24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (2024)

Whether you’re dipping french fries, eggrolls seafood or these creamy, spicy and savory sauces are perfect for all of your dipping needs!

One of my favorite things about parties or game day snacks is dipping my favorite finger foods into some great sauces. A great condiment is the perfect way to turn something simple into something amazing.

Homemade Sweet and Sour Sauce Recipe Sweet and Sour Sauce is an amazing dipping sauce. This EASY recipe will make you think it came from your local Chinese takeout! Check out this recipe

Chipotle Ketchup Recipe Take your plain ketchup to the next level with this THREE ingredient Chipotle Ketchup recipe! Great to dip fries or just about anything into! Check out this recipe

Dill Sauce Perfectly paired with your favorite seafood dish, this creamy Dill Sauce recipe is light, cool and full of fresh ingredients! Check out this recipe

Sweet Potato Fry Dipping Sauce This creamy Sweet Potato Fry Dipping Sauce was specially developed to complement the unique sweet flavor characteristics of the ruby spud! Check out this recipe

Chinese Chili Oil This Chinese Chili Oil recipe is a spicy condiment that brings the heat in the form of an oil infused with aromatics and chiles! Check out this recipe

Shrimp Scampi Sauce Shrimp Scampi Sauce is a luscious garlic butter sauce with the addition of crisp white wine that's perfect with pasta, proteins, and bread! Check out this recipe

Copycat Chick-fil-a Sauce This copycat Chick-fil-A Sauce recipe combines 3 basic ingredients for a sauce that tastes just like original! For dipping & slathering! Check out this recipe

Chimichurri Sauce Recipe Authentic Chimichurri Sauce is easy to make and doubles as a marinade and sauce. Traditional chimichurri ingredients will flavor any dish! Check out this recipe

French Choron Sauce This famous French Choron Sauce recipe is a tomato and tarragon-laced Bearnaise sauce that only takes minutes to prepare! Perfect for meats! Check out this recipe

Jerk Sauce A warm, spicy and flavorful sauce, this EASY Jamaican Jerk Sauce recipe is the perfect accompaniment for pork, chicken, beef and veggies! Check out this recipe

Bang Bang Sauce If you're looking for a spicy sauce with a touch of sweetness to go with your seafood or meat, this creamy Bang Bang sauce is for you! Check out this recipe

Homemade Buffalo Sauce Recipe Homemade Buffalo Sauce is an easy blend of four ingredients! Use other wing sauce ingredients for fun twists for all your buffalo recipes! Check out this recipe

Chicken Nugget Dipping Sauce This sweet and savory Chicken Nugget Dipping Sauce is perfect for dipping for chicken, but it's also a good sandwich spread! Check out this recipe

Honey Sriracha Sauce Sticky, hot and sweet, this EASY Honey Sriracha Sauce is about to be your new favorite condiment.Put it on any of your favorite foods! Check out this recipe

White Garlic Sauce This creamy White Garlic Sauce Recipe is packed with fresh garlic that's beautifully balanced by parmesan or pecorino cheese! Check out this recipe

Fresh Mint Sauce Recipe If you're looking for a light, bright sauce to use up all of that mint from your garden, this EASY Mint Sauce recipe will be perfect! Check out this recipe

Tiger Sauce Recipe A creamy and slightly spicy condiment, this easy Tiger Sauce recipe is perfect for slathering on a roast beef sandwich or as a dipping sauce! Check out this recipe

Fry Sauce A combination of ketchup, mayo, mustard with spices, vinegar, and pickles, this Fry Sauce is easy to make and nearly everyone loves it! Check out this recipe

Teriyaki Sauce Recipe Whether used as a marinade, dipping sauce or even a glaze, this homemade Teriyaki Sauce recipe is full of flavor and perfectly sweet! Check out this recipe

Pot Sticker Sauce If you're looking for a soy-based sauce to serve with potstickers, dumplings or eggrolls, this EASY Pot Sticker Sauce is for you! Check out this recipe

Spicy BBQ Sauce Recipe Perfectly sweet and spicy, this homemade Spicy BBQ Sauce recipe is perfect for slathering on a sandwich or coating a rack of ribs! Check out this recipe

Tartar Sauce Recipe With only a handful of ingredients, you can have the BEST homemade Tartar Sauce recipe ready in only 10 minutes! It's so easy to make! Check out this recipe

co*cktail Sauce Recipe With only 7 ingredients, you can have the BEST homemade co*cktail Sauce Recipe ready in only 5 minutes! Perfect for shrimp and seafood! Check out this recipe

