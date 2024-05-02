24 Easy Sourdough Discard Recipes (2024)

Mar 11, 2022 | Modified: Mar 11, 2022 by Amy | 9 Comments | This website earns income from ads, affiliates, and sponsorships.

What can be made from discarded sourdough starter? A lot more than you probably think!

We've compiled a list of the best and easiest sourdough discard recipes you'll want to make. See what our readers are saying!

If you've got a sourdough starter in your kitchen, more than likely you'll have sourdough discard leftover from time to time. Sourdough discard is the portion of the sourdough starter that is removed before a feeding.

This discarded portion can be thrown away or used in a discard recipe to avoid wasting food.

Whether you're looking for a sweet or savory discard recipe, something for breakfast or a delicious dessert, you'll find what you're looking for on this list!

1. Sourdough banana bread is the perfect way to use your sourdough discard and over-ripened bananas! The addition of sour cream makes it so moist and tender. The sourdough discard gives it the tangy flavor we sourdough bakers crave. This simple recipe will quickly become your new favorite! Sourdough Banana Bread Recipe

Helen says "I have made hundreds of banana breads. This is the absolute best in taste and texture."

2. A no-fuss sourdough pizza crust recipe that's crispy, chewy and perfectly charred on top and bottom. An easy overnight dough that holds all your favorite toppings and bakes to perfection every time! Sourdough Pizza Crust Recipe

Janet says "Simply the best! Our go to pizza crust! I make ahead the crust and freeze. These are simple and delicious! Family preferred!"

3. Learn how to make sourdough chocolate chip cookies at home with your sourdough discard the easy way! These bakery style cookies are soft, thick and chewy. Loaded with chocolate chips in every bite! Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

Linda says "Another home run! One of my family’s favorites! Between your pie crust, banana bread, and these cookies, I always have a use for my discard!"

4. Sourdough naanis a delicious, soft and chewy flatbread that's super easy to make with your unfed sourdough starter. Mix the dough in the morning and enjoy fresh, homemade naan in the evening! Sourdough Naan Flatbread

Carrie says "Delicious!! Omg so easy to make and so tasty! Thank you for another great recipe! 😍"

5. These double chocolate sourdough muffins are the best muffins you'll ever make with yoursourdough starterdiscard. Chocked full of chocolate chips so there's extra chocolate in every bite. They practically melt in your mouth! Double Chocolate Sourdough Muffins

Melissa says "Hello Amy as soon as you posted this recipe well I decided to try them . The recipe is amazing and every one loved them. Ive tried many recipes in the last week and every single one of them was so delicious. I want to print out every recipe you have. I'll probably run out of ink!!! lol. Thank you for sharing your amazing recipes it makes me really happy to have found your website!!!!!"

Catherine says "These are absolutely delicious, endlessly variable, and incredibly easy to make! I like to sprinkle the dough with black sesame or poppy seeds before baking for some visual interest. I might try a sweet version with a cinnamon sugar topping next. Thank you for sharing this recipe; your site is truly inspiring."

7. Make light and fluffy sourdough pancakes and sourdough waffles with one simple recipe. It's the perfect recipe for using your sourdough starter discard! Sourdough Pancakes and Waffles

Zoe says "This recipe makes the best pancakes ever! Super fluffy and soft pancakes for Saturday morning. I love this recipe! I did have to adjust the recipe a little to get the right consistency but it was no big deal."

8. Sourdough pie crust made with your sourdough discard is flaky, buttery, and perfect for both sweet or savory pies. Sourdough Pie Crust

Carolyne says "I love this pie crust recipe. It’s easy, consistently flaky and buttery, and the sourdough adds a good depth. Made savory pies with it tonight!"

9. This recipe for sourdough blueberry muffins makes big, bakery style muffins that are tender and moist. They are baked to perfection with a crunchy, sweet crumb topping that is completely irresistible! Sourdough Blueberry Muffins

Cheryl says "I made these for Christmas morning and the family loved them so much that they asked me to make the for New Year’s Day and then again for a birthday cake today!"

10. Sourdough Pop Tarts are so easy to make withsourdough pie crust. Stuff them with your favorite fillings likestrawberry jamorhomemade nutella. A sweet glaze puts the Sourdough Pop Tarts

Peggy says "Operating a B&B, I'm always on the lookout for new and unusual breakfast/brunch ideas, particularly if the recipe can incorporate some of my sourdough discard. This recipe is a keeper! Handy for the table, a solid thumbs up from kids (who don't even know or care they getting something healthier than other, processed, preservative-laden choices) and also perfect for "grab and go" breakfasts for guests in a hurry. These can double as dessert, too! So glad I found your site ... sourdough pie crust is chilling now to try this afternoon for an apple pie."

11. These lemon poppy seed sourdough muffins are tangy, lightly sweetened and full of bright lemon flavor. They are perfectly golden on the outside, tender and moist on the inside! Lemon Poppy Seed Sourdough Muffins

Angela Earl says "These were delicious and easy to make. I used chilled batter and they turned out beautiful, they freeze very well also. Thank you for the recipe😊"

12. Homemade sourdough tortillas are soft, chewy and easy to make with your sourdough discard. Taco night will never be the same once you've tried homemade tortillas! Sourdough Tortillas See Also Homemade Jelly Candies Recipe to Make and Gift

John says "I made these many times; they are so good that we don't buy tortillas anymore! Delicious and easy.

Amy makes the instructions simple and fun."

