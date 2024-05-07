23 Vegan Tempeh Recipes (2024)

Soy seems to have gotten itself into a sticky situation in recent years. Once a poster child for plant-based protein, it now raises red flags since it tends to get overprocessed into imitation meats, energy bars, cheese substitutes, sauces, and even ice cream. The secret to reaping the potential health benefits of soy is to eat it in the most unprocessed forms possible, including tofu and its lesser-known cousin tempeh. Share on Pinterest Cultured and fermented tempeh offers a texture that’s meatier, heartier, and chewier than tofu. Plus, some research in animals suggests that tempeh may have some neuroprotective effects, like reducing inflammation in the brain, Ahmad A, et al. (2014). Total isoflavones from soybean and tempeh reversed scopolamine-induced amnesia, improved cholinergic activities and reduced neuroinflammation in brain. DOI: 10.1016/j.fct.2013.12.025 and antioxidative properties because of the high polyphenol content. Kuligowski M, et al. (2016). Isoflavone composition, polyphenols content and antioxidative activity of soybean seeds during tempeh fermentation. DOI: 10.1080/19476337.2016.1197316 And don’t worry, it’s no longer such an obscure, specialty store item. It can be found at pretty much any mainstream supermarket. Pick up a block the next time you’re grocery shopping and experiment with these super tempeh-ting recipes.

Tempeh recipes for salads 7. Simple kale Caesar with maple pepper tempeh Share on Pinterest Kale Caesar salads seem to be popping up on every other restaurant menu, but why shell out $15 for one when you can make something more affordable and more nutritious at home? This vegan version has the same classic flavor, thanks to a dressing combo of cashews, Dijon mustard, and nutritional yeast. Throw cooked tempeh on top, so you’re not just eating a pile of greens. 8. Blissed-out Thai salad with peanut tempeh Peanut butter and tempeh both make appearances in this salad, so it’s a great way to get in some quality, plant-based protein. This is no boring meal: Carrots and cabbage add natural sweetness, and a rich but refreshing citrus, peanut, and maple syrup dressing provides yet another flavor dimension. 9. Tempeh taco salad Taco salad is always a good time, amiright? In this version, you’ve got crunch from the crumbled tortilla chips, black beans to amp up the protein factor, and tempeh coated with smoky paprika and apple cider dressing to wow your taste buds for dinner. 10. Roasted vegetable salad with smoky tempeh Roasted vegetable salad may sound a little, well, blah but the spice blend and smoky tempeh makes it anything but. The beauty of this recipe is that you can bake all the veggies on one single tray, then set it and forget it. While you’re waiting, you can throw all of the dressing ingredients into a blender, hit pulse, and you’re done. How can something so delicious be so easy? We’re still not sure, but we’re delighted anyway. 11. Southwest BBQ tempeh salad with vegan ranch Yes, vegan ranch. Do we have your attention? Good! All your favorite guests make an appearance in this southwest favorite — black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onions — but the real heart of the recipe is the homemade BBQ and ranch sauces, which are surpassingly easy to make in your own kitchen. Pro tip: Top with vegan shredded cheddar cheese and avocado slices so it feels even more like the original.

Tempeh sandwiches See Also 10 Great Traditional Dutch Recipes (Updated 2022) 12. Sweet and spicy tempeh sweet potato sandwiches Share on Pinterest Think vegan meals are wimpy or boring? This sandwich proves otherwise. With layers of avocado, sweet potato, and balsamic-maple marinated tempeh, it’s right up there with meatball subs and BLTs when it comes to taste and satisfaction. It scores even higher in terms of nutrition. 13. Tempeh Reuben sandwich Share on Pinterest The Reuben might be one of the most un-vegan sandwiches out there, so stripping it of dairy and meat might sound like a stretch. This recipe manages to do it justice. It’s hard to explain. Just make it. 14. Tempeh salad sandwich Share on Pinterest Modeled after the turkey, chicken, or egg salads you’d find in a deli, this tempeh mixture was born to be in your regular lunchtime rotation. You’ll find typical ingredients such as celery and carrots in here but also some heart-healthy updates like avocado instead of mayo. Somehow, it’s still just as rich and creamy as the original. You’ll see. 15. Tempeh sandwich This blogger had a love for ham and cheese sandwiches and needed to find a meat-free and dairy-free way to get his fix. But what could provide both the heartiness and simplicity of his favorite snack food? You guessed it, tempeh. Between the meaty replacement and smashed avocado spread across toast, it’s sure to satisfy. Don’t forget peppery arugula and sun-dried tomatoes for a hint of Mediterranean flavor. 16. Vegan tempeh BLT sandwich Vegan BLT always seems like a bit of head-scratcher, but work with tempeh long enough and you’ll see just how possible — and easy — it is. Tempeh can easily soak up all the flavors a BLT needs: salty, smoky, and a little bit sweet. The trick to fakin’ your bacon is slicing the tempeh extra thin and letting it marinate for a half an hour before you cook it. 17. Buffalo tempeh sandwich Attention spicy seekers: This is the meal for you. The homemade Buffalo sauce will provide the heat you’re looking for, while fresh avocado and veggie-filled ranch slaw cool it down. Life is all about balance, after all. Serve with a side of homemade sweet potato fries coated with a splash of lime juice and sea salt. This is comfort food to the max. Pro tip: Keep this recipe plant-based by sourcing a vegan ranch sauce at the store or making it at home with this recipe. Also, replace the butter in the sauce with olive oil or a store-bought vegan butter, like Earth Balance.

Tempeh entrées 18. Peanut tempeh stir-fry Share on Pinterest Tempeh + peanut sauce is a match made in foodie heaven, and this stir-fry is one of the easiest ways to get acquainted with it. The key is giving your tempeh enough time to sit in the nutty marinade before cooking — it adds an hour to the prep time, but it’s so worth it. 19. Vegan pumpkin and smoky tempeh chili Share on Pinterest Want to give your chili a bit more oomph without going the ground beef or turkey route? Look no further than tempeh. This meat replacement holds its own against the kidney beans and rich pumpkin and tomato gravy, and the liquid smoke makes it taste so meaty, you may have to eat a second bowl to make sure it’s really plant-based. 20. Kale and tempeh curry Share on Pinterest Tempeh is no stranger to Southeast Asian flavors, so it fits right in with the coconut milk, turmeric, and curry powder in this fragrant dish. With kale also in the mix, it works well as a hearty soup, but it’s ideal when ladled over steamed rice. 21. Spicy tempeh stuffed peppers Share on Pinterest The stuffing in stuffed peppers is usually some version of ground beef and rice, but this recipe turns tradition on its head in several ways: Tempeh takes the place of the meat and pulsed cauliflower slashes the carb count. Pro tip: To make it totally dairy-free, top with vegan cheese. 22. Vegan tempeh carbonara Share on Pinterest Who needs pancetta and egg yolks when you can make an equally luxurious carbonara with cashew sauce and crisped tempeh? The soy protein is so amazing at mimicking the meat, it may be better than bacon. 23. One-pan tempeh butternut squash bake Share on Pinterest When cooler temperatures roll in, this dish is a wholesome and comforting dinner. Simply seasoned mushrooms, tempeh, and butternut squash team up and hang out in the oven until crispy but still tender. This is the food equivalent of a warm hug.