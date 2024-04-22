24 of Our Most Delicious Brussels Sprouts Recipes (2024)

From fall until February, in-season Brussels sprouts are piled in green heaps at supermarkets, on farmers' market tables, and tucked neatly into little cardboard nests beneath coverlets of cellophane at the local grocery. Sometimes they are sold attached dramatically to their giant, sturdy stems.

Because Brussels sprouts still carry with them the faintest whiff of a bad reputation, we think it's only fair to reiterate that this little crucifer deserves far, far better than the notorious boiling to which it may have been subjected in the past. The characteristic nuttiness of Brussels sprouts is preserved if they are either boiled or steamed briefly until barely tender, sautéed, or roasted. Their tiny leaves and stout hearts turn sweet in dry heat with the addition of some fat or acid, and this quality is their most appealing. If you love a good crunch, raw Brussels sprouts are juicily crisp and extremely healthy. Reinterpret a classic big cabbage slaw, or pair them with avocado for contrasting softness.

Is your mouth watering yet? Find your new favorite Brussels sprout recipe in this list of favorites.

How to Cut Brussels Sprouts the Right Way

Shopping and Storing Brussels Sprouts

When shopping for Brussels sprouts, look for bright-green sprout heads, as mushy sprouts yield less flavor. Choose sprout heads of roughly the same size so they'll cook evenly. Store unwashed Brussels sprouts in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Use them within three or four days.

Brussels Sprout, Apple, and Bacon Hash

Roasting vegetables and fruits intensifies their natural sweetness. Bacon adds the perfect touch of mouthwatering savoriness.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Honey-Chipotle Glaze

They're addictive—roasted then tossed with the dynamic combination of chipotle in adobo, honey, and soy sauce, this side might become the center of attention.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Grapes with Walnuts

We can't get enough of this sweet and savory side. Balsamic vinegar and fresh thyme really make the flavors of the sprouts and grapes pop.

Warm Brussels-Sprout Dip

Try Brussels in place of spinach in a delicious, party-ready dip. This is a lighter take on the ever-popular creamy dip, using Neufchâtel cheese and Greek yogurt along with Parmigiano-Reggiano sprinkled on top for extra oomph.

Crisp Brussels Sprout Leaves

Separating Brussels sprouts into individual leaves allows them to roast up quickly. A handful of walnuts and a showering of grated Pecorino Romano cheese add intrigue.

Raw Swiss Chard, Cabbage, and Brussels Sprout Salad

Eating more greens is easy if you have this recipe in your arsenal! A bright dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon, and soy sauce, plus shaved Pecorino Romano and toasted walnuts, take cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and Swiss chard to new heights.

Crispy Brussels-Sprout Rösti

Whether you serve this crispy potato and Brussels sprout pancake as an appetizer or for brunch; either way, it will be a winner.

Smoky Brussels Sprout Gratin

A rich smoked-Gouda sauce plus finely grated aged Gouda take this decadent Brussels sprout dish to the next level.

Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Rutabaga with Hazelnuts

Give underrated rutabaga some love this season by roasting it with Brussels sprouts and tossing the whole shebang with a maple glaze. A sprinkling of toasted hazelnuts lends richness and crunch.

Brussels-Sprout Tacos

Brussels make a surprisingly good, mineral-rich stand-in for chicken or beef in these tacos. Use our Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Honey-Chipotle Glaze for the filling along with avocado. Doesn't that sound good?

Brussels Sprout Salad with Avocado and Pumpkin Seeds

Avocado's creaminess is a voluptuous partner for raw leaves of Brussels sprouts topped with rich pumpkin seeds. Lemon and its pungent zest create a vibrant dressing with mustard.

Spicy Shrimp and Brussels Sprout Stir-Fry

The unexpected addition of Brussels sprouts to stir-fry standards such as bean sprouts, scallions, and shrimp brings a welcome change to your dinner routine.

Brussels Sprout-Lemon Pizza

Brussels sprouts make for a crispy, chewy pizza topping. Lemon slices, ever so slightly caramelized, add zing.

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad

Have you tried shredding Brussels sprouts? The texture is irresistible, especially when topped with a splash of lemon juice and a sprinkle of pecorino.

Seared Scallops with Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Hazelnut Vinaigrette

We can't think of a more elegant supper than these seared scallops on a bed of roasted Brussels sprouts. A zingy hazelnut vinaigrette ties all the flavors together beautifully.

Shaved Brussels Sprout, Meyer Lemon, and Quinoa Salad

Seeking a new lunch salad? Look no further than this healthy Brussels sprouts number. Quinoa and walnuts give it heft, and you can make it up to three days in advance.

Whole-Wheat Pasta with Brussels Sprouts and Mushrooms

Add shredded Brussels sprouts and meaty mushrooms to your whole-grain pasta for a quick and super nutritious weeknight meal.

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

This delicious seasonal vegetable becomes sweet and nutty when browned. For the best flavor and texture, sauté the sprouts and season with lemon just before serving.

Brussels Sprouts with Maple and Cayenne

Turn up the volume on simple roasted Brussels sprouts with fiery cayenne pepper and sweet maple syrup in this sheet pan side. It's the perfect partner for any pork dish.

Quick Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Wondering what else you can throw onto your baking sheet when roasting Brussels sprouts? We recommend pears, shallots, and fresh thyme. They make a lovely chorus of sweet and savory flavors.

Barley with Brussels Sprouts, Spinach, and Edamame

Like fried rice but way better for you, thanks to the barley and copious amount of greens. Chopped cashews give the dish the perfect amount of crunch.

Spiced Lemony Brussels Sprouts

Curry powder adds extra oomph to lemony crisp-tender Brussels sprouts. The side dish pairs well with all manner of roasted meats, not just Thanksgiving turkey.

Salad with Pancetta Crisps, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, and Pear

Crisp pancetta slices complement tender Brussels sprouts in this main-dish salad. Find delicately salty ricotta salata at cheese shops or use fresh goat cheese.

Shredded Brussels-Sprout Salad With Hazelnut Crunch

This simple slaw-like salad features shredded Brussels sprouts paired with caramelized hazelnuts and fresh lemon juice.

