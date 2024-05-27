24 tofu recipes that will convert you to a fanatic of this meatless protein – Roamilicious (2024)

Looking to eat healthier? You won’t miss any of the flavor with these amazing tofu recipes!

Gosh, tofu is amazing. Cook it right, and you’ll get a bunch of super tasty options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and even an occasional sneaky snack. Thankfully, tofu’s mild taste goes pretty much with anything, and it makes every meal protein-rich.

If you’re looking for tofu cooking ideas, take a look at these healthy and delicious recipes. I’ve hand-picked them for you so you try cooking tofu in various ways. So, I invite you to try these 24 recipes to get this awesome, protein-rich, goodness working for you.

Table of Contents If you’re looking for tofu cooking ideas, take a look at these healthy and delicious recipes. I’ve hand-picked them for you so you try cooking tofu in various ways. So, I invite you to try these 24 recipes to get this awesome, protein-rich, goodness working for you. Spicy Tofu – Rhian’s Recipes Tofu Katsu Curry – Rhian’s Recipes Vegan Tofu Pasta Salad – Mashup Mom Crispy Tofu Tacos – Chisel and Fork Tofu Tikka Masala – Masala Herb Tofu Eggplant Curry – This Delicious House Curry Noodles, Tofu, and Mushrooms – Food Al Sriracha Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry – Food Al General Tso’s Tofu – Domestic Superhero Tofu Lettuce Wraps – Tried and True Tofu Nuggets – Slap Dash Mom Curried Tofu Fried Rice – Easy Cooking With Molly Asian Quinoa with Broccoli and Tofu – Turning the Clock Back Black Bean and Tofu Burger – Plant Basked and Broke Tandoori Tofu and Jackfruit Kebabs Sheet Pan Dinner – Vegan Lovlie Nashville Hot Tofu Nuggets – Rabbits and Wolves Sesame Tofu with Broccoli – Veggie Society Hot Pepper Tofu – Simple Veganista Mango Burrito Bowls with Crispy Tofu – Cookie and Kate Vegan Butter ‘Chicken’ – Running on Real Food Chipotle Lime Tofu – Vegan Travel Eats Lemon Pepper Tofu Cutlets – Plant Power Couple Spicy Peanut Tofu Bowls – Pinch of Yum Korean Tofu Soup – Choosing Chia

Spicy Tofu – Rhian’s Recipes

On the table in just 25 minutes! You’ll love Spicy Tofu, a salty-sweet, moderately spicy, and loaded-with-flavor recipe. The perfect combination of the sweet agave, the crispy tofu, and a sweet chili Sriracha.

Tofu Katsu Curry – Rhian’s Recipes

My favorite way of cooking Japanese Katsu is with pan-fried tofu and aromatic curry sauce. Much easier to make than the traditional version, this vegan take on Tofu Katsu Curry replaces chicken with tofu and is both gluten- and sugar-free.

Vegan Tofu Pasta Salad – Mashup Mom

Salads are perfect because they bring a little bit of everything. Do you agree? Then I’ve gotta give you this one.

When I made it for the first time, I found something amazing. The pressed tofu captured the marinade and added a unique, unbelievable taste to the dish. Sounds interesting? Then check out how to make this easy, healthy and low-carb salad with extra firm tofu.

Crispy Tofu Tacos – Chisel and Fork

Change up your taco Tuesday!

I didn’t think one could have crispy tacos made with tofu until this wonderful recipe. Take a look and you’ll see how to make delicious tacos with crunchy tofu paired with corn, black beans, and Cilantro cream sauce within an hour.

Tofu Tikka Masala – Masala Herb

A gluten- and grain-free take on the popular chicken tikka masala. Easy to make in a single pot but extremely flavorful thanks to creamy tomato sauce. A perfect recipe for a weeknight dinner.

Tofu Eggplant Curry – This Delicious House

Flavorful and moderately spicy tomato sauce decorated with firm, thoroughly pressed tofu cubes. Served over cooked rice, it’s a great option for a stay-in-home dinner.

Do you like spicy noodles? You certainly will after trying this one. This easy to make, creamy soup is satisfying and guaranteed to warm you up really nice.

Sriracha Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry – Food Al

Quick and easy dish for a healthy weeknight dinner!

For all Sriracha and spicy food lovers out there, I’ve prepared one more perfect Friday party dish. Green beans, cubed tofu, and carrots make up a great mix, which, spiced up with a spicy sauce, is absolutely delicious.

General Tso’s Tofu – Domestic Superhero

What a lovely spicy treat this tofu recipe is!

Spicy, savory, and ridiculously tasty. The biggest thing that I love about vegan Tsos tofu is the versatility. You can fry it, bake it, or make it crispy, and serve on various kinds of rice and vegetables.

