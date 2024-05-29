25 Dutch Oven Recipes You Need this Fall (2024)

THIS POST CONTAINS AFFILIATE LINKS. We have partnered with Uno Casa to provide these 25 amazing Recipes using a dutch oven. It will be far before we know it and you can get behind the slow braising or fresh bread making.
WHAT IS A DUTCH OVEN?
You will recognize them with the classic enameled cast iron and come in a variety of colors. But they’re just as multifunctional and cook a variety of different foods.
They’re great for both the stovetop and the oven, making them ideal for braising meat; cooking soups, stews, and sauces; boiling water for pasta; frying chicken; and even baking bread boules.
HOW TO FIND AN AFFORDABLE DUTCH OVEN
Uno Casa is a kitchen cookware company with a mission to create durable and affordable products. And we have some great cookware products for foodies. We are very proud of our enamel cast iron dutch oven:
Their dutch oven is easily maintained, scratch resistant, and can withstand temperature up to 500 °F.
What we really like about this dutch oven is that it is Non-Stick and Non-Toxic Ceramic Cookware.
Cast-iron enamel Dutch ovens are sturdy and durable. They are also chip-resistant and, unlike regular cast-iron, they will not rust or discolor with time, use, or water. So, if you are trying to decide between a cast-iron vs enamel Dutch oven, this enameled Dutch oven is the low maintenance option!
Dutch ovens are a must have for the kitchen. Find recipes for braising meat, baking bread, cooking soups and stews, and even dessert recipes.
1
No Knead Bread: Unbelievably Easy, Incredibly Delicious!
Photo Credit:www.christinascucina.com
If you haven't tried making no-knead bread yet, you're missing out! The easiest, tastiest artisan bread made right in your own kitchen with the help of a Dutch oven!
2
Dutch Oven Sourdough Bread (No Knead)
Photo Credit:champagne-tastes.com
Love sourdough bread? This beginner-friendly, no-knead Dutch oven sourdough bread is an artisan-style loaf. Stretch and fold the dough, proof overnight, and bake it the next morning
3
How to Make Gluten-Free Sourdough Bread • Bakerita
Photo Credit:www.bakerita.com
The Gluten-Free Sourdough Bread Recipe to help you make the best gluten-free sourdough of your life, with tons of tips, tricks, and techniques!!
4
Rosemary Parmesan Bread Recipe
Photo Credit:morethanmeatandpotatoes.com
Rosemary Parmesan Bread uses pantry ingredients, Parmesan cheese, and savory rosemary. It bakes in a Dutch oven to form a beautiful loaf of bread that's perfect for an appetizer, snack, or side dish!
5
Ina Garten Chicken Chili Recipe
A tomato based chicken chili recipe adapted from Ina Garten Barefoot Contessa Chili recipe
6
The Best Healthy Chili Recipe You'll Ever Eat
Photo Credit:shahzadidevje.com
Cozy up with a warm bowl of this family-friendly healthy chili recipe. Chock full of vegetables and spices, you'll surely enrich your health with a flood of humble superfoods - and it's 100% vegan and gluten-free! Perfect as a make-ahead one-pot wonder - that's also freezer-friendly. I promise it's finger-licking good.
7
Jambalaya Recipe
Jambalaya Recipe is A great mardi gras recipe to feed a crowd is a one pot dish.
8
Easy Parmesan Risotto
Easy Baked Parmesan Risotto. No stirring needed for this oven baked risotto
9
Campfire Recipes: Dutch Oven Pot Roast
Photo Credit:roamingmyplanet.com
This Dutch Oven Pot roast for a one-pot dinner, perfect for the campground or a hearty dinner at home.
10
Braised Beef Brisket Recipe
Photo Credit:www.anediblemosaic.com
This classic Beef Brisket recipe is slow cooked in the oven until it’s tender enough to fall apart.
11
Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken in a Dutch Oven
Photo Credit:carmyy.com
Crispy skin, delicious flavor, and oh so moist, this Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken in a Dutch Oven is going to have you drooling!
12
Easy Chicken Cacciatore Recipe
Photo Credit:www.jerseygirlcooks.com
This easy chicken cacciatore recipe makes a simple and delicious Italian comfort food that is perfect all year round!
13
Easy Chicken and Jiffy Mix Dumplings
Photo Credit:marginmakingmom.com
Chicken and dumplings made with Jiffy mix is an easy way to get the classic comfort food on the table without the effort of from-scratch dumplings!
14
The BEST Chicken Dum Biryani | Caramel Tinted Life
Photo Credit:carameltintedlife.com
Chicken dum biryani is made by layering fragrant basmati rice over chicken marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt. The 'dum' method is used to seal the chicken and rice together to give you perfect, aromatic, irresistible chicken dum biryani!
15
Oven Braised Beef Recipe
Photo Credit:kellystilwell.com
When my my family is quiet at the dinner table, I know I have a recipe I'll be making again. Tender shreds of beef in a rich gravy over polenta, you'll want to make this for your gang soon.
16
Beef and Butternut Squash Stew
Photo Credit:www.livinglou.com
Make the perfect melt in your mouth and tender beef and butternut squash stew, made with stewing beef, butternut squash and peas. Cook it low and slow in the oven for two hours for the most delicious stew ever!
17
Easy Red Pozole
Photo Credit:www.giftofhospitality.com
18
Hearty Beef & Cabbage Soup
Photo Credit:inthekitch.net
This hearty beef and cabbage soup is loaded with meat and vegetables and seasoned with fresh herbs and spices.
19
Campfire Dutch Oven Pizza Recipe
Photo Credit:campfirefoodie.com
This campfire dutch oven pizza recipe is sure to become a camping staple!
20
Vegan Deep Dish Pizza with jammy caramelised pumpkin
Photo Credit:www.rainbownourishments.com
This vegan deep dish pizza is your ultimate comfort food! The jammy caramelised pumpkin is delightful and brings out the savory flavors of the other fillings.
21
The Best Dutch Oven Ribs (Easy & Tender)
Photo Credit:organicallyaddison.com
These Dutch Oven ribs are tender, hearty and flavorful. They are fall off the bone delicious!
22
Sausage and Peppers
Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com
This simple, classic Italian comfort food recipe makes a perfect weeknight meal and is easily scaled up to feed a crowd. Inspired by my Calabrese father-in-law!
23
The BEST Homemade Cowboy Baked Beans Recipe
Photo Credit:www.frugalmomeh.com
The BEST Homemade Cowboy baked beans recipe with step by step instructions for baking in the oven, in your crock pot, or over the campfire.
24
Overnight Dutch Oven French Toast Casserole
Photo Credit:homemadeheather.com
This overnight dutch oven french toast casserole is sure to become one of your favorite camping recipes. It’s delicious, easy to prepare and a hit with the whole family!
25
Moist and Decadent Dutch Oven Chocolate Cupcakes
Photo Credit:www.thecrazyoutdoormama.com
Baking is even easier at camp with this simple (but decadent!) but fun Dutch oven cupcake recipe!