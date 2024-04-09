24 Ina Garten Recipes We Can't Stop Making (2024)

Celebrity chef Ina Garten always has something to offer that we love—from her aspirational gardening content to her delicious recipes. These recipes are exactly the kind of tasty dishes we want to make all the time, like Ina's simple apple tart or meal-prep-ready baked chicken breasts. Recipes like her Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo and Tuscan Turkey Roulade are perfect for entertaining or enjoying on your own.
Pomegranate Gimlets
Ina Garten is known for her legendary dinner parties, and these pomegranate gimlets are the perfect start to a meal. This fruity twist on the classic co*cktail is colorful and tart.
French Apple Tart
Our senior digital editor, Jaime Milan, hates to bake—unless she's baking this simple and rustic dessert. Ina Garten says this fruity treat would be a part of her signature dinner party meal.
Saffron Risotto with Butternut Squash
The roasted butternut squash gives this dish a little caramelized sweetness that makes it perfect for autumn.
Cheddar Corn Chowder
Packed with crispy bacon, anti-inflammatory turmeric and tender potatoes, this soup is perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Pair it with half of a grilled cheese for a super cheesy, cozy meal.
Lemon Chicken Breasts
Use this recipe for a supremely tasty meal-prep lineup. A sauce of garlic, thyme, lemon and white wine adds endless flavor to these chicken breasts.
Tuscan Turkey Roulade
This stuffed turkey breast is a simple swap for a whole roasted turkey during the holidays. Ina's recipe stuffs a butterflied turkey breast with onion, fennel, garlic, prosciutto and fresh herbs for a truly gorgeous entrée that Garten says is easy enough to serve year-round.
Whole Wheat & Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits
Treat your pup to gourmet-quality treats they'll love with this simple homemade biscuit recipe. This baking project requires just 20 minutes of active time.
Italian Wedding Soup
This version of a classic swaps in chicken meatballs for the typical pork or beef variety for a leaner take—and Ina says it's her favorite cold-weather soup.
Potato-Fennel Gratin
This easy alternative to mashed potatoes deserves a spot on your Thanksgiving menu—and it was on Ina's in 2020.
Tomato Sandwiches with Basil Mayonnaise
The flavorful mayo on these sandwiches is easy to make, but it adds a whole new level of savory sauciness to this simple summer lunch.
Giant Crinkled Chocolate Chip Cookies
This recipe uses a sheet-pan banging method to bake these soft, yet crispy, cookies into a perfectly crinkly treat. Ina says they're a perfect after-school snack—but we'd bet they're pretty good anytime.
Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo
This recipe from Ina Garten's cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, is a citrusy, comforting weeknight dinner. Watch Jennifer Garner and Garten cook their way through the dish on Garner's Instagram #PretendCookingShow.
Butternut Squash & Ricotta Toast
Ina calls this open-faced sandwich her "favorite fall lunch"—and as luck would have it, it takes just four ingredients to make and comes together in a matter of minutes.
Tuscan White Bean Soup
This cozy winter soup is packed with veggies and flavored with a little pancetta or bacon for a pop of savory flavor.
Heirloom Tomatoes with Herbed Ricotta
Fans say this no-cook recipe is "through-the-roof delicious," and it's just about the most perfect summer dinner we could imagine.
Summer Garden Pasta
This easy summer recipe comes together in under 15 minutes and is full of flavor, thanks to in-season ingredients like cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
Overnight Mac and Cheese
This overnight pantry recipe may sound complicated—but it's actually "so easy," Ina says. This creamy and decadent dish might just be the ultimate comfort food.
Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus
This cheesy, peppery side dish can be on your table in less than 15 minutes. The lemon juice spritzed on top adds a little brightness to the veggies that will have you scraping your plate.
Beef Bourguignon
Ina's take on Julia Child's version of this French classic cuts down on the time significantly, so this cozy beef stew can be yours any night of the week.
Tomato & Goat Cheese Crostata
When we saw Stanley Tucci try this recipe out, we knew we had to get our hands on it. The cheesy tart is packed with juicy tomatoes for a perfect summer dish.
10-Minute Fig and Goat Cheese Toast
This recipe is definitely in contention for the ultimate summer appetizer—and it only requires five ingredients.
Cauliflower Toasts
Ina doesn't consider herself much of a fan of cauliflower—unless it's a part of this delicious first course. Cauliflower, mascarpone, Gruyère, prosciutto and seasonings make these little toasts the perfect bite.
Warm Dates with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto
You only need three ingredients for this fancy, yet simple, bite-size appetizer—and it only takes 30 minutes to make.
Parmesan Roasted Zucchini
If you're tired of making oodles of zoodles but still have lots of zucchini to use from your farmers market haul, consider this simple side. The five-star recipe has fans raving: "This is my go-to zucchini recipe."