Tofu Lettuce Wraps – Tried and True

Host a party and delight your guests by letting them wrap delicious tofu mixture in lettuce leaves. The choice of the top is up to you, but I recommend sriracha to bring some spiciness.

Tofu Nuggets – Slap Dash Mom

Hankering for nuggets? Try these vegetarian ones!

At first, I didn’t know what to expect from this vegan recipe, but it turned out to be very tasty. Baked crispy nuggets seasoned with your favorite spices are a great appetizer for a party or a movie night.

Curried Tofu Fried Rice – Easy Cooking With Molly

Forget Indian takeout food. This tofu-added fried rice recipe is very easy to make and loved by many people out there. My recommendation: double the recipe measurements, you’re definitely going to need more if your folks are huge rice eaters.

Asian Quinoa with Broccoli and Tofu – Turning the Clock Back

In this 30-min recipe, quinoa and tofu come together to give you lots of protein and energy. Very easy and simple to cook, the dish is incredibly flavorful thanks to fresh broccoli and an Asian-inspired soy sauce.

Black Bean and Tofu Burger – Plant Basked and Broke

If you enjoy burgers, you gotta try this tofu burger

Okay, veggie burger lovers, this one’s for you. If you’d like one more great recipe to experiment, give this one a try: it’s an extremely juicy and flavorful burger topped with the creamiest sauce.

Tandoori Tofu and Jackfruit Kebabs Sheet Pan Dinner – Vegan Lovlie

Yum tandoori spiced tofu sheet pan recipe!

Tofu is a perfect ingredient for delicious, low-fat vegan kebabs. These ones are made from jackfruit, tandoori masala marinade, and thick creamy vegan yogurt. Don’t forget bamboo sticks, too, for the perfect barbeque experience and a nice Instagram pic 🙂

Nashville Hot Tofu Nuggets – Rabbits and Wolves

Nashville hot tofu, say whaaat?

Looking for super crunchy vegan nuggets? Look no more. These delicious Nashville-style nuggets are baked yet incredibly crispy and crunchy. Ideal as appetizers, dinners, and pretty much everything in between.

Sesame Tofu with Broccoli – Veggie Society

Seasame tofu with Broccoli

Looking for recipes with maple syrup sauces? Take a look at this. Sesame tofu with steamed broccoli is healthy and flavorful tofu made with oil-free, savory sesame sauce with maple syrup. A perfect side meal for olive oil mashed potatoes or brown rice.

Hot Pepper Tofu – Simple Veganista

How gorgeous does this tofu recipe look?

Now, let’s finally add some black paper to the mix. I’ve simplified this recipe and changed it to make sure it’s as healthy as it can be. So, pan-fried tofu, maple syrup-sweetened tamari sauce, and a vegan-friendly pepper of your choice, and you’ll get yourself introduced to a whole new world of flavor.

Mango Burrito Bowls with Crispy Tofu – Cookie and Kate

Tofu Burrito Bowl (liven up your meatless Monday)

The summer is approaching! That’s why I included these mango and tofu “Burrito” bowls, which are a perfect summertime dish. Feel free to make your bowls with red pepper flakes, green onions, and avocado.

Vegan Butter ‘Chicken’ – Running on Real Food

I was trying to make super easy and delicious butter tofu chicken nuggets. Can say with great confidence: this meat-free recipe will help you to get tofu taste like juicy and tender chicken.

Chipotle Lime Tofu – Vegan Travel Eats

If you like spicy and smoky, make this tofu recipe

This is a vegetarian take on chipotle lime steak. Combines chipotle, lime, veggie broth, tofu cubes, and spices. I found it to be a great and healthy way to satisfy the cravings of any vegetarian.

Lemon Pepper Tofu Cutlets – Plant Power Couple

Tofu cutlets go well with salads, sandwiches, pasta, bowls, rice, almost anything. It’s really simple: you take pressed tofu, slice it into nicely shaped cutlets, and marinate them in a bath of incredible flavors.

Spicy Peanut Tofu Bowls – Pinch of Yum

If you love peanut butter, you have to try this Tofu recipe

Oh, so many things you can do with a sheet pan of veggies and tofu. Spicy peanut tofu bowls is one of the best ones. As many other tofu recipes, it’s simple. When you add peanut sauce and rice to this mix, you’ll end up with delicious bowls of goodness you’ll want to take for lunches later.

Korean Tofu Soup – Choosing Chia

I’m not obsessed with Korean recipes, but this tofu soup makes me fall in love with them. This one really stands out in the family of Korean soup and stew recipes because … Well, on behalf of my taste buds, it’s super aromatic and makes tofu just melt in your mouth! Oh yeah.

Author’s bio. Daniela McVicker is a psychologist and family counselor. She is also a freelance writer and a contributor to Topwritersreview. Her passion is writing about leading a healthy family life and helping people enjoy their lives to the fullest.