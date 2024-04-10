24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (2024)

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time filled with friends, family, and feasting—and a lot of cooking. So much cooking, and often only one oven in which to do it all. So, how to do it all? Planning.

Making some dishes in advance will take the pressure off pacing and allow you to be present and enjoy the holiday. Luckily, nearly every element of the meal (aside from the turkey) can be made days ahead and chilled or frozen. Whether you are the sole chef de cuisine or contributing to a potluck, these make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes come to the rescue.

Be sure to map out which make-ahead dishes will require heating, so you know you have stovetop or oven space.

01of 24

Sweet Potato Mash

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (1)

Sweet potatoes are luscious and creamy on their own, so they don’t even need milk or cream when mashed, just a few tablespoons of butter. This makes them even easier to reheat, since there’s no risk of curdling the dairy. If they are too thick when you reheat, add a bit of water and/or a drizzle of olive oil to loosen them up.

View Recipe

02of 24

Juniper-and-Gin Gravlax

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (2)

Gravlax makes any occasion special, and homemade gravlax takes Thanksgiving snack platters to a whole new level. This one has subtle floral flavors, thanks to the gin and juniper berries. The salmon needs three days to cure, so it’s a perfect make-ahead appetizer for the holidays.

View Recipe

03of 24

Twice-Baked Potato-and-Raclette Casserole

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (3)

This rich, dense potato casserole is inspired by the flavors of fondue—luscious mashed potatoes are mixed with melty raclette, cream cheese and sour cream. They’re super moist and creamy, so they can easily be reheated before topping with crispy potato skins and fresh chives.

View Recipe

04of 24

Citrus-Glazed Pumpkin-Carrot Cake

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (4)

Both the pumpkin and fresh carrots in this batter keep the cake nice and moist, making it the ideal make-ahead holiday dessert. Drizzle on the tangy citrus glaze a few hours before you plan to serve dessert.

View Recipe

05of 24

Herb-Cheese Palmiers

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (5)

Greet your holiday guests with these flaky elephant ears. Each layer of puff pastry is coated with cheddar, parmesan, and fresh seasonal herbs. They’re best served at room temperature, so make them ahead to clear out some oven space on the big day.

View Recipe

Easy Pie Crust

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (6)

It's just not Thanksgiving without pie! You can make and freeze pie crusts up to a month in advance so that putting together your favorite pumpkin, pecan, and apple pies for the big day will be a snap.

View Recipe

07of 24

Orange-Scented Cranberry Sauce

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (7)

Fresh cranberries, sugar, and orange zest and juice make a simple, deeply flavored cranberry sauce. Stored in an airtight container, this sauce will keep in the refrigerator for a week.

  • Get our Other Cranberry Sauce Recipes

View Recipe

08of 24

Dinner Rolls

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (8)

These moist, tender dinner rolls are rich with eggs and butter. Once the dough is shaped, it can be wrapped tightly and frozen for up to two months before Thanksgiving. When ready to bake, simply add two hours to the second rising.

View Recipe

09of 24

Gingery Beet Soup

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (9)

Warming ginger adds tingling heat to this velvety and festive red soup. It needs only a final flourishing swirl of tangy yogurt before serving.

View Recipe

10of 24

Pumpkin Cheesecake

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (10)

Two popular favorites—pumpkin pie and cheesecake—are rolled into one delightful dessert. Cheesecake keeps well in the refrigerator for several days, and it also freezes nicely. To thaw, simply place it in the refrigerator 24 hours before you wish to serve it.

View Recipe

11of 24

White Wine Gravy

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (11)

No need to wait for the turkey to come out of the oven before making this gravy. It relies on store-bought chicken broth and white wine for its rich, savory flavor. Refrigerate the gravy in an airtight container for up to three days, and warm in the microwave just before serving.

View Recipe

Tamari-and-Maple-Roasted Almonds

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (12)

Tamari is similar to soy sauce, with a richer, softer flavor. Mixing it with maple syrup creates an irresistible sweet-savory glaze for roasted almonds in this easy, make-ahead Thanksgiving appetizer. Once cooled, store the almonds in an airtight container for up to a week.

View Recipe

13of 24

Roasted Vegetables with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (13)

Roasted cauliflower, Romanesca, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts get a sophisticated finish from a pomegranate vinaigrette and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. Wash and trim the vegetables, and make the vinaigrette, up to two days in advance.

View Recipe

14of 24

Cornbread and Sausage Stuffing

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (14)

  • This sage-seasoned cornbread and sausage stuffing gets a creamy texture from the addition of eggs. It can be assembled and refrigerated, baked or unbaked, for two days.

View Recipe

15of 24

Luxurious Mashed Potatoes

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (15)

Generous doses of butter and cream make these mashed potatoes suited to a special occasion. Make them a day in advance and refrigerate in a baking dish. Twenty minutes before serving, cover the dish with foil and heat in the oven at 350 degrees.

View Recipe

16of 24

Sausage-Stuffed Onions

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (16)

These crowd-pleasing and succulent stuffed onions can be made and chilled a day ahead. Thirty minutes before serving add the cheese topping and bake to heat through.

View Recipe

17of 24

Marinated Mushrooms

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (17)

Marinated in lemon juice, white-wine vinegar, fresh oregano, and olive oil, these mushrooms taste even better when made a few days before serving. Serve this easy appetizer with olives and a selection of cheeses.

View Recipe

18of 24

Cranberry-Poached Pears

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (18)

Refrigerated in their poaching liquid, these cranberry-kissed pears will keep for up to three days. Serve them with crème fraîche or cinnamon ice cream for a refreshing Thanksgiving dessert.

View Recipe

19of 24

Sweet Potato and Sage-Butter Casserole

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (19)

In this Thanksgiving side dish, mashed Yukon gold and sweet potatoes are enriched with sage-infused butter and milk and then baked under a topping of crisp breadcrumbs. Make the potato mixture two days in advance and add the breadcrumbs just before baking.

View Recipe

20of 24

Shredded Brussels-Sprout Salad with Hazelnut Crunch

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (20)

A make-ahead salad—yes, really! This crunchy Brussels sprout salad can be prepped one to two days ahead. The delicious hazelnut crunch can be made and stored in an airtight container and the Brussels washed, chopped, and stored in resealable plastic bags. Toss the salad and top with the crunch while the turkey is resting.

View Recipe

21of 24

Potato and Mushroom Pie

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (21)

As a substantial side or stand-alone dish this impressive pie is filled with seasonal mushrooms, hearty potatoes, and the best cheeses. It can be made a day ahead, and heated before serving.

View Recipe

22of 24

Lemon Vinaigrette

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (22)

This versatile, bright-tasting lemon and olive oil vinaigrette will keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Use it to dress up Thanksgiving side dishes like sautéed green beans, Brussels sprouts, spinach, or salad greens garnished with dried cherries and toasted hazelnuts.

View Recipe

23of 24

Cauliflower Gratin

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (23)

Tender cauliflower is surrounded by Gruyère cheese sauce under a crunchy coat of breadcrumbs in this make-ahead Thanksgiving side dish. Make the cauliflower and cheese sauce mixture up to two days in advance; top with breadcrumbs just before baking.

View Recipe

24of 24

Picholine Olives with Roasted Garlic and Red Onion

24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big Day (24)

Olives are bathed in a mixture of olive oil, roasted garlic, champagne vinegar, red onion, bay leaves, and cracked peppercorns. Prepare this easy, make-ahead Thanksgiving appetizer up to a week in advance and bring back to room temperature just before serving.

View Recipe

