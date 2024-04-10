25 of the Best Whole30 Recipes | Cook It Real Good (2024)

Think doing a Whole30 means boring food? THINK AGAIN! I've put together 25 of the best whole30 recipes around to make your meal planning a cinch! Choose from Whole30 compliant breakfasts, lunches, dinners and sides that are all quick and easy to prepare.
I was terrified jumping into my first Whole30 round. I feared that I was destined to have bland, tasteless food for 30 days and therefore be a miserable sad sack the whole time.
Thankfully I could not have been more wrong! There are so many delicious Whole30 recipes out there, and I loved trying them all.
If you are thinking about embarking on the Whole30 journey (or you already have), my biggest tip when it comes to cooking would be to have fun with it. Think of your family favourites and try to recreate a Whole30 compliant version.
That's how I came up with the Bunless Chicken Burger and it was literally a lifesaver on those night's that I just did not want to cook (we've all been there). 15 minutes from fridge to table - it doesn't get much better than that.
Another tip would be to make your own condiments. Seriously - some foods ARE bland and tasteless without a little something on top. My favourite was whole30 mayo - I slathered it on everything!
I had never tried to make my own mayo before and was apprehensive but I struck gold when I came across this recipe. I slathered that mayo over chicken and whipped up more than a few batches of devilled eggs over my Whole30 time.
And my last tip - always been on the hunt for new recipes to try. By Week 4 you are going to be pretty over it (just saying) and a new recipe or two will help you get through those last few LONG days.
Now I realise not everyone has time to scour the internet for recipes. So I've decided to the hard work for you! I've put together a list of 25 delicious recipes, some from my own collection and some from my favourite food bloggers, to show you that Whole30 food is anything but bland.
25 of the Best Whole30 Recipes
1
Sheet Pan Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs and Vegetables
This easy, one-pan Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs and Vegetables dish makes weeknight dinner prep a breeze.
2
Whole30 Chicken Korma
Photo Credit:themovementmenu.com
This fabulouschicken kormais my take on an Indian dish of chicken simmered in a bath of ginger, garlic, onions, spices, coconut cream & tomato sauce. This easy recipe is dairy free, paleo and Whole30 compliant!
3
Air Fryer Whole Chicken {Whole30, Paleo}
Air Fryer Whole Chicken is an easy and healthy weeknight roast that is ready in an hour (or less). Get ready for juicy chicken on the inside and the crispiest skin you'll ever try on the outside. All you need is a few simple ingredients and very minimal prep to get this roast chicken on the table.
4
Whole30 Mayo {Immersion Blender Mayonnaise}
This Whole30 Mayo is easy to make and the perfect condiment whether you are on a round or just trying to eat healthier. All you need is 4 everyday ingredients, a jar and an immersion blender. Making your own homemade whole30 mayonnaise is foolproof using this immersion blender method.
5
Chili Lime Instant Pot Short Ribs (Paleo, Whole30)
Photo Credit:whatgreatgrandmaate.com
If you are looking for a simple recipe that packs a ton of flavor, these Paleo, Whole30, and keto Instant Pot Short Ribs seasoned with chili lime spices fit the bill perfectly!
6
Sautéed Green Beans and Mushrooms
These sautéed green beans and mushrooms are the perfect way to get sneak some veggies into your breakfast!
7
Instant Pot Orange Chicken {Whole30, Paleo, GF, Keto}
Photo Credit:www.sustainablecooks.com
You’re going to love this tender, juicy, and incredibly flavorfulInstant Pot Orange Chicken! This easy and healthy orange chicken recipe involves no frying, nothing sketchy – just real food ingredients that beats takeout every time.
8
Bunless Chicken Burger
Dare to go bun-lesswith this Mexican Chicken Burger! The burger is ready in 15 minutes making it the perfect weeknight wonder!
9
Healthy Grain Free Taco Bowls (Whole30)
Photo Credit:personallypaleo.com
These Grain Free Taco Bowls are healthy and so full of flavour you won't even miss the shell. This easy to make meal will become a new Taco Tuesday favourite for the whole family.