Quesadilla Sauce The next time you need an easy recipe for a versatile sauce, turn to spicy Quesadilla Sauce. You'll be putting it on everything! Check out this recipe

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce Recipe A sweet and spicy Asian condiment perfect for dipping, marinating, basting or whisking into sauces, soups and salad dressing. Check out this recipe

Spicy Aioli Recipe With only 4 simple ingredients, this homemade Spicy Aioli recipe will make you rethink mayonnaise. An EASY way to upgrade any sandwich! Check out this recipe

Jack Daniel’s BBQ Sauce Recipe This EASY Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce is a heady sauce that is more tangy than it is spicy. The sugars and fruit make it sticky and sweet! Check out this recipe

Homemade Tzatziki Sauce Recipe If you're looking for a bright, creamy sauce to use as a healthy dip or part of a meal, this homemade Tzatziki Sauce recipe is it! Check out this recipe

Chili’s Honey Mustard Sauce Recipe If you're looking to recreate Chilis honey mustard sauce then this is the recipe for you. This honey mustard sauce will be your new favorite! Check out this recipe

Avocado Crema This EASY Avocado Crema recipe brings together the tang of Greek yogurt with the creaminess of avocado along with some herbs and spice! Check out this recipe

Beer BBQ Sauce Recipe Looking for an EASY Beer BBQ Sauce to pair with your favorite brews at your next cookout? Look no further than this delicious sauce recipe! Check out this recipe

Ginger Sauce Recipe If you're looking for a savory sauce for proteins and vegetables this EASY Ginger Sauce recipe is the way to upgrade nearly any meal! Check out this recipe

Savory Seafood Sauce Recipe This take on the viral Bloves Sauce is a savory seafood sauce that you can use on all sorts of protein and vegetables! Check out this recipe

Coconut Shrimp Dipping Sauce If you like both heat and sweet, this Coconut Shrimp Dipping Sauce that coats your crunchy fried shrimp is what you're looking for! Check out this recipe

Honey Garlic Sauce If you want a sweet and savory sauce for your proteins and vegetables, this EASY Honey Garlic Sauce recipe is the sauce for you! Check out this recipe

Au Jus Sauce (with or without drippings) If you're looking for a lightweight sauce with flavors of beef and herbs, au jus sauce is for you. This easy sauce is incredibly versatile. Check out this recipe

Garlic Butter Sauce With only 3 ingredients and 5 minutes to make, this Garlic Butter Sauce can’t be beat. It’s the perfect garlic sauce for pizza andbreadsticks! Check out this recipe

Yum Yum Sauce Yum Yum Sauce is an easy sauce for seafood and vegetables. Now you can make your favorite pink sauce at home! Check out this recipe

Parmesan Cream Sauce Recipe If you're looking for an easy, creamy sauce to toss with pasta or elevate your meat or vegetables, this parmesan cream sauce is perfect! Check out this recipe

Remoulade for Crab Cakes Get ready to try your new favorite sauce! This Remoulade for Crab Cakes will take your seafood game to the next level. Check out this recipe

Creamy Horseradish Sauce Good beef doesn’t need a sauce, right? But even the best beef can use a sidekick and this homemadehorseradish sauce recipeis the perfect match! Check out this recipe

Bacon Jalapeno Fry Sauce In just 5 minutes, you can have a super versatile and delicioussauce ready to be dipped, smothered or drizzled over just about anything! Check out this recipe

Red Robin Campfire Sauce Recipe Red Robin Campfire Sauce is a mayonnaise-based bbq sauce that is both sweet and earthy. Use this copycat recipe on meats and veggies! Check out this recipe

Cilantro Sauce Recipe Cilantro sauce is a quick and easy recipe that will brighten tacos and fajitas as well as any protein you're serving. Use it as a dip, too! Check out this recipe

So whether you’re dipping spring rolls, chicken tenders, egg rolls, raw vegetables on an appetizer tray or chicken nuggets, these easy dipping sauce recipes are a great way to add extra flavor to a meal or snack.

While all of these delicious dipping sauces have different ingredients, here is a list of popular ingredients to have on hand when making sauces.

Sour cream

Soy sauce

Apple cider vinegar

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Fresh herbs

White wine vinegar

Red pepper flakes

Worcestershire sauce

Garlic powder

Greek yogurt

Rice vinegar

Storage and Freezing

Each of these chicken dipping sauces require different methods of storage and/or freezing. However, most of them store well in an airtight container in the refrigerator.