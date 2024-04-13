24 Vegan Traybake Recipes (2024)

Posted on Published: August 20, 2021 - Last updated: September 18, 2023 This post may contain affiliate links

This list of the best vegan traybake recipes is sure to have something for everyone. It includes cakes, cookie tray bakes, chocolate brownies, flapjacks, fridge cakes and more!

Is there anything more British than a good ole’ tray bake?

I’m not exactly sure why but I’ve always found tray bake desserts nostalgic and comforting. Perhaps it’s because they remind me of school lunches, because practically every single day you’d get a square-shaped slice of cake in a different flavour.

Because I have so many vegan traybake desserts on the blog now, I’ve created this list of all of my favourites to share with you. All of the recipes are super easy and use simple ingredients. I hope you enjoy!

The best vegan traybake recipes

Alongside the typical baking equipment, you’ll need an 8×10-inch baking tray for these recipes. Click on the title of each recipe to get the full list of ingredients and instructions.

1. Vanilla sponge cake with sprinkles

This is also known as Tottenham cake or ‘school dinner cake’ to those of us in the UK! It’s a vanilla sponge cake baked in a tray, topped with a simple water icing and colourful sprinkles. If you really want to go old-school, serve it with homemade vegan custard.

2. Chocolate ganache cake

This tasty chocolate tray bake cake is similar to the sprinkle sponge cake above but has a little cocoa powder and ganache added to it. It’s super easy to make and would make a great cake for a child’s birthday party.

3. Coffee and walnut cake

A super light and fluffy coffee tray bake cake with walnuts sprinkled throughout and dairy-free cream cheese frosting on top. It’s great with a hot drink on a cold day!

4. Gluten-free lemon drizzle cake

A gluten-free version of my popular lemon tray cake. It’s so easy to make and you don’t need any unusual ingredients! Moist, zesty and perfectly sweet.

5. Sticky toffee pudding

A rich pudding cake topped with a sticky toffee sauce. This is one of the most popular desserts in the UK and it’s one of my personal favourites, especially near Christmas time! Made with dates and brown sugar for extra indulgence.

6. Sticky Biscoff pudding

This recipe is much like the sticky toffee pudding but is made with Lotus Biscoff spread and cookies instead of dates. It still has the sticky, decadent texture but is good if you fancy something a little different to the traditional sticky pudding.

7. Millionaire’s shortbread

Another British classic, also known as caramel slice! I couldn’t have a list of vegan tray bakes without this one. It has a crunchy shortbread base, a gooey caramel filling and a hard chocolate topping.

8. Lemon drizzle cake

This is one of the most popular recipes on my blog to date! I have to admit, this lemon drizzle tray bake is not the prettiest cake I’ve ever photographed but I’ll let the multiple 5-star reviews do the talking for this one!

9. Chewy chocolate brownies

If you live in the UK and like brownies, you’ll have probably come across BBC Good Food’s ‘best ever chocolate brownies’. Well, this is my vegan version of that recipe and I think it’s pretty close to the real deal.

10. Mint Chocolate brownies

A dairy-free, eggless take on vegan ‘After Eight’ brownies. Flavoured with peppermint extract and vegan thin mints, these are a must for all mint chocolate lovers!

11. Peanut butter brownies

Classic chocolate brownies with peanut butter drizzled on top. The perfect combo! These brownies set super firm, chewy and fudgy.

12. Flapjacks

These oaty bars of deliciousness are another British classic. This vegan version is super easy to make and contains just 4 ingredients. If you use gluten-free oats, you’ve got yourself an easy gluten-free tray bake too.

13. Ginger flapjacks

Just like the regular flapjacks but with some ginger added for a warming alternative! These are perfect for enjoying during the colder weather.

14. Vegan Cookie tray bake

I made this vegan cookie tray bake at Easter time using dairy-free chocolate eggs. But you can substitute those for chocolate chips or any other mix-ins you like for a tasty treat that can be enjoyed year-round.

15. Ginger cake

A spiced, fluffy sponge cake topped with vegan cream cheese frosting. And best of all, no treacle is needed for this recipe! Great all year round but I especially love baking it during the festive season.

16. Jam and coconut sponge cake

Light and fluffy sponge topped with strawberry jam and desiccated coconut. A nostalgic treat for anyone who enjoyed school meals!

17. Chocolate orange cookie bars

Another cookie tray bake, these chocolate orange bars are sure to be loved by all. They are super easy to make and the flavour is great for the festive season.

18. Banana traybake cake

Banana bread all dressed up! A lighter, fluffier version of banana bread, topped with dairy-free cream cheese frosting. Perfect for serving a crowd.

19. Chocolate traybake with buttercream

Much like the chocolate ganache traybake but this one is with buttercream instead. This one is perfect for kid’s parties because it’s so simple and easy.

20. Biscoff cake

A fluffy Biscoff cake topped with cream Biscoff frosting. A great alternative to traditional birthday cake.

Vegan fridge tray “bakes”

I know, I know, a no-bake tray bake is a bit of an oxymoron! But I find that when a lot of people here are talking about vegan traybakes, they actually mean the no-bake chocolate biscuit-y treats that are made in a tray. So here are 4 of my favourites!

21. Chocolate tiffin

The staple of all vegan fridge cakes, the chocolate tiffin! A mix of “buttery”, chocolatey goodness with Digestive biscuit pieces and raisins sprinkled throughout.

22. Oreo tiffin

If you don’t fancy raisins in your tiffin, try this Oreo version instead. It uses dairy-free white chocolate chips in place of the dried fruit.

23. Biscoff tiffin

This Lotus Biscoff version of chocolate tiffin uses a mix of Digestives and Biscoff biscuits as the base, and is topped with dairy-free white chocolate and melted Biscoff spread.

24. Rocky road

Rocky road is quite similar to tiffin but it has the delicious addition of mini marshmallows. You can also add pretzels and sweet and salty popcorn like I did when I created my recipe. I absolutely loved it and it got rave reviews from everyone else who tried it.

I hope you enjoy these vegan traybake recipes. If you make any of them at home, please let me know how it goes by leaving a comment or rating below. Happy baking! xo