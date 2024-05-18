25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (2024)

Table of Contents
Pumpkin Cookies with White Chocolate Chips Shortbread Sticks Peanut Butter Blossoms Hazelnut Kisses Chocolaty Melting Snowmen Mississippi Mud Cookies Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars Meyer Lemon Ricotta Cookies Easy Sugar Cookies Chocolate-Peppermint Waffle Cookies Cherry-Walnut Balls 7-Layer Bars Almond Icebox Rounds Copycat Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Candy Cane Sandwich Cookies Soft Maple Sugar Cookies The Best Sugar Cookies Macarons Twixy Shortbread Bars No-Bake Lemon Drops Honey Coins Mint Meringue Kisses Meyer Lemon-Rosemary Slices Caramel Coconut Cookie Bars Buckeye Cookies

Baking cookies that freeze well is one of our favorite ways to get a head start on the holiday season. Freezing baked cookies now gives you a leg up on holiday prep and ensures Santa has something to snack on. Each of these lasts in the freezer up to three months.

01of 25

Pumpkin Cookies with White Chocolate Chips

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (1)

This big-batch holiday baking recipe makes a whopping 60 cookies. Whip them up when pumpkins are in season and enjoy them all winter long. You'll love the combination of classic pumpkin pie flavors and creamy white chocolate chips.

02of 25

Shortbread Sticks

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (2)

Shortbread cookies are rich, buttery, and delicious. Thanks to this make-ahead cookie recipe, it's easy to have them on hand too. Add holiday sparkle to the freezer shortbread cookies with a sprinkle of red sanding sugar before baking.

03of 25

Peanut Butter Blossoms

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (3)

Peanut butter and chocolate work together like Santa and his elves, helping one another to make the best possible result. The recipe for these classic Christmas cookies makes 54, which might be enough to last as long as they can be frozen (up to three months). With a batch of these in the freezer, all you need to do is thaw them in time for your cookie exchange.

04of 25

Hazelnut Kisses

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (4)

Who says you have to make cookies from scratch? Dress up purchased sugar cookie dough with chopped hazelnuts and chocolate-hazelnut spread. These chocolate freezer cookies taste so good and look so pretty that no one will guess they aren't from scratch.

05of 25

Chocolaty Melting Snowmen

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (5)

Our hearts broke a little when we watched Frosty melt. But we can take solace in these adorable melty snowmen cookies. Peanut butter cup hats and sprinkle noses charm anyone eating one of these Christmas cookies. Best yet, these freezer-friendly cookies will live on for three months when frozen.

06of 25

Mississippi Mud Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (6)

A fluffy marshmallow frosting is what takes these chocolate Christmas cookies totally over the top. Finish them with toasted pecans and a drizzle of chocolate and they'll be ready to freeze up to three months before the holidays.

Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (7)

Red Velvet Cake? Cheesecake? Chocolate? Check, check, check. These bars have all the best of those three flavors in every bite. And they'll stay creamy and smooth for up to three months in the freezer. For extra decadence, drizzle on milk chocolate before serving.

How to Choose the Best Cookie Sheets for Baking Cookies

08of 25

Meyer Lemon Ricotta Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (8)

Adding whole milk ricotta cheese to the batter ensures these lemony cookies stay extra moist. A glaze made with powdered sugar and Meyer lemon zest adds sweet citrus flavor to every bite.

09of 25

Easy Sugar Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (9)

These are no ordinary sugar cookies (although there's certainly nothing wrong with those). This recipe, one of our best cookies to freeze, can be customized seven different delicious ways, so there's sure to be a flavor for everyone. Every variation can be frozen for up to three months. White chocolate and pistachio, anyone?

10of 25

Chocolate-Peppermint Waffle Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (10)

Instead of making batch after batch of these chocolate cookies the day you need them, waffle them ahead. Before serving, finish the thawed chocolate freezer cookies with a rich chocolate glaze and crushed peppermint candies.

17 Brilliant Waffle Iron Recipes for Every Meal

11of 25

Cherry-Walnut Balls

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (11)

Powdered sugar and sparkly edible glitter make these festive cookies a pretty holiday treat. (If you'd prefer the Christmas cookies to look more like snowballs sparkling in the sun, trade gold or yellow glitter for the red.) Maraschino cherries and toasted walnuts recall ice cream sundae flavors.

