24 Ina Garten Recipes We Can't Stop Making (2024)

Celebrity chef Ina Garten always has something to offer that we love—from her aspirational gardening content to her delicious recipes. These recipes are exactly the kind of tasty dishes we want to make all the time, like Ina's simple apple tart or meal-prep-ready baked chicken breasts. Recipes like her Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo and Tuscan Turkey Roulade are perfect for entertaining or enjoying on your own.

01of 24 Pomegranate Gimlets View Recipe Ina Garten is known for her legendary dinner parties, and these pomegranate gimlets are the perfect start to a meal. This fruity twist on the classic co*cktail is colorful and tart.

02of 24 French Apple Tart View Recipe Our senior digital editor, Jaime Milan, hates to bake—unless she's baking this simple and rustic dessert. Ina Garten says this fruity treat would be a part of her signature dinner party meal.

03of 24 Saffron Risotto with Butternut Squash View Recipe The roasted butternut squash gives this dish a little caramelized sweetness that makes it perfect for autumn.

04of 24 Cheddar Corn Chowder View Recipe Packed with crispy bacon, anti-inflammatory turmeric and tender potatoes, this soup is perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Pair it with half of a grilled cheese for a super cheesy, cozy meal.

05of 24 Lemon Chicken Breasts View Recipe Use this recipe for a supremely tasty meal-prep lineup. A sauce of garlic, thyme, lemon and white wine adds endless flavor to these chicken breasts.

07of 24 Whole Wheat & Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits View Recipe Treat your pup to gourmet-quality treats they'll love with this simple homemade biscuit recipe. This baking project requires just 20 minutes of active time.

08of 24 Italian Wedding Soup View Recipe This version of a classic swaps in chicken meatballs for the typical pork or beef variety for a leaner take—and Ina says it's her favorite cold-weather soup.

09of 24 Potato-Fennel Gratin View Recipe This easy alternative to mashed potatoes deserves a spot on your Thanksgiving menu—and it was on Ina's in 2020.

10of 24 Tomato Sandwiches with Basil Mayonnaise View Recipe The flavorful mayo on these sandwiches is easy to make, but it adds a whole new level of savory sauciness to this simple summer lunch.

11of 24 Giant Crinkled Chocolate Chip Cookies View Recipe This recipe uses a sheet-pan banging method to bake these soft, yet crispy, cookies into a perfectly crinkly treat. Ina says they're a perfect after-school snack—but we'd bet they're pretty good anytime.

12of 24 Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo View Recipe This recipe from Ina Garten's cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, is a citrusy, comforting weeknight dinner. Watch Jennifer Garner and Garten cook their way through the dish on Garner's Instagram #PretendCookingShow.

13of 24 Butternut Squash & Ricotta Toast View Recipe Ina calls this open-faced sandwich her "favorite fall lunch"—and as luck would have it, it takes just four ingredients to make and comes together in a matter of minutes.

14of 24 Tuscan White Bean Soup View Recipe This cozy winter soup is packed with veggies and flavored with a little pancetta or bacon for a pop of savory flavor.

15of 24 Heirloom Tomatoes with Herbed Ricotta View Recipe Fans say this no-cook recipe is "through-the-roof delicious," and it's just about the most perfect summer dinner we could imagine.

16of 24 Summer Garden Pasta View Recipe This easy summer recipe comes together in under 15 minutes and is full of flavor, thanks to in-season ingredients like cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.

17of 24 Overnight Mac and Cheese View Recipe This overnight pantry recipe may sound complicated—but it's actually "so easy," Ina says. This creamy and decadent dish might just be the ultimate comfort food.

18of 24 Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus View Recipe This cheesy, peppery side dish can be on your table in less than 15 minutes. The lemon juice spritzed on top adds a little brightness to the veggies that will have you scraping your plate.

19of 24 Beef Bourguignon View Recipe Ina's take on Julia Child's version of this French classic cuts down on the time significantly, so this cozy beef stew can be yours any night of the week.

20of 24 Tomato & Goat Cheese Crostata View Recipe When we saw Stanley Tucci try this recipe out, we knew we had to get our hands on it. The cheesy tart is packed with juicy tomatoes for a perfect summer dish.

21of 24 10-Minute Fig and Goat Cheese Toast View Recipes This recipe is definitely in contention for the ultimate summer appetizer—and it only requires five ingredients.

22of 24 Cauliflower Toasts View Recipe Ina doesn't consider herself much of a fan of cauliflower—unless it's a part of this delicious first course. Cauliflower, mascarpone, Gruyère, prosciutto and seasonings make these little toasts the perfect bite.

23of 24 Warm Dates with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto View Recipe You only need three ingredients for this fancy, yet simple, bite-size appetizer—and it only takes 30 minutes to make.