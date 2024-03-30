24 Whole30 Breakfast Recipes + Ultimate Whole30 Must-Haves Giveaway (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

These Whole30 breakfast recipes will have you antsy to start a round! With both savory and sweet Whole30 breakfast recipes, there’s definitely something for everyone here. Try some of my favorite Whole30 breakfast recipes and let me know which is your favorite! To enter the Whole30 giveaway, scroll down or click here.

Two exciting things:

I’m doing a Whole30 starting in August, and I want you to join me! And… I’m doing the Whole30 Must-Haves Ultimate Giveaway to celebrate!

AND a fresh box of Melissa’s Produce, specifically designed to inspire you to create nutrient-dense, creative, and delicious dishes on your Whole30 journey.

Yep, I know just how overwhelming starting your first (or fifteenth) Whole30 can be.So many things you need, or, rather, things that make taking on a revolutionary way of eating easier, more adaptive to our modern lives. You’ve got to replace that half and half or, worse, creamer. Pitch the butter, or, well, at least the butterfat. Break out the immersion blender ’cause it’smayo time, y’all.

So, to celebrate a new Whole30 and to reach a few goals I have for the 40 Aprons base, I’m packaging my favorite Whole30 must-haves and sending them to one lucky winner! To enter, scroll down and let me know you’ve liked or followed my platforms. A program will pick one entrant at random and, tada! A Whole30 care package sent straight to your doorstep.

Enter this giveaway by following the simple steps below, and one winner will receive a GIANT package of all the best Whole30 must-haves. Two runners-up will receive a copy of my Whole30 Starter Kit digital bundle, including my Total Whole30 Guide ebook, 4 weeks of meal plans and shopping lists, and an online support group.

Included in the grand prize package:

Plus even more that I can’t wait to share! Seriously, if this ultimate package of must-haves + my ebook and meal plans don’t make this the easiest Whole30 ever, I don’t know what will! So, so many thanks to these amazing brands for generously offering up products to very favorite people (that’s y’all!).

I’m also giving away 2 more copies of my Whole30 Starter Kit to 2 runners-up, which includes my Total Guide to the Whole30 eBook + 4 weeks of meal plans and shopping lists. I sell it on my site for $9.70, and it’severything you need to go into the Whole30 informed, empowered, and prepared. The runners up will also receive a special package from Nuttzo:NuttzoCrunchy Power Fuel,Nuttzobox of 2GO Power Fuel, andNuttzopaleo Chocolate Power Fuel (for celebrating on Day 31!). So cool.

Sweet Potato Whole30 Breakfast Bowl (absolutely perfect with seasonal cherries!) from 40 Aprons

Whole30 Sweet Potato Apple Breakfast Bake (my absolute FAVORITE) from 40 Aprons

Whole30 Breakfast Sandwiches (Whole30 McGriddles) from 40 Aprons

Whole30 Breakfast Bake with Sausage, Eggs, Spinach, and Mushroomsfrom 40 Aprons

Easy Apple Cinnamon Paleo Hot Cereal from Paleo Running Momma(technically, “cereal” is not Whole30 compliant – it’s considered SWYPO. So… use your discretion here)

Potato Avocado Toast with Perfectly Poached Eggsfrom The Organic Kitchen

Easy Whole30 Breakfast Sausage from 40 Aprons

Whole30 Breakfast Burrito from Cooking with Curls

Sweet Potato Toast from Family Food on the Table

Carrot Cake Breakfast Bake (omit the cream cheese glaze, of course) from 40 Aprons

Paleo Bacon Breakfast (with Kale, Plantains, and Egg) from Paleo4u.com

Spiralized Sweet Potato Egg in a Hole from Eat the Gains

Paleo Whole30 Sausage Gravy (omg) from Jays Baking Me Crazy

Strawberry Coconut Breakfast Bake from Wholesomelicious

Jalapeño Bacon Egg Cups from Paleo Leap

Sweet Potato Waffle Breakfast Sandwich from Fit Mitten Kitchen

Paleo Breakfast Casserole from Paleo Running Momma

Whole30 Apple Coconut Breakfast Bowl from Prevention RD

Sausage Pizza Egg Muffins from Paleo Running Momma

Paleo Plantain Apple Bacon Hash from Paleo Running Momma

Whole30 Breakfast Bowl from Bravo for Paleo

Turkey Apple Sausage Patties from The Real Food Dietitians

Whole30 Chia Seed Pudding from Lakeshore Lady

Sweet Potato Hash with Sausage and Eggs from Paleo Running Momma