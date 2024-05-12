25 Keto Candy Recipes (2024)

The holidays are near and there are so many sweet temptations we don't want to cause us to derail our low carb or keto program. This is where yummy keto sweet treats like keto candy recipes will not only help you beat your sweet cravings but might just help you lose weight during the holidays!

Keto Christmas Candy

Whether you're craving homemade keto chocolate truffles, low carb caramels, cheesecake fat bombs, or even a low carb toffee candy, you'll definitely find year-round holiday fat bomb recipes and keto candy recipes you'll love.

While we compiled this post with keto Christmas candy recipes in mind, most of them will work for any holiday or special occasionlike Valentines Day, a birthday, Christmas or just because!

How amazing would it be to have your new family favorite holiday treats be sugar-free, low carb and gluten free? Even better yet, you don't have to stop enjoying these yummy low carb and keto sweet treats during the holidays and many of them make easy keto treats all year-round.

Grab our FREE keto foods list here

Snag our Keto Binder HERE

Common Ingredients

Many low carb and keto candy recipes use common ingredients and even similar brands. For some people, it might be easy to find these ingredients if you live near a Whole Foods or Co-op, but for many of us, finding sugar free and low carb baking ingredients to make these delicious keto sweet treats can be tough.

Here's a list of common recipe ingredients you can find online you'll use time and time again for your low carb, sugar-free and keto baking:

Keto Candy Recipes

Here's our round-up of our favorite holiday low carb and keto candy recipes and sweet treats that I know you'll love as much as we do!

Please understand that some of these recipes are considered low carb and others are keto, I've listed the net carbs for each so you can decide if they work for your specific health program. The majority of recipes have 3 net carbs or less per serving.

You'll definitely satisfy your sweet tooth during the holidays and for special occasions with these delicious sugar free low carb candy recipes.

Keto Rum Balls

Keto rum balls are a classic keto chocolate candy recipe your friends and family will love. We love spiced rum in these easy low carb rum balls with coconut but any will work, these easy keto candy recipes for Christmas can be made in less than 20 minutes!

An easy NO COOK low carb candy recipe!

Net Carbs: 2 per serving

Find the recipe at Whole Lotta Yum

Microwave Peanut Butter Fudge

This microwave peanut butter fudge is a perfect treat and seriously one of our new faves, especially when you're looking for keto holiday candy recipes. No mess with watching boiling candy mixture on the stove or dealing with a candy thermometer, this is the easiest keto fudge candy out there!

Net carbs: 3 per serving

Find the keto sweet treat Recipe at Whole Lotta Yum

Keto Sea Salt Almonds

An easy and addictive no-bake keto candy recipe that doubles as a healthy sugar-free sweet snack too. Make them as individual almonds or in chocolate almond clusters, this will definitely become one of your new favorite low carb candies to make.

Net Carbs:

Get the recipe at Whole Lotta Yum

Chocolate Mint Buttons

Delicious no bake keto chocolate mints with a cream cheese mint filled with a chocolate ganache.

Get the keto chocolate mint recipe at Whole Lotta Yum

Adapted from Mom onTimeout

Keto Toffee

When I think of classic holiday treats, cracker toffee is one of the first recipes that come to mind. This was one of mine and my sister's favorites to make at Christmas when we were kiddos. You'll love this keto toffee by Carolyn at All I Dream About is Food that makes the best keto candy recipe.

She's created an easy low carb cracker recipe for this amazing low carb toffee candy your friends and family won't believe are sugar-free low carb candy. That combined with the best sugar-free chocolate chips, makes this low carb toffee recipe a new favorite.

Net Carbs: 3.43 per serving

Find the recipe at All I Dream About is Food

Keto Oreos Fat Bombs

These mouthwatering cookies and cream fat bombs make a decadent sugar free Oreos substitute you won't believe are low carb, keto, and gluten-free. These keto oreo fat bombs are easier than you'd think and are completely no bake.

Paola from Gnom Gnom also includes substitutions for making these paleo Oreos fat bombs too, by using coconut milk and coconut cream, in addition to keto Oreos too.

Net Carbs: 3 per serving

Find the recipe at GnomGnom

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

If you haven't yet tried no bake chocolate peanut butter fat bombs, these are amazing MUST HAVE keto treats. As long as you use unsweetened creamy peanut butter, Swerve sweeter and Lily's sugar-free dark chocolate chips, these are definitely low carb and keto!

