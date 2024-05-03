24 Traditional Amish Recipes You'll LOVE!! | Montana Happy (2024)

24 Traditional Amish Recipes offers you a variety of tasty dishes like casseroles, breakfast recipes, and dessert recipes to wow your family and friends. Amish cooking at its finest!

“Growing up around Amish farmland, I enjoyed the opportunity to witness firsthand their love of family, of the domestic arts – sewing, quilting, cooking, baking – as well as seeing them live out their tradition of faith in such a unique way.” Beverly Lewis

When digging into an authentic Amish meal, you’ll find that most of the ingredients in the recipe are local, and that flavor shines through. Comfort food the whole family loves.

Well-loved recipes that are passed down from each generation to the next. You don’t have to have a barn-raising to enjoy the delicious meals from life on the farm.

Instead of looking for Amish dishes on Pinterest individually, I’ve put together some different types of recipes to drool over.

Traditional Amish Casserole Recipes

Casseroles are a staple in Amish meals. They are usually hearty and feature ingredients like creamy egg noodles, cheddar cheese, ground beef, and potato combinations.

Amish home-cooking recipes are legendary. Finding the best one to start with is a difficult choice.

Traditional Amish Breakfast Recipes

Lunch and dinner aren’t the only meals that feature casseroles. Breakfast casseroles are also a hearty breakfast in Amish country.

Filling recipes like Amish baked oatmeal, waffles, and corn cakes are just some of the items you will find coming out of an Amish kitchen to give you substance for the day ahead.

Traditional Amish Dinner Recipes

Food recipes like Amish meatloaf, pork chops, and homemade dumplings are just some comfort foods served in Lancaster county. Side dishes like homemade bread, homemade dumplings, and Amish potato salad are also great recipes.

Traditional Amish Desserts Recipes

Homemade sheet cakes, sugar pies, delicious cookies, Amish apple dumplings, caramel corn, shoofly pie, and whoopie pies are some of the fun endings of a beautiful meal in the world of the Amish dinner.

The Featured Authentic Amish Recipes Include:

1) Amish Traditional Whoopie Pies

2) Amish Macaroni Salad

3) Amish Potato Stuffing recipe

4) Amish Country Casserole

5) Amish Peanut Butter Buttercream Whoopie Pies

6) Amish Corn Cob Jelly

7) Amish White Bread

8) Amish Broccoli Cauliflower Salad

9) Amish Baked Spaghetti

10) Amish Soft Pretzel Recipe

11) Amish Cinnamon Rolls

12) Amish Ham Pot Pie

13) Amish Red Beet Eggs

14) Amish Homemade Fastnachts Recipe

15) Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken and Dumplings

16) Amish Rhubarb Custard Pie

17) Amish Friendship bread

18) Amish Apple Fry Pie Recipe

19) Amish Chicken and Noodles

20) Pennsylvania Shoo Fly Cake

21) Amish Hot Bacon Dressing

22) Amish Streusel Kuchen

23) Amish Sugar Cookies

24) Amish Breakfast Casserole

Here are the 24 Best Amish Recipes to try:

Let me know in the comments below if you have tried any of these recipes. What is your favorite recipe from Amish communities you like to make?

