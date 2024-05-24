25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (2024)

Whether you're a brand new vegan or you have lots of experience with plant-based cooking, these 25 budget-friendly vegan recipes are proof that it's not expensive to eat well as a vegan.

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (1)

One of the most common concerns of people who want to switch to a vegan lifestyle is that it's expensive to do so.

That couldn't be further from the truth unless you plan on eating exclusively ready meals and processed foods that just happen to be vegan.

While it's true that many plant-based ready meals or snacks are not cheap, it's quite easy to cook healthy, wholesome meals at home without breaking the bank.

Being vegan doesn't have to be expensive

A plant-based diet is actually cheaper than an omnivore one if you create your meals around staples such as beans, legumes, grains and vegetables.

Dairy, meat and fish products are much more expensive than veggies, fruits, beans and legumes.

It's actually much cheaper to be a vegan — you just have to learn how to cook your meals from scratch.

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (2)

To prove that point, I put together a list of 25 budget-friendly vegan recipes that use inexpensive, staple ingredients that can easily accommodate any budget.

All the recipes included in this roundup are also easy to cook and scale up for larger families.

You'll find a mix of hearty soups, flavourful curries and delicious pasta dishes, so you can easily get inspired for any kind of meal you're in the mood for!

Let's have a look at these 25 budget-friendly vegan recipes!

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes

1

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (3)

Thai Coconut Chickpea Curry

Total Time 30 minutes Calories 596

This vibrant Thai coconut chickpea curry is bold, fragrant and utterly delicious. It's also packed full of nutrition, and it comes together in just 30 minutes for the perfect fuss-free weeknight dinner.

2

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (4)

Sopa de Lentejas (Spanish Lentil Soup with Vegetables)

Total Time 50 minutes Calories 281

Sopa de lentejasis a Spanish lentil soup with vegetables that's delicious and full of nutrients. Perfect for the cold season, this is a naturally vegan lentil soup the entire family is bound to fall in love with.

3

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (5)

Vegan Chickpea Chili

Total Time 40 minutes Calories 300

This vegan chickpea chili is comforting, warming and loaded with veggies. It's quick and easy to make in one pot, and it's living proof you don't need any meat for a filling and satisfying chili.

4

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (6)

Spaghetti Arrabiata

Total Time 25 minutes Calories 236

Spaghetti arrabiata is an incredibly easy yet super tasty dish that's fiery and full of flavour. You only need a handful of ingredients to make the best arrabiata sauce that's naturally vegan and easy to customize.

5

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (7)

Pearl Barley Soup with Leek and Potatoes

Total Time 50 minutes Calories 265

Hearty and comforting, this pearl barley soup with leek and potatoes is easy to make and low in calories. Fresh thyme and rosemary make this chunky vegan barley soup extra flavourful, and you can enjoy a steaming bowl on its own or with some crusty bread for an extra satisfying meal.

6

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (8)

Ciambotta (Italian Vegetable Stew)

Total Time 45 minutes Calories 257

Ciambotta is a delicious Italian vegetable stew that's packed full of flavour and colour. It's a very popular summer dish in southern Italy that goes great with some crusty bread to soak up all the wonderful sauce.

7

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (9)

Lebanese Moussaka (Maghmour)

Total Time 40 minutes Calories 557

ThisLebanese mousaka (maghmour)is a delicious aubergine and chickpea dish that can be served hot or cold. It's a popular dish in the Middle East and a fantastic easy weeknight dinner that can also be prepped ahead of time.

8

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (10)

20-Minute Vegan Pasta Puttanesca

Total Time 20 minutes Calories 340

This vegan pasta puttanesca blends garlic and chilli flakes with the pungent flavours of Kalamata olives and capers all in a deliciously rich tomato sauce. It's also the easiest vegan puttanesca sauce you'll ever find as it's ready in just 20 minutes.

9

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (11)

Aloo Gobi Matar (Potato Cauliflower and Pea Curry)

Total Time 35 minutes Calories 293

Aloo gobi matar is a simple potato cauliflower and pea curry that's ready in just 30 minutes. This naturally vegan recipe with a tomato-based sauce pairs great with your favourite steamed rice or roti.

10

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (12)

Creamy Chana Masala

Total Time 40 minutes Calories 473

Creamy chana masala is a variation of one of the most popular Indian vegan dishes. It's a hearty chickpea and tomato curry that's made creamy with the addition of coconut milk. It's also super easy to make in just over 30 minutes for a delicious quick dinner.

11

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (13)

Fasolada (Greek Bean Soup)

Total Time 30 minutes Calories 570

Fasolada is a delicious Greek bean soup that's naturally vegan and just perfect for a weeknight dinner. To speed it up, make fasolada with canned beans — the flavours are still incredible, and you'll have a cosy bowl of goodness in your hands in just 30 minutes.

