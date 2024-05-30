25+ Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)



Are you looking for some sweet Christmas cookie recipes this Holiday season? I found some of the best ones out there! With everything from quick sugar cookies to chocolate dipped butter cookies… I’m sure you’ll find a recipe here that fits what you’re looking for!

I’ve been making a lot of free printables lately, so if you’re in need of a simple meal planner to keep track of everything this Christmas… you can easily download them on the post below! I also included a few templates incase you’re doing any crafts too

Meal Planner Printable

Free Christmas Tree Template

Free Gingerbread Man Printable

Here are the Christmas cookies:

The Perfect Soft Gingerbread Cookies



Source: Savory Nothings

The holiday season brings the best recipes, and these Christmas gingerbread cookies are a must try this season! You’ll need about four hours to make about 50 of these but don’t worry about the process because this can be done in just 4 easy steps. Plus, this recipe includes other baking tips. I love how these turn out!

Christmas Butter Cookies



Source: Sugar Spun Run

The cherry on top of every family Christmas or holiday celebration is the dessert… or at least its what I look forward to the most! These butter cookies are no exception! They’re crisp, sweet, and easy to make… These are a must! To make them, you only need six ingredients and there’s no need to wait for them to chill in the fridge

Ginger Molasses Cookies



Source: I Heart Nap Time

Christmas in a bite?! It’s possible! These ginger molasses cookies are exactly that. Plus, they can be ready in just about 30 minutes. You can even add some Christmas-themed decorations on them to boost your holiday spirit. Ho-ho-ho!

Related Post: Christmas Appetizer Recipes

Hot Cocoa Cookies



Source: Glorious Treats

A chocolate dessert is the best kind of dessert, right!? These hot cocoa cookies are full of ooey gooey chocolate and are the perfect Christmas dessert! Their base is brownie-like and moist, and then you add things to top it all off like marshmallows, fudge glaze, and sprinkles. You most definitely need to check out these mouth-watering treats!

Christmas Cheesecake Cookies



Source: Yellow Bliss Road

Make some cheesecake cookies, but make them CHRISTMAS COLORS! These cookies are soft and creamy, sweet, and so incredibly amazing! To make them you’ll need some basic ingredients that you probably already have in the kitchen. Thirty minutes later, you have these delicious cookies!

Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies



Source: Food Folks & Fun

Are you ready for the best of the best chocolate chip cookies? You’ll definitely want to make these a part of your Christmas tradition! Everyone is bound to fall in love with them, and there will be no such thing as left-overs with these decadent chocolate chip cookies! Simple and easy… what’s better than that?!

Peanut Butter Blossoms



Source: Tastes of Lizzy T

Are you having family over for the holidays? Maybe a small group? If so, you have to make the most unforgettable cookies ever! These savory peanut butter blossoms will win over everyone’s hearts. Butter, peanut butter, sugar, and several other basic ingredients to make this easy… yet unforgettable dessert. If this sounds like something you’d like to try, check out the recipe to make them!

Oreo Peppermint Crunch Cookies



Source: Inside BruCrew Life

Holidays are the perfect time to try new recipes. These Oreo peppermint crunch cookies are super-delicious and make a wonderful Christmas dessert. Plus, they are made in only 6 steps with very simple ingredients!

Christmas Sugar Cookie Bars



Source: Just So Tasty

Is there a more iconic cookie than a sugar cookie bar? Nope! That’s why this Christmas, these sugar cookie bars will be your go-to dessert. This recipe will take more time and effort than most, but it’s worth it! Take the time to decorate them with the kids and have some super cute, personalized desserts!

Andes Mint Cookies



Source: Well Plated by Erin

Are you looking for some cookies that are easy to make and incredibly chewy? Well, you have come to the right place as this recipe shows you how to make Andes mint cookies. They’re a wonderful Christmas dessert and everyone will love them as soon as they taste them!

Best Soft & Chewy Sugar Cookies



Source: Life Love & Sugar

Soft and chewy is all we want for Christmas from our cookies, right?! I don’t know about you but my math starts getting a little WONKY when it comes to counting calories this time of year lol. Things just don’t add up. Here are some simple cookies you can make easily and eat as many as you want! Plus, you can have the kids help you decorate!

