potatoes

    12/23

    Inspired By: Grilled Reuben Melt

    New Yorkers say my Reubens taste like those served in the famous delis there. For a little less kick, you can leave out the horseradish. —Patricia Kile, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

    Get Our Recipe for Toasted Reubens

    13/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: Red Raspberry Flavor of the Day

    Making homemade ice cream is fun for the whole family, and the fresh raspberry flavor of this treat makes it a perfect summer activity. Kids can shake the bags until the liquid changes to ice cream and then enjoy the reward! —Erin Hoffman, Canby, Minnesota

    Get Our Recipe for Raspberry Ice Cream in a Bag

    14/23

    Inspired By: Stuffed Green Pepper Soup

    15/23

    Inspired By: Cheddar Butterburger with Bacon

    Where can you get a juicy burger that is so superior to drive-thru fare? Right in your backyard with this delicious bacon cheeseburger recipe. —Jackie Burns, Silverdale, Washington

    Get Our Recipe for All-American Bacon Cheeseburgers

    16/23

    Taste of Home

    Inspired By: Mint Chip Shake

    Save a sleeve of Girl Scout cookies for this creamy milkshake that's fun for kids and adults, too. —Shauna Sever, San Francisco, California

    Get Our Recipe for Thin Mint Milk Shake

    17/23

    Inspired By: Garden Fresco with Grilled Chicken Salad

    18/23

    Inspired By: North Atlantic Cod Fish Filet Sandwich

    The seasoned breading of this hearty sandwich turns mild-flavored cod or halibut into a taste sensation, and the creamy sauce just keeps it going! —Mildred Caruso, Brighton, Tennessee

    Get Our Recipe for Breaded Fish Sandwiches

    19/23

    Inspired By: Cole Slaw

    For me, this is the best coleslaw recipe because a package of shredded cabbage and carrots really cuts down on prep time. This coleslaw recipe is great for potlucks or to serve to your family on a busy weeknight. —Renee Endress, Galva, Illinois

    Get Our Recipe for Creamy Coleslaw

    20/23

    Inspired By: Fudge Pecan Sundae

    21/23

    Inspired By: Original Chicken Tenders

    I love the flavor profile of everything bagels, so I re-created it with traditional breaded chicken fingers. Serve them with your favorite chicken finger dip. —Cynthia Gerken, Naples, Florida

    Get Our Recipe for Everything Bagel Chicken Strips

    22/23

    Inspired By: Potato with Bacon Soup

    One of the ladies in our church quilting group brought this savory potato soup to a meeting, and everyone loved how the cream cheese and bacon made it so rich. It's easy to assemble in the morning so it can simmer on its own all day. —Anna Mayer, Fort Branch, Indiana

    Get Our Recipe for Potato Chowder

    23/23

    Inspired By: Strawberry Shake

    Cool off with a thick and rich treat that will remind you of a malt shoppe! Nothing can beat this strawberry shake recipe. —Kathryn Conrad, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Get Our Recipe for Thick Strawberry Shakes

    Originally Published: May 16, 2018

    23 Culver’s Copycat Recipes (21)

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

