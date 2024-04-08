24 Crazy Delicious Recipes That Are Super Low-Carb (2024)

Low-carb really doesn't suck when you can sear a perfect steak and turn vegetables into pizza.
1. A cauliflower pizza crust.
2. Perfect spaghetti squash.
3. A portobello "bun" to hold your favorite sandwich meats.
4. The easiest and most perfect roast chicken.
5. A big batch of roasted vegetables.
6. A basic frittata that you can fill with whatever you want.
7. A perfectly seared steak.
8. A quick, one-pan chicken dinner.
9. An egg "tortilla" wrap.
10. A simple zucchini noodle dish.
11. An egg breakfast that you can eat on the go.
Breakfast is a hectic time for a lot of people, and it kind of sucks not to be able to just grab a granola bar and go. For easier mornings, make a batch of egg "muffins" at the start of the week, then grab a couple for breakfast every day on your way out the door.
Recipes (from left): Bacon and Egg Muffins, Healthy Egg Muffin Cups
12. A kale salad that's actually delicious.
13. Fish in parchment paper.
14. The best, simplest slow cooker pork shoulder.
15. A simple, low-carb pudding.
16. A lettuce "taco" that doesn't lack in flavor.
17. A simple shakshuka that you'll want to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
18. A classy poached egg breakfast.
19. Basic cauliflower rice.
20. A not-boring salad that will actually fill you up.
21. A proper substitute for macaroni and cheese.
It's not Kraft, but it's still comfort food.
Recipes (from left): Baked Spaghetti Squash and Cheese, Crock Pot Cauliflower and Cheese