Salted Caramel Cookies



Source: The Novice Chef Blog

Thirty minutes for soft sugar cookies?! Is that even possible? These sugar cookies prove it! They’re the best thing that will happen to you this Christmas, (despite family, of course). They’re delicious, with incredible amounts of caramel and flaked sea salt on top. These look AMAZING!

See Also 35+ INSTANT POT SOUP RECIPES

Christmas Pretzel Hugs



Source: Dessert No\w Dinner Later

Not everyone is a fan of a salty-sweet combination, but those of you that are better get ready for the best Christmas desserts ever. These pretzel hugs are the most addicting snack out there. They’re easy and delicious. It’s all you can ask for!

Peppermint Candy Cane Cookies



Source: Self Proclaimed Foodie

Candy canes are everyone’s favorite around the holiday season, especially kids. That’s why these peppermint candy cane cookies are a must-make! They don’t require much work or time. You’ll be done in 15 minutes and five simple steps. How incredible is that?!

Santa’s Peanut Butter Cookie Bars



Source: Together as Family

Festive holiday treats are the best. That’s why you’ll fall in love with these Christmas cookie bars. To make them, you’ll mix peanut butter M&Ms, chocolate chips, peanut butter, oats, and red and green sprinkles. Plus, there are some tips for extra help in this recipe for making them as soft and chewy as ever!

Peppermint Mocha Cookies



Source: Sallys Baking Addiction

A black-and-white Christmas cookie?! Hmm, sounds fun! These peppermint mocha cookies are not only aesthetically pleasing but also delicious. They have a mix of espresso powder and peppermint extract… these are HARD to just have one of!

Grinch Cookies



Source: Made To Be A Momma

Is there anyone out there who doesn’t love the story of Grinch and his growing heart? Grinch is the character we all love to incorporate into our Christmas, and that is exactly why you’ll want to check out these Grinch cake mix cookies. They even have a little heart. How fitting!

Christmas Lights Cookies



Source: Dessert for Two

If you’re not very good at decorating cookies, I have something that will help you with that. Grab a bag of mini M&Ms and turn them sideways so that they look like lights. Isn’t that just genius?! These cookies are as delicious, and this hack is genius too!

Salted Peppermint Bark



Source: Julie Blanner

Peppermint bark is so delicious and definitely one of my favorites. Want to know what makes it even better? If it’s salted and used as a holiday treat! This Christmas season, make sure you don’t miss out on this sweet and salty treat. You’ll need less than 15 minutes to make it. Love it!

German Vanilla Crescent Cookies



Source: Plated Cravings

You don’t have to be German to fall in love with these German Christmas cookies. They’ll definitely win you over… So if you’re looking for something different from the classic decorated cookies this year, these are for you!

Peppermint Macarons



Source: Pies and Tacos

Christmas macarons? Well, that’s just perfect! These peppermint macarons are red and white and have a buttercream filling. You’ll need about two hours to make them, but it’s worth it. Just look at them!

The Best Snickerdoodle Cookie Recipe



Source: Modern Honey

Snickerdoodle cookies are great all year round. But, these ones will give you that Christmas vibe that will make them perfect for the holiday gatherings! Five simple steps are all it’s going to take you to make these, and they turn out fantastic!

Christmas Gooey Butter Cookies



Source: Dear Crissy

Calories don’t count when it’s Christmas! Once you taste these butter cookies you’ll forget all about calories and reach for another one. They’re tasty and the holiday sprinkles on the top give them a special touch. You just have to try this recipe this year!

Buckeye Balls



Source: Dinner at the Zoo

A small cookie that you can eat in a single bite is the perfect cookie. These peanut butter balls are just that. Plus, they have colorful sprinkles to make them extra Christmas-y. If this seems like something you’d like have on the dessert table this holiday, check out the recipe!

The Perfect Peanut Butter Cut-Out Cookie



Source: Sweetopia

Do you want to throw your kids a little party this Christmas? Well, you’ll need some cookies! With these snowman-shaped cookies, you can never go wrong. They’re easy to whip together and so much fun to decorate. Can it get any better than that?

If you’re in need of some new printables… make sure to check out the Christmas themed ones I’ve been making lately. I have a few templates/stencils and a couple games for kids! Let me know what you think of them!

Free Printable Posts:

Christmas I Spy Printable Activity

Free Christmas Light Bulb Template

Follow Me On Pinterest!

Pin To Save For Later!

INFOGRAPHIC ON TOP FOODS OF CHRISTMAS: