24 of Our Most Delicious Brussels Sprouts Recipes (2024)

From fall until February, in-season Brussels sprouts are piled in green heaps at supermarkets, on farmers' market tables, and tucked neatly into little cardboard nests beneath coverlets of cellophane at the local grocery. Sometimes they are sold attached dramatically to their giant, sturdy stems.

Because Brussels sprouts still carry with them the faintest whiff of a bad reputation, we think it's only fair to reiterate that this little crucifer deserves far, far better than the notorious boiling to which it may have been subjected in the past. The characteristic nuttiness of Brussels sprouts is preserved if they are either boiled or steamed briefly until barely tender, sautéed, or roasted. Their tiny leaves and stout hearts turn sweet in dry heat with the addition of some fat or acid, and this quality is their most appealing. If you love a good crunch, raw Brussels sprouts are juicily crisp and extremely healthy. Reinterpret a classic big cabbage slaw, or pair them with avocado for contrasting softness.

Shopping and Storing Brussels Sprouts

When shopping for Brussels sprouts, look for bright-green sprout heads, as mushy sprouts yield less flavor. Choose sprout heads of roughly the same size so they'll cook evenly. Store unwashed Brussels sprouts in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Use them within three or four days.