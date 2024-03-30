24 Whole30 Breakfast Recipes + Ultimate Whole30 Must-Haves Giveaway (2024)

Home Blog Course Breakfast
Cheryl MalikPosted: 07/28/17Updated: 02/02/23
4 Comments
DFDairy FreeGFGluten FreePPaleo30Whole30
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
These Whole30 breakfast recipes will have you antsy to start a round! With both savory and sweet Whole30 breakfast recipes, there’s definitely something for everyone here. Try some of my favorite Whole30 breakfast recipes and let me know which is your favorite! To enter the Whole30 giveaway, scroll down or click here.
Two exciting things:
- I’m doing a Whole30 starting in August, and I want you to join me! And…
- I’m doing the Whole30 Must-Haves Ultimate Giveaway to celebrate!
AND a fresh box of Melissa’s Produce, specifically designed to inspire you to create nutrient-dense, creative, and delicious dishes on your Whole30 journey.
Yep, I know just how overwhelming starting your first (or fifteenth) Whole30 can be.So many things you need, or, rather, things that make taking on a revolutionary way of eating easier, more adaptive to our modern lives. You’ve got to replace that half and half or, worse, creamer. Pitch the butter, or, well, at least the butterfat. Break out the immersion blender ’cause it’smayo time, y’all.
So, to celebrate a new Whole30 and to reach a few goals I have for the 40 Aprons base, I’m packaging my favorite Whole30 must-haves and sending them to one lucky winner! To enter, scroll down and let me know you’ve liked or followed my platforms. A program will pick one entrant at random and, tada! A Whole30 care package sent straight to your doorstep.
Enter this giveaway by following the simple steps below, and one winner will receive a GIANT package of all the best Whole30 must-haves. Two runners-up will receive a copy of my Whole30 Starter Kit digital bundle, including my Total Whole30 Guide ebook, 4 weeks of meal plans and shopping lists, and an online support group.
Included in the grand prize package:
- MyWhole30 Starter Kit: Total Whole30 Guide ebook, 4 weeks of meal plans, shopping lists, and an online support group
- 4th and Heart 9-ounce jar of ghee
- 4th and Heart Ghee on the Go packets
- Nutpods Original Creamer
- Marion’s Kitchen Coconut Cream
- Big Tree Farms Coconut Aminos
- Pedersons Farms Fully Cooked Bacon
- Bare Bones Bone Broth
- NuttzoCrunchy Power Fuel
- Nuttzobox of 2GO Power Fuel
- Nuttzopaleo Chocolate Power Fuel (for celebrating on Day 31!)
- Primal Kitchen FoodsAvocado Oil Mayonnaise
- More goodies fromPrimal Kitchen Foods!
- Arazapaleo makeup goodies (to clean up that makeup drawer while you clean up your diet!)
- Epic Bars
- Lara Bars
- Tessemae’s BBQ Sauce
- Tessemae’s Ketchup
- Other possible Tessemae’s goodies!
- Pacific Foods Chicken Stock
- La Croixsparkling water
- Red Boat Fish Sauce
Plus even more that I can’t wait to share! Seriously, if this ultimate package of must-haves + my ebook and meal plans don’t make this the easiest Whole30 ever, I don’t know what will! So, so many thanks to these amazing brands for generously offering up products to very favorite people (that’s y’all!).
I’m also giving away 2 more copies of my Whole30 Starter Kit to 2 runners-up, which includes my Total Guide to the Whole30 eBook + 4 weeks of meal plans and shopping lists. I sell it on my site for $9.70, and it’severything you need to go into the Whole30 informed, empowered, and prepared. The runners up will also receive a special package from Nuttzo:NuttzoCrunchy Power Fuel,Nuttzobox of 2GO Power Fuel, andNuttzopaleo Chocolate Power Fuel (for celebrating on Day 31!). So cool.
Ultimate Whole30 Must-Haves Giveaway
Sweet Potato Whole30 Breakfast Bowl (absolutely perfect with seasonal cherries!) from 40 Aprons
Whole30 Sweet Potato Apple Breakfast Bake (my absolute FAVORITE) from 40 Aprons
Whole30 Breakfast Sandwiches (Whole30 McGriddles) from 40 Aprons
Whole30 Breakfast Bake with Sausage, Eggs, Spinach, and Mushroomsfrom 40 Aprons
Easy Apple Cinnamon Paleo Hot Cereal from Paleo Running Momma(technically, “cereal” is not Whole30 compliant – it’s considered SWYPO. So… use your discretion here)
Potato Avocado Toast with Perfectly Poached Eggsfrom The Organic Kitchen
Easy Whole30 Breakfast Sausage from 40 Aprons
Whole30 Breakfast Burrito from Cooking with Curls
Sweet Potato Toast from Family Food on the Table
Carrot Cake Breakfast Bake (omit the cream cheese glaze, of course) from 40 Aprons
Paleo Bacon Breakfast (with Kale, Plantains, and Egg) from Paleo4u.com
Spiralized Sweet Potato Egg in a Hole from Eat the Gains
Paleo Whole30 Sausage Gravy (omg) from Jays Baking Me Crazy
Strawberry Coconut Breakfast Bake from Wholesomelicious
Jalapeño Bacon Egg Cups from Paleo Leap
Sweet Potato Waffle Breakfast Sandwich from Fit Mitten Kitchen
Paleo Breakfast Casserole from Paleo Running Momma
Whole30 Apple Coconut Breakfast Bowl from Prevention RD
Sausage Pizza Egg Muffins from Paleo Running Momma
Paleo Plantain Apple Bacon Hash from Paleo Running Momma
Whole30 Breakfast Bowl from Bravo for Paleo
Turkey Apple Sausage Patties from The Real Food Dietitians
Whole30 Chia Seed Pudding from Lakeshore Lady
Sweet Potato Hash with Sausage and Eggs from Paleo Running Momma
Meet Cheryl Malik
In addition to being a certified health coach, certified yoga instructor, and mom of 3, Cheryl is also the recipe developer, editor-in-chief, food photographer, and passionate foodie behind 40 Aprons. Having spent the last 10+ years as a food blogger, she's become known for her flavorful recipes, detailed instructions, gorgeous photography, and down-to-earth approach to food and cooking in general.
Read more...
You may also like...
25 Whole30 Lent and Paleo Lent Recipes Recipes
15 Whole30 Breakfast Ideas
Whole30 Breakfast Sandwiches (Whole30 McGriddles)
Reader Interactions
Leave a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Melanie says
how do we sign up for whole 30 contest
Reply
Megan | 40 Aprons Team says
I’m so sorry, Melanie – this is a very old post (from 2017) and there is no active contest at this time.
Reply
Adam says
Love your site.
Reply
Cheryl Malik says
Thanks Adam 🙂
Reply