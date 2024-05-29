25 Dutch Oven Recipes You Need this Fall (2024)

Baking is even easier at camp with this simple (but decadent!) but fun Dutch oven cupcake recipe!

This overnight dutch oven french toast casserole is sure to become one of your favorite camping recipes. It’s delicious, easy to prepare and a hit with the whole family!

The BEST Homemade Cowboy baked beans recipe with step by step instructions for baking in the oven, in your crock pot, or over the campfire.

This simple, classic Italian comfort food recipe makes a perfect weeknight meal and is easily scaled up to feed a crowd. Inspired by my Calabrese father-in-law!

These Dutch Oven ribs are tender, hearty and flavorful. They are fall off the bone delicious!

This vegan deep dish pizza is your ultimate comfort food! The jammy caramelised pumpkin is delightful and brings out the savory flavors of the other fillings.

This hearty beef and cabbage soup is loaded with meat and vegetables and seasoned with fresh herbs and spices.

Make the perfect melt in your mouth and tender beef and butternut squash stew, made with stewing beef, butternut squash and peas. Cook it low and slow in the oven for two hours for the most delicious stew ever!

When my my family is quiet at the dinner table, I know I have a recipe I'll be making again. Tender shreds of beef in a rich gravy over polenta, you'll want to make this for your gang soon.

Chicken dum biryani is made by layering fragrant basmati rice over chicken marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt. The 'dum' method is used to seal the chicken and rice together to give you perfect, aromatic, irresistible chicken dum biryani!

Chicken and dumplings made with Jiffy mix is an easy way to get the classic comfort food on the table without the effort of from-scratch dumplings!

Crispy skin, delicious flavor, and oh so moist, this Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken in a Dutch Oven is going to have you drooling!

This classic Beef Brisket recipe is slow cooked in the oven until it’s tender enough to fall apart.

Cozy up with a warm bowl of this family-friendly healthy chili recipe. Chock full of vegetables and spices, you'll surely enrich your health with a flood of humble superfoods - and it's 100% vegan and gluten-free! Perfect as a make-ahead one-pot wonder - that's also freezer-friendly. I promise it's finger-licking good.

Rosemary Parmesan Bread uses pantry ingredients, Parmesan cheese, and savory rosemary. It bakes in a Dutch oven to form a beautiful loaf of bread that's perfect for an appetizer, snack, or side dish!

The Gluten-Free Sourdough Bread Recipe to help you make the best gluten-free sourdough of your life, with tons of tips, tricks, and techniques!!

Love sourdough bread? This beginner-friendly, no-knead Dutch oven sourdough bread is an artisan-style loaf. Stretch and fold the dough, proof overnight, and bake it the next morning

If you haven't tried making no-knead bread yet, you're missing out! The easiest, tastiest artisan bread made right in your own kitchen with the help of a Dutch oven!

Dutch ovens are a must have for the kitchen. Find recipes for braising meat, baking bread, cooking soups and stews, and even dessert recipes.

Cast-iron enamel Dutch ovens are sturdy and durable. They are also chip-resistant and, unlike regular cast-iron, they will not rust or discolor with time, use, or water. So, if you are trying to decide between a cast-iron vs enamel Dutch oven, this enameled Dutch oven is the low maintenance option!

What we really like about this dutch oven is that it is Non-Stick and Non-Toxic Ceramic Cookware.

Uno Casa is a kitchen cookware company with a mission to create durable and affordable products. And we have some great cookware products for foodies. We are very proud of our enamel cast iron dutch oven :

They’re great for both the stovetop and the oven, making them ideal for braising meat; cooking soups, stews, and sauces; boiling water for pasta; frying chicken; and even baking bread boules.

You will recognize them with the classic enameled cast iron and come in a variety of colors. But they’re just as multifunctional and cook a variety of different foods.

FAQs

Subtract 3 from the diameter and add that number of coals to the bottom. then add 3 to the diameter and add that number of coals to the top. This will produce a 325 degree temperature in your oven. example: For a 12 inch Dutch oven, use 9 coals on the bottom and 15 on top.

This Dutch oven tip applies more to a seasoned cast iron Dutch oven than one with an enamel coating, but every Dutch oven user should be aware nonetheless: When you cook acidic ingredients—like tomatoes, wine-based sauces, and citrus—for longer than 30 minutes, the protective coating built up on the cast iron starts to ...

While an enameled cast-iron Dutch oven with burn stains, food crust, or a coating of dust and dirt can be rehabilitated, former chef and current chief marketing officer Milo Cruz of Legend Cookware insists that, “If there are any chips or cracks in the enamel, stop using your Dutch oven, because the damage can worsen."

The general rule of thumb is to plan for one quart per person, and then round up. One quart roughly translates into a typical serving size for most people. So for a family of four, you would want something that is a minimum of 4 quarts.

Because Dutch ovens do such a great job of retaining heat, using them on medium-high or high heat is actually too hot. The pot can scorch if it's this hot and food can burn and actually stick to the surface. Cooking at medium heat is more than sufficient for the pot.

Dutch ovens are versatile kitchen workhorses that have a place in any kitchen. And, if taken care of, they can last years on end. It is normal for there to be some wear and tear in the form of faint stains, dulled enamel, and light marks from utensils.

What you need to remember is that Dutch Ovens are great at retaining heat, so using this on medium-high or high heat gets too hot. If it's too hot, the pot can scorch or the food can burn and stick to the surface.

Think of it as the original slow cooker. "One of the most outstanding features of a Dutch oven is its capacity to hold and evenly distribute heat for a long period of time," says Michael Handal, chef-instructor of Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's NYC campus.

Anywhere between a 5- to 7-quart Dutch oven is the right all-purpose size for most cooking tasks. It has high walls that prevent spillage and enough surface area to brown meat for a braise, but it's not so big that you need help hauling it in and out of the oven. It's also the perfect size for bringing to the table.

A 5–7 quart Dutch oven is the sweet spot for most home cooks. This size is great for cooking for four people (often with leftovers). Representatives from both Staub and Le Creuset tell us that their most popular size is 5 1/2-quarts, and that's the size most Epi editors have at home, as well.

The most popular size for a Dutch oven is somewhere between five and seven quarts.

While many bread recipes call for a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, there are some that are written especially for the 3.5-quart, like this tasty leek and potato loaf. Another benefit of using a 3.5-quart Dutch oven for baking loaves of bread is the convenience, especially if you regularly cook for just one or two people.

Use it to make tender, gently simmered meaty things, to make soups, to bake bread.

Dutch oven sizes ranging from 3 to 4.5 quarts are best for small family meals and side dishes for larger gatherings. They can feed up to three or four people for a weeknight meal or one to two people with some leftovers. These Dutch oven sizes fit on the table for easy serving.

You may need to take the lid off part way through the cooking process. However, some recipes may call for the lid to be off from the beginning, so consult your recipe. If the lid is not oven-safe, you'll need to leave it off no matter what. Tip: Most Dutch ovens come with oven-safe lids, but not all do.