Sometimes people following a low carb program might use something like regular dark chocolate or Theo's dark chocolate, but for these to be keto you need to use the popular Lily's sugar-free chips which have ZERO net carbs.

Some consider fat bombs keto candy recipes and others see them as an anytime snack.

Net Carbs: 2 per serving

Find the keto candy recipe at Whole Lotta Yum

Keto Chocolate Truffles

Keto chocolate truffles are one of the best Christmas keto candy recipes and you won't believe these homemade truffles only have 1 net carb per serving! I believe she used regular sprinkles for the photos, which might work for a low carb diet but not if you're going totally sugar free. She does include a link to a recipe for homemade sugar free sprinkles if you want to make your own!

Net Carbs: 1 per truffle

Find the Recipe onHow to This and That

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Treats

Another keto candy recipe that's great-year round for any holiday or just to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Net Carbs: 2.6 per serving

Find the keto sweet treat atKeto Diet App

Keto Christmas Crack

Traditionally called Saltine Toffee, which uses (can you guess?) Saltine crackers, is a tasty treat. But we want to make it keto so switching out crackers with coconut flour makes a huge difference and honestly tastes better.

Net Carbs: 3 per serving

Find the recipe at Bake it Keto

Keto Caramel Turtles

This recipe uses Allulose (which has no glycemic effect) instead of Erythritol and Darlene recommends it! Be sure to use a bit more to get the caramel sauce sweet enough.

Net Carbs: N/A

Find the recipe at Kind Keto Mom

Keto Fudge

This two-ingredient keto fudge recipe I'm sure will become one of your new favorite keto candy recipes! Finding a good sugar free fudge recipe that still tastes like the real deal isn't always easy.

My Montana Kitchen simplifies keto fudge and your family and friends will love these easy keto fudge bars.

Net carbs: 1.3 per serving

Find the keto treat recipe at My Montana Kitchen

Keto Coconut Fat Bombs

Imagine you're on a beach eating fresh coconut. Sounds good, right? Well, decorate your kitchen with beach decor and wave sounds while eating your Keto coconut fat bombs and it's pretty darn close!

With only 1 net carb per serving you'll be at ease knowing you're staying on track while enjoying a treat.

Net carbs: 1 per serving

Find the keto treat recipe at Create Mindfully

White Chocolate Raspberry Fat Bombs

A refreshing twist on your keto-friendly candy recipes, white chocolate raspberry fat bombs have only 4 ingredients and 1.2 net carbs! A must try.

Net carbs: 1.2 per servings

Find the keto sweet treat recipe at Perry's Plate

Low Carb Salted Caramel Cups

Say hello to heaven. Caramel treats are a reminder of my childhood, and this keto chocolate candy recipe brings back sweet memories while making new ones with friends and family.

See Also Caramelized Onion Puff Pastry Bites Recipe | Little Spice Jar

Net carbs: 1 per serving

Find the keto treat recipe at Joy-Filled Eats

Low Carb Dark Chocolate Strawberry Bark

I can't wait to make this delicious bark for Valentines Day! Kristi uses the popular keto friendly Lily's chocolate chips in this recipe to keep the carbs down. The dark chocolate strawberry bark does have some strawberries and freeze-dried strawberries, which is why the carbs are a little higher than the other recipes.

Berries are considered one of the lowest carb fruits, the lowest carb berry are actually raspberries, so feel free to swap raspberries and freeze-dried raspberries if you want to reduce the carbs even more.

Net carbs: 5.7 per serving

Find the keto sweet treat recipe at Kristi Timmer

Keto Caramel Peanut Butter Bark

Similar to a snickers, this keto candy recipe is sweet and great to share. Only 5 ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time, you can sit back and let the ingredients work their magic.

Net Carbs: N/A

Find the recipe at Hungry for Inspiration

No Bake Raspberry Coconut Crack

No bake recipes are one of the best ways to save time when baking for the family or events. With raspberry and coconut swirled in the center, these will be a crowd pleaser.

Net Carbs: 2.1 per serving

Find the keto treat recipe at The Big Man's World

Gingerbread Fat Bombs

Keto Christmas candy recipes are needed. So get ready for the holidays with these AMAZING gingerbread fat bombs. Perfect to pop in your watering mouth, these are a must have!

Net carbs: 1.5 per serving

Find the keto treat recipe at Low Carb with Jennifer

More Keto Sweet Treats

25 Days of Keto Christmas Cookies

Keto Chocolate Cookie Recipes

9 Sinful Low Carb Breakfasts