12

Vegan Red Lentil Dahl

Total Time 50 minutes Calories 252

Creamy and extra flavourful, this vegan red lentil dahl is a delicious dish that's very easy to make with very little hands-on time. The dahl is rich in protein and is the perfect recipe to try on a busy weeknight when all you want is a bowl of hearty, comforting food.

13

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (15)

Easy Mexican Bean Soup

Total Time 30 minutes Calories 316

This easy Mexican bean soup is everything you need for a chilly night — it's cosy, comforting, and super quick to make. You can have a bowl of steaming, delicious black bean soup in your hands in just 30 minutes!

14

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (16)

Vegan Tuscan Chickpea Soup

Total Time 40 minutes Calories 471

Comforting and bursting with flavour, this vegan Tuscan chickpea soup is a hearty meal that's easy to make and budget-friendly. You only need simple ingredients to make this zuppa di ceci, and you can enjoy it with some crusty bread for a healthy yet satisfying lunch or even light dinner.

15

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (17)

Vegan Chinese Jackfruit Stir Fry

Total Time 20 minutes Calories 441

Loaded with veggies and ready in just 20 minutes, this vegan Chinese jackfruit stir fry is better than any takeaway. It has just the right level of hotness, and it's super easy to rustle up for a quick yet delicious dinner.

16

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (18)

One Pot Vegan Jambalaya

Total Time 45 minutes Calories 507

A vibrant and flavourful dish, this one-pot vegan jambalaya is the perfect recipe for a busy weeknight. This is a healthy veggie-only jambalaya with no processed ingredients insight that the entire family will love.

17

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (19)

Vegan Mushroom and Pea Risotto

Total Time 45 minutes Calories 294

This veganmushroom and pea risottois creamy and rich without using any butter or cream. It's also loaded with veggies for the perfect plant-based weekend treat.

18

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (20)

Creamy Vegan Fajita Pasta

Total Time 25 minutes Calories 421

This creamy vegan fajita pasta is packed full of veggies, easy to make and downright delicious! It's the perfect weeknight meal that will make any crowd happy and it's ready in just 30 minutes.

19

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (21)

Spiced Moroccan Chickpea and Lentil Soup

Total Time 45 minutes Calories 342

This spiced Moroccan chickpea and lentil soup is simple, nutritious, and oh-so-tasty. It's comfort food at its best, and you can serve a bowl of this warming soup with some crusty bread for a very filling and satisfying lunch.

20

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (22)

Easy Vegan Lentil Soup with Lemon and Kale

Total Time 55 minutes Calories 259

This hearty vegan lentil soup with lemon and kale is made with fresh vegetables, a flavourful mix of spices, and lots of lemon juice for a zesty touch. It's easy to make in just one pot, and it's perfect for a cozy plant-based meal that's naturally vegan and dairy-free.

21

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (23)

Lemon Chickpea Orzo Soup

Total Time 40 minutes Calories 587

This naturally vegan lemon chickpea orzo soup is packed with delicious veggies and protein from the chickpeas for a nutritious, comforting, and filling meal. Serve it on its own or with a chunk of crusty bread, and you'll have the perfect quick weeknight dinner even non-vegans will love.

22

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (24)

Minestra di Ceci (Chickpea and Spinach Soup)

Total Time 45 minutes Calories 496

Minestra di ceci (or zuppa di ceci) is a rustic Italian recipe full of flavour that's warming and delicious no matter the season. This vegan chickpea soup is super easy to make with canned or dry chickpeas and works great as a tasty lunch or light dinner.

23

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (25)

Vegan Spanish Chickpeas and Rice

Total Time 40 minutes Calories 531

Vegan Spanish chickpeas and rice is an easy one-pot recipe bursting with smoked paprika and tomato flavours. It's a budget-friendly vegan recipe that packs in lots of protein and fibre, all in a mouthwatering bowl of goodness.

24

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (26)

Vegan Instant Pot White Bean Soup

Total Time 40 minutes Calories 365

If you've ever thought that beans are boring, thisvegan Instant Pot white bean soupwill change your mind. This naturally vegan soup is ready super quickly, thanks to the magic of pressure cooking. It will quickly become a family favourite!

25

25 Budget-Friendly Vegan Recipes (27)

Easy Vegan Mexican Rice

Total Time 30 minutes Calories 217

This vegan Mexican rice has bold flavours and is so easy to customize, it will quickly become a staple in your kitchen. You can serve it as a main dish or side with tacos, enchiladas or as a base for your favourite taco bowls.

