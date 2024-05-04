24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (2024)

by Tayler

Whether you’re dipping french fries, eggrolls seafood or these creamy, spicy and savory sauces are perfect for all of your dipping needs!

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (1)

One of my favorite things about parties or game day snacks is dipping my favorite finger foods into some great sauces. A great condiment is the perfect way to turn something simple into something amazing.

What's In This Post

Best Dipping Sauce Recipes

Homemade Sweet and Sour Sauce Recipe

Sweet and Sour Sauce is an amazing dipping sauce. This EASY recipe will make you think it came from your local Chinese takeout!

Check out this recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (2)

Chipotle Ketchup Recipe

Take your plain ketchup to the next level with this THREE ingredient Chipotle Ketchup recipe! Great to dip fries or just about anything into!

Chipotle Ketchup Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (3)

Dill Sauce

Perfectly paired with your favorite seafood dish, this creamy Dill Sauce recipe is light, cool and full of fresh ingredients!

Dill Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (4)

Sweet Potato Fry Dipping Sauce

This creamy Sweet Potato Fry Dipping Sauce was specially developed to complement the unique sweet flavor characteristics of the ruby spud!

Sweet Potato Fry Dipping Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (5)

Chinese Chili Oil

This Chinese Chili Oil recipe is a spicy condiment that brings the heat in the form of an oil infused with aromatics and chiles!

Chinese Chili Oil

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (6)

Shrimp Scampi Sauce

Shrimp Scampi Sauce is a luscious garlic butter sauce with the addition of crisp white wine that's perfect with pasta, proteins, and bread!

Shrimp Scampi Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (7)

Copycat Chick-fil-a Sauce

This copycat Chick-fil-A Sauce recipe combines 3 basic ingredients for a sauce that tastes just like original! For dipping & slathering!

Copycat Chick-fil-a Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (8)

Chimichurri Sauce Recipe

Authentic Chimichurri Sauce is easy to make and doubles as a marinade and sauce. Traditional chimichurri ingredients will flavor any dish!

Chimichurri Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (9)

French Choron Sauce

This famous French Choron Sauce recipe is a tomato and tarragon-laced Bearnaise sauce that only takes minutes to prepare! Perfect for meats!

French Choron Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (10)

Jerk Sauce

A warm, spicy and flavorful sauce, this EASY Jamaican Jerk Sauce recipe is the perfect accompaniment for pork, chicken, beef and veggies!

Jerk Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (11)

Romesco Sauce

This homemade Romesco Sauce is a versatile sauce that's tomato-based with tons of bold flavor. Use this to liven up any meats or vegetables!

Romesco Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (12)

Bang Bang Sauce

If you're looking for a spicy sauce with a touch of sweetness to go with your seafood or meat, this creamy Bang Bang sauce is for you!

Bang Bang Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (13)

Homemade Buffalo Sauce Recipe

Homemade Buffalo Sauce is an easy blend of four ingredients! Use other wing sauce ingredients for fun twists for all your buffalo recipes!

Homemade Buffalo Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (14)

Chicken Nugget Dipping Sauce

This sweet and savory Chicken Nugget Dipping Sauce is perfect for dipping for chicken, but it's also a good sandwich spread!

Chicken Nugget Dipping Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (15)

Honey Sriracha Sauce

Sticky, hot and sweet, this EASY Honey Sriracha Sauce is about to be your new favorite condiment.Put it on any of your favorite foods!

Honey Sriracha Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (16)

White Garlic Sauce

This creamy White Garlic Sauce Recipe is packed with fresh garlic that's beautifully balanced by parmesan or pecorino cheese!

White Garlic Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (17)

Fresh Mint Sauce Recipe

If you're looking for a light, bright sauce to use up all of that mint from your garden, this EASY Mint Sauce recipe will be perfect!

Fresh Mint Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (18)

Tiger Sauce Recipe

A creamy and slightly spicy condiment, this easy Tiger Sauce recipe is perfect for slathering on a roast beef sandwich or as a dipping sauce!

Tiger Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (19)

Fry Sauce

A combination of ketchup, mayo, mustard with spices, vinegar, and pickles, this Fry Sauce is easy to make and nearly everyone loves it!

Fry Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (20)

Teriyaki Sauce Recipe

Whether used as a marinade, dipping sauce or even a glaze, this homemade Teriyaki Sauce recipe is full of flavor and perfectly sweet!

Teriyaki Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (21)

Pot Sticker Sauce

If you're looking for a soy-based sauce to serve with potstickers, dumplings or eggrolls, this EASY Pot Sticker Sauce is for you!

Pot Sticker Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (22)

Spicy BBQ Sauce Recipe

Perfectly sweet and spicy, this homemade Spicy BBQ Sauce recipe is perfect for slathering on a sandwich or coating a rack of ribs!

Spicy BBQ Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (23)

Tartar Sauce Recipe

With only a handful of ingredients, you can have the BEST homemade Tartar Sauce recipe ready in only 10 minutes! It's so easy to make!

Tartar Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (24)

co*cktail Sauce Recipe

With only 7 ingredients, you can have the BEST homemade co*cktail Sauce Recipe ready in only 5 minutes! Perfect for shrimp and seafood!

co*cktail Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (25)

Quesadilla Sauce

The next time you need an easy recipe for a versatile sauce, turn to spicy Quesadilla Sauce. You'll be putting it on everything!

Quesadilla Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (26)

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce Recipe

A sweet and spicy Asian condiment perfect for dipping, marinating, basting or whisking into sauces, soups and salad dressing.

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (27)

Spicy Aioli Recipe

With only 4 simple ingredients, this homemade Spicy Aioli recipe will make you rethink mayonnaise. An EASY way to upgrade any sandwich!

Spicy Aioli Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (28)

Jack Daniel’s BBQ Sauce Recipe

This EASY Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce is a heady sauce that is more tangy than it is spicy. The sugars and fruit make it sticky and sweet!

Jack Daniel's BBQ Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (29)

Homemade Tzatziki Sauce Recipe

If you're looking for a bright, creamy sauce to use as a healthy dip or part of a meal, this homemade Tzatziki Sauce recipe is it!

Homemade Tzatziki Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (30)

Chili’s Honey Mustard Sauce Recipe

If you're looking to recreate Chilis honey mustard sauce then this is the recipe for you. This honey mustard sauce will be your new favorite!

Check out this recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (31)

Avocado Crema

This EASY Avocado Crema recipe brings together the tang of Greek yogurt with the creaminess of avocado along with some herbs and spice!

Avocado Crema

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (32)

Beer BBQ Sauce Recipe

Looking for an EASY Beer BBQ Sauce to pair with your favorite brews at your next cookout? Look no further than this delicious sauce recipe!

Beer BBQ Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (33)

Ginger Sauce Recipe

If you're looking for a savory sauce for proteins and vegetables this EASY Ginger Sauce recipe is the way to upgrade nearly any meal!

Ginger Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (34)

Savory Seafood Sauce Recipe

This take on the viral Bloves Sauce is a savory seafood sauce that you can use on all sorts of protein and vegetables!

Savory Seafood Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (35)

Coconut Shrimp Dipping Sauce

If you like both heat and sweet, this Coconut Shrimp Dipping Sauce that coats your crunchy fried shrimp is what you're looking for!

Coconut Shrimp Dipping Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (36)

Honey Garlic Sauce

If you want a sweet and savory sauce for your proteins and vegetables, this EASY Honey Garlic Sauce recipe is the sauce for you!

Honey Garlic Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (37)

Au Jus Sauce (with or without drippings)

If you're looking for a lightweight sauce with flavors of beef and herbs, au jus sauce is for you. This easy sauce is incredibly versatile.

Check out this recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (38)

Garlic Butter Sauce

With only 3 ingredients and 5 minutes to make, this Garlic Butter Sauce can’t be beat. It’s the perfect garlic sauce for pizza andbreadsticks!

Garlic Butter Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (39)

Yum Yum Sauce

Yum Yum Sauce is an easy sauce for seafood and vegetables. Now you can make your favorite pink sauce at home!

Yum Yum Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (40)

Parmesan Cream Sauce Recipe

If you're looking for an easy, creamy sauce to toss with pasta or elevate your meat or vegetables, this parmesan cream sauce is perfect!

Parmesan Cream Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (41)

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (42)

Remoulade for Crab Cakes

Get ready to try your new favorite sauce! This Remoulade for Crab Cakes will take your seafood game to the next level.

Remoulade for Crab Cakes

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (43)

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Good beef doesn’t need a sauce, right? But even the best beef can use a sidekick and this homemadehorseradish sauce recipeis the perfect match!

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (44)

Bacon Jalapeno Fry Sauce

In just 5 minutes, you can have a super versatile and delicioussauce ready to be dipped, smothered or drizzled over just about anything!

Bacon Jalapeno Fry Sauce

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (45)

Red Robin Campfire Sauce Recipe

Red Robin Campfire Sauce is a mayonnaise-based bbq sauce that is both sweet and earthy. Use this copycat recipe on meats and veggies!

Red Robin Campfire Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (46)

Cilantro Sauce Recipe

Cilantro sauce is a quick and easy recipe that will brighten tacos and fajitas as well as any protein you're serving. Use it as a dip, too!

Cilantro Sauce Recipe

24+ BEST Dipping Sauces (Easy Dipping Sauce Recipes!) (47)

So whether you’re dipping spring rolls, chicken tenders, egg rolls, raw vegetables on an appetizer tray or chicken nuggets, these easy dipping sauce recipes are a great way to add extra flavor to a meal or snack.

Popular Dipping Sauce Ingredients

While all of these delicious dipping sauces have different ingredients, here is a list of popular ingredients to have on hand when making sauces.

  • Sour cream
  • Soy sauce
  • Apple cider vinegar
  • Olive oil
  • Lemon juice
  • Fresh herbs
  • White wine vinegar
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Garlic powder
  • Greek yogurt
  • Rice vinegar

Storage and Freezing

Each of these chicken dipping sauces require different methods of storage and/or freezing. However, most of them store well in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