10
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon that are so easy to prepare, with just 5 ingredients and one-pan. These sprouts are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
11
Whole30 Slow Cooker Beef Stew - Gluten-free and Dairy-free
Photo Credit:www.adashofmegnut.com
This Whole30 slow cooker beef stew is made right in your crock pot and could not be easier! Made for chilly days and busy weeks, a gluten-free stew does not get easier or more delicious than this!
12
Chicken Cashew Stir Fry
The *BEST* Chicken Cashew Stir Fry that also happens to be Whole30, Paleo & Gluten-Free!
13
Curried Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocados – Paleo, Low Carb, Whole30
Photo Credit:peaceloveandlowcarb.com
Curried Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocados, the perfect Whole30 lunch. Filling, with a bit of a kick, sweetness from grapes, and crunch from cashews.
14
Gluten-Free Carrot and Zucchini Fritters
These Carrot and Zucchini Fritters are quick and easy to make and only use 6 ingredients!
15
Jalapeño Turkey Burgers!
Photo Credit:www.theorganickitchen.org
These juicy burgers have a little kick to them and are so flavourful you won't miss the bun!
16
Crispy Breakfast Potatoes
Crispy Breakfast Potatoes are the side your breakfast needs ASAP! Crunchy, spicy and full of flavour, they are sure to put a delicious spin on whatever you're serving up in the morning!
17
Healthy Guacamole
Whip up a quick, easy and delicious guacamole in a pinch! Perfect for slathering on top of protein!
18
Whole30 Sloppy Joe Bowls
Photo Credit:physicalkitchness.com
A delicious and kid-friendly recipe on a classic – these Whole30 Sloppy Joe Bowls are the perfect healthy comfort food. Easy to make, easy to devour.
19
Crispy Baked Potato Wedges
These crispy baked potato wedges are the ultimate side dish for just about anything! They're oven roasted to perfection - crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. The best potato wedges you'll eat!
20
Instant Pot Vietnamese Pork Stew
Photo Credit:nomnompaleo.com
This easy Whole30-friendly Instant Pot Vietnamese Pork Stew is a streamlined version of the classic braised dish,thit ko tàu, caramelized pork belly cooked in coconut water.
21
Roasted Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup
This Creamy Roasted Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup is easy, comforting and full of flavour. Perfect for warming the whole family through winter.
22
Egg Roll in a Bowl with Creamy Chili Sauce (Whole30, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo)
Photo Credit:40aprons.com
This egg roll in a bowl with creamy chili sauce is a wonderfully flavorful, quick Whole30 recipe made in one skillet. This low carb, keto friendly, and paleo “crack slaw,” as it’s affectionately called, is an addictive Asian dinner recipe the whole family will love.
23
Grilled Sausage and Veggie Skewers
These Grilled Sausage and Veggie Skewers make for a quick, easy and healthy dinner. Just be sure to grab some compliant sausages. Thread the ingredients onto skewers, fire up the BBQ and dinner is served in 20 minutes!
24
No Bean Turkey & Sweet Potato Chili | Sweet Potato Recipe
Photo Credit:www.skinnytaste.com
ThisTurkey Sweet Potato Chili recipeis so good, you might want to double it! It’s made with no beans!
25
How to Make Balsamic Glaze
You won't believe how easy it is to make a balsamic vinegar glaze at home. Just a simple balsamic reduction makes a rich and tangy sauce that can be drizzled over so many things.
Taking on the Whole30 challenge can definitely be a test. But with these delicious meal ideas, you'll have one less thing to think about. The only question is - which recipe will you try first?
If you’ve tried any of these recipes I’d love to hear how you enjoyed them! Pop a comment and a star rating below!
You can also FOLLOW MEonFACEBOOK,INSTAGRAMandPINTEREST to keep up to date with more delicious recipes.
MORE WHOLE30 RESOURCES
Embarking on your first Whole30? One of the hardest things can be your first grocery shop! You quickly realise how many products have sugar in them!
Sarah from Sustainable Cooks has some really helpful shopping lists that will help you navigate these muddy waters:
Trader Joes Whole30 Shopping List
The Essential Costco Whole30 Shopping List