13. Sourdough brownies are super rich and fudgy with thick, gooey centers and shiny crackly tops. A chocolate lovers dream come true! Sourdough Brownies

Jan says "I have baked a lot of brownies over the years - usually using the same old family recipe. These are by far the best brownies I’ve ever made!!! This will become the ‘new’ family brownie recipe!!! Thank you."

14. A sourdough banana nut muffin recipe, chock full of nuts, ripe bananas and of course, sourdough discard! You'll love how tender and moist these muffins are with the addition of a little sour cream. Perfect to make ahead and freeze for busy mornings! Sourdough Banana Nut Muffins

Rumraisan says "An amazing recipe that puts discard to its best use. My family love these muffins. I love making them as it’s so simple, no need for an electric mixer. They can be whipped up in no time. I stuff the mixture into 12 large cupcake cases and they rise up perfectly to give a generously sized, highly addictive, banana muffin. The flavour is rich, texture is fluffy and moist. I don’t put nuts in as my children don’t like them but I’d love to try them with walnuts or pecans, maybe some raisins. I might mix in some different types of flours too. They make a great offering for a bake sale."

15. Cut out sourdough sugar cookies are soft, tender and hold their shape perfectly when baked. These sugar cookies are easy to decorate for holidays or special occasions! Cut Out Sourdough Sugar Cookies

Emily says "These were delicious! I don't normally like the firm sugar cookies (soft/baked are my fav!), but these were great! I baked for 13 minutes, hence the firmness 😂

Thanks for the recipe, I imagine I'll be doing this one again 😍

16. Light and fluffy sourdough biscuits are easy to make with this overnight recipe. They are simply mouthwatering topped withhomemade butterorstrawberry jam. You'll love the tangy flavor of sourdough in every bite! Sourdough Biscuits

Tonya says "Sourdough Biscuits Are Phenominal! Thank You So Much for Sharing! I used My Fed Starter and Followed directions, These Will Be The Biscuits I Make From Now On! Bless You And Thank You Again!"

17. Learn how to make overnight Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls with minimal effort. No need for a stand mixer or a second rise, they bake up fluffy and delicious! This recipe is perfect for beginners and it's a great way to use sourdough starter discard. See notes for adjustments in warmer months! Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

Jessie says "These cinnamon rolls are delicious! Easy to follow recipe and perfect for someone new to working with sourdough. This will be my new staple for holiday breakfast. If I could give it 10 stars, I would!"

18. This sourdough coffee cake has a perfectly sweetened ribbon of cinnamon sugar between layers of moist vanilla cake. It's topped with a nutty, pecan crumble that get's better with every bite! Sourdough Coffee Cake

Jeanie says "Delicious coffee cake! Often coffee cake is very crumbly but this is more cake\bread like so it has a satisfying “chew” to it in the middle and a nice crunch on the top. This is the ONLY website I go to when I have a sour dough craving!"

19. Chocolate chip sourdough scones are so tender and buttery on the inside. You'll fall in love with the crumbly edges that are golden brown and "grab a glass of milk" delicious! Chocolate Chip Sourdough Scones

Dana says "I’ve made these probably six times. They always turn out beautifully! Last time I made them I added cinnamon and nutmeg in lieu of chocolate and topped with a pumpkin glaze. This time I added fresh cranberries and zest to the batter and topped with an orange glaze. This recipe never disappoints. My husband loves having scones on the weekends now. Thank you!!"

20. Sourdough thumbprint cookies are easy to make with your sourdough discard. These soft and tender cookies are topped with your favorite flavor jam and dusted with powdered sugar for a festive holiday cookie! Sourdough Thumbprint Cookies

Diane says "These are great! Love the texture. I used my sourdough discard, as suggested. My husband and I made pigs of ourselves. These cookies are even better than regular thumbprint cookies. So easy to make, so I will make them often. Thanks so much!"

21. This recipe for sourdough crepes makes the most delicate, french-style pancake with the perfect crispy edges. Serve them stuffed with sweet or savory fillings for a delicious breakfast! Sourdough Crepes

Traci says "Wow! Every sourdough recipe I try on your website is better than the previous one!! My husband and I have just recently begun making crepes at home, and your recipe makes the most delicious and flavorful! It's amazing how easy they are to make. Thank you again, for sharing these great recipes and tips! 🙂"

22. This sourdough zucchini bread is lightly sweetened and perfectly moist. A touch of cinnamon and chopped walnuts makes this quick bread recipe irresistible! Sourdough Zucchini Bread

Kristine says "I made this in a buttered muffin tin, the batter filled a one dozen tray and they were perfectly cooked in 30 minutes sprinkled with multicolor sprinkled even the kids ate them!"

23. This sourdough pumpkin bread is so moist and it's packed with delicious fall flavors! Pumpkin spice lovers unite! It's made with pumpkin puree, sourdough discard and just a twist of orange juice for a brightened up version of the classic. Sourdough Pumpkin Bread

Kristin says "Made part of this recipe as cupcakes and topped with vanilla buttercream for our Thanksgiving dessert. 10/10 from my husband - everyone loved them! Made two mini loaves with the rest of the batter and those are also delicious. Love all of your recipes and you are one of my go-to sites for sourdough. Thank you!"

24. Sourdough pumpkin cinnamon rolls are soft, buttery and full of warm fall flavors. It is an easy, overnight cinnamon roll recipe with the addition of pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Sourdough Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Leslie says "Thank you so much for this recipe!!! Just made these and they are sooooo delicious! My 4 & 7 year old devoured them.

My favorite part of your recipe was the time frame you gave with the 8pm and 6am...I'm new to sourdough and that helped me so much. Definitely eating these for Thanksgiving breakfast and possibly Christmas ♥️"