12of 25

7-Layer Bars

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (12)

In addition to all the sugary sweets, the holidays need a few healthy-ish treats. Enter, this seven-layer dessert inspired by trail mix. Guests will still feel like they're indulging after tasting the orange, coconut, and cranberry flavors in these freezer-friendly cookie bars.

Almond Icebox Rounds

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (13)

The cream cheese gives this cookie batter richness and tang. A triple dose of almond ensures each treat is big on flavor. Perfect for Christmas, this big-batch cookie recipe makes 60 cookies that will last up to three months in the freezer.

14of 25

Copycat Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (14)

This Christmas cookie recipe is a play on your favorite Girl Scout cookie! Each bite of these shortbread cookies is filled with creamy peanut butter and milk chocolate. Thaw and serve them with a cold glass of milk!

15of 25

Candy Cane Sandwich Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (15)

Purists think that traditional Christmas cookies should showcase the flavors of the season. These freezable cookies do that in sandwich form. Sandwich DIY peppermint filling between two red-swirled sugar cookies.

Cookie Sandwiches When One Cookie Isn't Enough

16of 25

Soft Maple Sugar Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (16)

We can't get enough maple, especially during fall and winter. Look for pure maple syrup to use in these sugar cookies. An irresistible maple glaze finishes the thawed cookies.

17of 25

The Best Sugar Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (17)

Take a note from Santa and eat these sugary cookies with big glasses of milk. These treats are soft, moist, and chewy—not crispy—even after up to three months in the freezer.

How to Make Royal Icing for Cookies

18of 25

Macarons

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (18)

These colorful macarons will be the star of the Christmas cookie exchange. Once you've mastered the baking technique, decorate the homemade holiday cookies with sprinkles, metallic icing, and cocoa powder. Freeze the macarons for up to two months before serving.

19of 25

Twixy Shortbread Bars

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (19)

These three layers play together nicely: dulche de leche and semisweet chocolate on a crunchy sugar cookie base. Like the classic candy bar, these freezer shortbread cookies are winners.

20of 25

No-Bake Lemon Drops

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (20)

These lemony, no-bake Christmas cookies couldn't be simpler. Seven ingredients, three steps, and 30 minutes yields 36 cookies. And, yep, they freeze like a dream. Don't forget the crushed lemon drops on top to hint at the mouth-puckering flavor inside.

21of 25

Honey Coins

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (21)

Here's some sweet news: These cookies freeze well and are a cinch to prep. Make the dough, roll it into a log, wrap, and freeze. As many as three months later, the honey-infused cookies are ready to bake and add to the cookie tray.

22of 25

Mint Meringue Kisses

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (22)

Kissed by mint and charmed by chocolate, these gorgeous green sandwiches hit all the right flavor notes. Even though they're light as air and made primarily with egg whites, they freeze well. After baking, freeze them unfilled. Then thaw, pipe with chocolate, and sandwich two little stars together.

23of 25

Meyer Lemon-Rosemary Slices

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (23)

Fresh rosemary (which might make you think of Christmas trees) makes the transition from savory to sweet in this dessert. Opt for a Meyer lemon (a lemon-orange hybrid) when you make these sweet-savory cookies for a barely tart slice-and-bake freezer cookie.

24of 25

Caramel Coconut Cookie Bars

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (24)

These chewy holiday bar cookies couldn't be easier! Bake them up in one pan, cut into bars, and freeze. Simply thaw and indulge in the classic combination of caramel, coconut, and chocolate.

25of 25

Buckeye Cookies

View Recipe

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (25)

Does it get any better than chocolate and peanut butter? These rich cookies take it one step further with a creamy peanut butter frosting and dark chocolate drizzle. They freeze beautifully for up to three months before Christmas.

25 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today (2024)
Top Articles
40 Warm and Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
30 Keto Candy Recipes That’ll Make You Forget You're On A Low Carb Diet
Stupidly Effective Stitchery
Anonsharer Tx
Latest Posts
Best Vegan Pâté Recipe!
Mandarin Orange Cookie Dessert Salad Recipe
Article information

Author: Tuan Roob DDS

Last Updated:

Views: 6183

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tuan Roob DDS

Birthday: 1999-11-20

Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

Phone: +9617721773649

Job: Marketing Producer

Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.