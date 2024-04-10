25 of the Best Whole30 Recipes | Cook It Real Good (2024)

Think doing a Whole30 means boring food? THINK AGAIN! I've put together 25 of the best whole30 recipes around to make your meal planning a cinch! Choose from Whole30 compliant breakfasts, lunches, dinners and sides that are all quick and easy to prepare.

I was terrified jumping into my first Whole30 round. I feared that I was destined to have bland, tasteless food for 30 days and therefore be a miserable sad sack the whole time.

Thankfully I could not have been more wrong! There are so many delicious Whole30 recipes out there, and I loved trying them all.

If you are thinking about embarking on the Whole30 journey (or you already have), my biggest tip when it comes to cooking would be to have fun with it. Think of your family favourites and try to recreate a Whole30 compliant version.

That's how I came up with the Bunless Chicken Burger and it was literally a lifesaver on those night's that I just did not want to cook (we've all been there). 15 minutes from fridge to table - it doesn't get much better than that.

Another tip would be to make your own condiments. Seriously - some foods ARE bland and tasteless without a little something on top. My favourite was whole30 mayo - I slathered it on everything!

I had never tried to make my own mayo before and was apprehensive but I struck gold when I came across this recipe. I slathered that mayo over chicken and whipped up more than a few batches of devilled eggs over my Whole30 time.

And my last tip - always been on the hunt for new recipes to try. By Week 4 you are going to be pretty over it (just saying) and a new recipe or two will help you get through those last few LONG days.

Now I realise not everyone has time to scour the internet for recipes. So I've decided to the hard work for you! I've put together a list of 25 delicious recipes, some from my own collection and some from my favourite food bloggers, to show you that Whole30 food is anything but bland.

Taking on the Whole30 challenge can definitely be a test. But with these delicious meal ideas, you'll have one less thing to think about. The only question is - which recipe will you try first?

If you’ve tried any of these recipes I’d love to hear how you enjoyed them! Pop a comment and a star rating below!

