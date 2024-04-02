25+ Australia Day Recipes (2024)

Browse a collection of 25+ of the most popular Australian recipes... from Milo inspired desserts, to Tim Tam sweet treats, choc ripple cakes, iced vovo tarts, lamington ice-cream cake and more! Perfect for Australia Day or any 'Aussie' celebration.

Australian Tim Tam Recipes

It just wouldn't be a collection of popular Australian recipes without including everyone's favourite chocolate coated biscuits.

Our simple Tim Tam inspired recipes will take your packet of Tim Tams to a whole new level! From cheesecakes to cheesecake balls, fudge and more! Mix and match with your favourite Tim Tam flavour.

No-Bake Double Layer Tim Tam Cheesecake

Get your Tim Tam 'fix' with this delicious layered cheesecake and no need to turn the oven on. Because who wants to bake on a hot summers day, right?

Baileys Tim Tam Cheesecake Balls

For that 'adults only' after dinner sweet fix, these little treats are coated in chocolate and flavoured with smooth Baileys Irish cream.

White Chocolate Tim Tam Balls

When you just need to indulge in a sweet little treat, or you need a plate to share, these White Chocolate Tim Tam Balls are quick, easy - and delicious!

Tim Tam Microwave Fudge

Chocoholics beware! Take that packet of Tim Tams to another level. This literally takes five minutes to make - the hardest part is waiting for it to chill......

Peppermint Crisp Tim Tam Balls

These impressive little balls have a subtle peppermint flavour. The kids love them.....as well as the big kids! Super quick and easy too.

Caramel Tim Tam Balls

So many varieties of Tim Tam Biscuits mean there's plenty of super easy options to whip them into decadent little treats. No one can resist one......or two.....

Chocolate Ripple Cake Recipes

When it comes to Australian desserts, it doesn't get any more famous than a classic chocolate ripple cake! Made from a packet of Arnott's Choc Ripple biscuits smothered in whipped cream, chilled overnight... and then decorated with all your favourite Australian chocolates and berries!

Classic Chocolate Ripple Cake

This is one to make ahead of the day, great fun to make with the kids - or they can make it themselves and have fun decorating it!

Baileys Chocolate Ripple Cake

An 'adults only' version of the classic Chocolate Ripple Cake. Make a day ahead to soften and allow the flavour of Baileys to give it a subtle kick!

Salted Caramel Chocolate Ripple Cake

Jazz up the classic Chocolate Ripple Cake for Australia Day. Load it with Maltesers, popcorn and dripping with caramel sauce.....ahhh, sigh!

ANZAC Recipes

ANZAC stands for “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps” and whilst ANZAC biscuits are traditionally made to commemorate ANZAC Day on the 25th April each year, they are a classic Australian bake for any time. ANZAC biscuits and slices are super popular among Australian families... and make a great lunchbox treat!

* Please note that our ANZAC recipes have been approved for publishing by the Australian Department of Veterans Affairs.

Classic ANZAC Biscuits

Could you get any more Australian than ANZAC biscuits? Whip up a batch in no time - great with a cuppa for morning or afternoon tea - and everyone loves them!

Here's a twist on a classic! Take ANZAC's to a new level with flaked almonds and chocolate chips for an change.....still super easy, just more delicious!

These Almond & Choc Chip ANZAC Biscuits are the perfect combination of crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. YUM!

Chocolate Chip ANZAC Slice

And another variation....a one bowl wonder, still with that favourite munchy, crunchy flavour, and the kids will love the added chocolate chips.

Classic ANZAC Slice

Made from pantry staples and similar to traditional ANZAC biscuits, a slice can be quicker than biscuits but I'm sure they will be eaten just as quick!

Milo Inspired Australian Recipes

Milo is a malted milk powder made by Nestle. It's most often used in hot and cold drinks mixed with milk.... however it's also AMAZING in baking recipes! From slices to biscuits, fudge to balls and more!

Milo Mousse Chocolate Slice

Decadent as a dessert or sweet treat, this recipe has a light and creamy chocolate mousse texture that no mousse lover could resist. Not a bad effort from the humble Milo tin lurking in the cupboard.....

Milo Biscuits

The simplest pantry ingredients can be whipped into a kid pleaser in just 20 minutes. Jazz them up with a dab of white chocolate and sprinkles on top.

4 Ingredient Milo Weet-Bix Balls

Party time for kids of all ages (that means adults too!) These are so easy to make, and so easy to eat....and a good way to include the humble Weetbix to fill em' up too!

A no fuss, super easy recipe (that's what I like!!!!), and great to pop into lunchboxes. The kids will love them when you tell them they're made with Milo!

Easy Milo Balls

Another one the kids will devour with with true Milo energy! All pantry staples, the kids can help mix and roll 'em. Then enjoy!

Calling chocoholics....using an Aussie favourite, Tim Tams, and chocolate, this is a foolproof microwave fudge - you simply cannot go wrong!

More Classic Australian Recipes

Browse some of our most popular Australian inspired recipes here!

Wagon Wheel Slice

Our delicious layered slice takes inspiration from the iconic Arnott's Wagon Wheel biscuit, with layers of chocolate, marshmallow, jam and biscuit.

Lamington Ice-Cream Cake

Soft sponge lamington fingers covered in chocolate and coconut make the base of this delicious and simple ice-cream cake.

Clinkers Rocky Road

Everyone's favourite chocolate covered hard candy gets a chocolatey makeover in this simple rocky road recipe using Clinkers.

Salted Caramel Choc Ripple Tarts

Chocolate + caramel = a match made in sweet heaven!

Clinkers Slice

Our famous Clinkers Slice is completely no-bake and perfect for an Australia Day party!

Weet-Bix Slice

This simple slice is great for school lunch boxes ... and just as good for an Australia Day BBQ with friends.

Iced Vovo Tarts

Our sweet little iced vovo tarts are inspired by the famous Arnott's classic Iced Vovo biscuits. Jam, coconut, biscuit and marshmallow are the key ingredients in these yummy tarts!

